Dainese Trail Skins 2 Knee Guards – Review

May 16, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Dainese Trail Skins 2 review


While the full-body suits of armor that made Dainese a household name in the mountain bike world may have been relegated to the history books, the company's current offerings are still intended to accomplish the same goal – injury prevention – but rely on modern materials that make it possible to create lighter, less bulky options.

The second generation of Dainese's Trail Skins knee guards are a prime example, designed for trail riders looking for protection they can pull on at the beginning of a ride and then forget about until it's over.


Dainese Trail Skins 2 Details
• Pro Armor main pad
• EN1621.1 certified
• Weight: 330 grams (pair)
• Sizes: S, M, L
• MSRP: $84.99 USD
www.dainese.com

The main portion of the Trail Skins 2 is constructed from what Dainese calls 'Pro-Armor', a piece of rubber that's been molded into a honeycomb-like pattern, with more material in the center, and less towards the edges to help it conform to a rider's body. The latticework design also increases the amount of ventilation due to the fact that there's much less material to block airflow. There's also foam padding on each side of the pads to help lessen the blow when your knee smacks into your top tube or stem.

The pads are secured in place with an elasticized cuff and a hook-and-loop strap at the top and bottom. Available in sizes S, M, and L, the Trail Skins to retail for $84.99 USD.


Dainese Trail Skins 2 review
The bulk of the protection provided by the Trail Skins 2 comes from the Pro Armor padding on the front of the knee.
Dainese Trail Skins 2 review
Hook-and-loop closures secure the upper and lower cuffs.


Performance

I'll admit that my build is a little closer to a stick figure than Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prime, but even so, the upper leg opening on the size mediums I tested seemed especially generous. While some knee pads use Velcro straps to fine-tune the fit, with the Trail Skins 2 those straps are necessary to actually keep them in place. Thankfully, the straps have a decent range, so I was able to get them snugged down as much as I wanted. The design works, and once everything was adjusted the pads were extremely comfortable, but I wouldn't mind seeing a taller, more elasticized upper cuff that was a little less fiddly.

The Trail Skins 2 are also incredibly airy thanks to the latticework pattern of the main pad – when I was spinning my way to the trailhead I could actually feel wind reaching my knees, which isn't usually the case with designs that rely on one uninterrupted piece of material.


Dainese Trail Skins 2 review


What about riding in sloppy conditions? Don't those nooks and crannies get packed full of mud? I didn't find that to be the case, and thanks to one of the wettest winters on record the Trail Skins saw plenty of foul weather rides. The motion of pedaling keeps them from really getting clogged up, and the amount of mud that ended up stuck to them seemed on par with what would happen with a set of more 'traditional' knee pads. Of course, they can get packed with dirt if you crash, but I'd choose having dirty knee pads over scrubbing grit out of open wounds any day.

I usually try to avoid playing the role of a human crash test dummy, but all that wet weather riding gave me several chances to do just that. Luckily, the pads worked well, reducing the severity of a knee vs. slippery tree root impact on one occasion, and a solid overcooked-corner-to-knee-drag smackdown on another. It still hurts when you hit the ground, but the results weren't anywhere nearly as painful as they would have been without pads on.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Trail Skins 2 are a worthy follow-up act to Dainese's original model. They're light, comfortable, well-ventilated, and they work when they need to. It's hard to ask for much more than that.  Mike Kazimer






14 Comments

  • + 0
 I understand they want to minimise the rigid material for lower weight and flexibility, but surely they need to be covered in something to stop them just getting full of muck the minute you use them. My old dainese pads are honeycomb, but have a shell over the top. Much better at brushing off pedals and bushes than anything open faced will be.
  • + 3
 ???? for the price, Dainese could place soft membrane covers over the shell of these new Trail soil collection units.
  • + 0
 no upper padding on the outside of the pad seems odd. I have the mk1 trail skins and when I've fallen off its been the front and the outer side that has had the most impacts. I'll stick to the mk1 versions
  • + 2
 Latent trypophobia triggered. Ewww.
  • - 2
 CE level 1 certified basically means NO protection. what's the point of wearing these? If you smash you knee against a rock these pads will not protect you. Knee pads should be at least certified as 1621-1 or why wear them. also, why is there no cut out in the back of the knee pad to allow for more ventilation.
  • + 1
 These pads are EN1621.1 certified - apologies for any confusion.
  • + 1
 I wouldnt be surprised if SmithOptics will design their own kneepads.
  • + 1
 I don't normally care about such things, but those pads look awful.
  • + 1
 When you've got to ride at 11, but start a beehive at noon.
  • - 2
 I have a hard time believing these guys crash every time they test body armor. Please be original.
  • + 4
 Why would I lie about something like that? I hate crashing as much as anyone, but it happens, and it only makes sense to mention it in a review.
  • + 0
 They look hard to clean
  • + 1
 You clean your pads?
  • + 0
 DaKnees!

