Dainese Release Revamped Trail Skins Protection Line

PRESS RELEASE: DaineseTrail Skins
The Trail Skins protectors are designed to be a balance between rideability and protection. They're made to give riders in a range of riding disciplines maximum freedom movement and plenty of safety. They are ideal for long uphills coupled with long downhills.
The Trail Skins Pro combines excellent adaptability to the form of the knee and elbow, constant ventilation and maximum protection due to the carbon-elastomer compound and ergonomic shape of the PRO SHAPE 2.0 protector that allows great freedom of movement and evenly distributes the force of any impact to the sides. The smooth surface on the side padding limits friction and facilitates sliding in the event of a fall.
Created by mapping the shape of the knee and elbow, the special sock is highly breathable and stays in place on the body during strenuous activity with no need for adjustments or position changes while riding. It fits like a second skin allowing you to reach your maximum potential while enjoying complete protection. XS - XL, €84,95 (knee) €74,95 (elbow)
The Trail Skins Pro Tee is the most versatile torso protector in the Dainese range. Soft, removable Pro-Shape 2.0 protectors cover the shoulders, back and chest, tracing the rider’s movements throughout all phases of activity. The construction of the Pro-Shape 2.0 protectors is inspired by the geometry of auxetic materials present in nature that, following an impact or stress, expand in all directions simultaneously, increasing the area of coverage. Combined with the use of highly breathable fabric, the structure, open across 55% of the area of coverage, ensures lightness and greater ventilation during every stage of the ride, even on the hottest of days. The length of the T-shirt allows it to be tucked inside pants, for added stability.
The Pro-Shape protectors can be easily removed, giving the rider the freedom to choose which to wear. This means real versatility if the rider wants to wear a rucksack for example, as well as easy cleaning. Two rear pockets, designed to be easily reached while riding, make it even more practical, allowing a rider to carry all the essentials without adding any unnecessary bulk. XS - XXL, €149,95Trail Skins Air
The Trail Skins Air line is focused on being lightweight and breathable. It optimizes the structure of the protectors for maximum ventilation and minimum overall weight.
The Trail Skins Air knee guard is constructed around the Pro-Shape 2.0 protector, inspired by the geometry of auxetic materials present in nature that, following an impact or stress, expand in all directions simultaneously, increasing the area of coverage. The structure of the Pro-Shape 2.0 protector allows for maximum flexibility and adaptability whatever the knee position, tracing its movements throughout all phases of activity. It absorbs 83% of the force of an impact, rather than transmitting this to the knee.
55% of its surface area is completely open, ensuring ventilation and greater heat exchange during both the uphill and downhill phase. An ideal feature for riders who plan to take on long rides, even on the hottest of days. The knee guard remains stable, even during intense activity, thanks to a very long, transparent sock on the thigh and a practical elastic at calf height. The supplementary protector on the outside edges of the knee guard is designed to ensure protection even in case of sliding along the ground. XS - XL, €69,95
The Trail Skins Air elbow guard is also constructed around the Pro-Shape 2.0 protector and shares the features of the knee guard. The elbow guard remains stable, even during intense activity, thanks to a very long transparent sleeve that extends to the bicep and a practical elastic at forearm height. XS - XL, €59,95Trail Skins Lite
The Trail Skins Lite knee guard is constructed around the Pro-Shape 2.0 protector, in a compound version that is even softer so that it can be folded in on itself, taking up minimal space. Pro-Shape 2.0 is inspired by the geometry of auxetic materials present in nature that, following an impact or stress, expand in all directions simultaneously, increasing the area of coverage. For maximum versatility and portability, Trail Skins Lite comes complete with a practical elastic included in the pack. This allows the protector to be attached to the frame, making it available to the rider even during the shortest of rides. Available in sizes XS - XL. €59,95
Trail Skins Air Vest is the most lightweight and well-ventilated body protector in the range, designed for intensive use also on the hottest of days. The soft Pro-Shape protector on the back and chest can be removed and are open across 55% of their surface area, for total ventilation during every phase of activity.
The structure of the Pro-Shape protector is inspired by the geometry of auxetic materials present in nature that, following an impact or stress, expand in all directions simultaneously, increasing the area of coverage. The protectors can be removed which ensures greater versatility, allowing the rider to choose which protectors to wear, and making washing easier. The length of the T-shirt allows it to be tucked inside pants, for added stability. Two rear pockets, designed to be easily reached while riding, make it even more practical, allowing a rider to carry all the essentials without adding any unnecessary bulk. Sizes XS - XXL. €119,95
The Trail Skins Shorts ensure maximum lightness, breathability and ergonomics. Their mesh construction ensures great elasticity, adapting to all physiques. The polyamide and polyethylene structure, which is extremely light and well-ventilated, is designed to help wick sweat, keeping the rider dry throughout every phase of the ride, even on the hottest of days and during the most intense activity. The seat lining has contained dimensions and is designed to perfectly adapt to the latest generation of MTB saddle. Applied with minimal seams, it ensures maximum comfort during the ride, particularly on steep routes where friction with the fabric can be more accentuated. Zero stress, for maximum concentration. The pads on the outside of the thighs are developed to ensure added protection in case of any sliding along the ground. XS/S - XL/XXL €99,95
More information: www.dainese.com
