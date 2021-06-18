Dainese Returns to MTB Helmets with the Lightest Full Face Helmet on the Market





The twICEme system has been used by POC since 2019, when the Scandinavian companies teamed up to bring the technology into bike helmets. Dainese will now join those ranks, offering the first full face helmet with an NFC chip.

The helmet’s NFC technology, designed by Swedish startup twICEme , allows a user to load their medical and emergency contact information to the system’s app. Then, in an emergency, first responders can scan a chip in the user’s helmet to access the information.The twICEme system has been used by POC since 2019, when the Scandinavian companies teamed up to bring the technology into bike helmets. Dainese will now join those ranks, offering the first full face helmet with an NFC chip. Linnea 01 details:

Weight: 570g (size M)

Certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN1078, ASTM F1952-DH, ASTM 2032-BMX, and AS/NZ 2063

Technologies: twICEme NFC, Recco, MIPS

Features: Fidlock magnetic closure, antimicrobial bamboo fiber liner, adjustable peak, 30 vents

Price: EUR 279.95 / $332 USD

dainese.com

Weight: 570g (size M)Certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN1078, ASTM F1952-DH, ASTM 2032-BMX, and AS/NZ 2063Technologies: twICEme NFC, Recco, MIPSFeatures: Fidlock magnetic closure, antimicrobial bamboo fiber liner, adjustable peak, 30 ventsPrice: EUR 279.95 / $332 USD

Linnea 03 details:

Weight: 370g (size M)

Certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN1078, and AS/NZ 2063

Technologies: twICEme NFC, Recco, MIPS (all optional, depending on model)

Features: Fidlock magnetic closure, antimocrobial bamboo fiber liner, adjustable peak, 18 vents, ponytail compatibility

Price: From EUR 149.95 / $178 USD to EUR 199.95 / $237





In addition to the Linnea 01 full face, Dainese has launched the Linnea 03 half shell at three different price points. The Linnea 03 MIPS+ has all the features described above packed into an 18-vent, 370g half shell helmet. For those who aren’t interested in the bells and whistles, the Linnea 03 MIPS offers the same helmet without the Recco or NFC features, and the Linnea 03 Basic is the same design minus MIPS.

Dainese's two new helmets pack a variety of safety features into ultralight half shell and full face options.Dainese says the Linnea 01 MIPS is the lightest full face helmet on the market, weighing in at a claimed 570g (size M) while meeting the downhill certification standards. The helmet has 30 vents and doesn’t shy away from adding features.The helmet includes technology we’re used to seeing – MIPS – with less familiar but still potentially life-saving features: a Recco chip and an NFC medical information storage system. Recco is a system that uses reflective chips built into clothing and gear that can be detected by search parties. The technology is ubiquitous in the ski industry but is still uncommon in bike gear. When not in use, a Recco chip adds essentially no weight and takes no maintenance, but having it does add a bit of passive safety.The Linnea 01 will retail for EUR 279.95 ($332 USD). The half-shell options will start at EUR 149.95 ($178 USD) for the Linnea 03 Basic, bumping up to EUR 179.95 ($213 USD) for the MIPS version and EUR 199.95 ($237 USD) for the top-end MIPS+ helmet.The Linnea 01 and 03 helmets will become available November 15.