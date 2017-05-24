Dakine 2017 Brand Collection

Founded in 1979 in Maui, Hawaii, Dakine was built on the spirit of Aloha and has been making quality action sports gear for nearly 40 years. When the company relocated to its current spot in Hood River, OR in 1986, it embraced mountain biking and has been leading the way in stylish, practical, and innovative products ever since.



From sponsoring legendary mountain bike athletes and producing a full line of apparel, packs, gloves and protection, to showing its dedication to the MTB lifestyle with several unique products, Dakine knows that the magic is in the moment, and these moments are best shared with friends.





Towering over Hood River and the Dakine HQ is Mt. Hood.





Athletes

Dakine has a long history of working with the best action sports athletes on the planet. Dakine establishes genuine relationships with its athletes and their feedback helps our design team create and refine products before they hit the market. The MTB program features some of the biggest names in the sport today, and these athletes trust Dakine to provide them with the gear they need to perform at the highest levels.





Photo: Paris Gore



Thomas Vanderham



From the early days of freeride to where the sport is today, Thomas has been one of mountain biking's driving forces, constantly gracing all forms of bike media with mind-blowing images that inspire us all to get outside and ride. Dakine athlete since 2002.









Photo: Sterling Lorence



Andrew Shandro



As one of mountain biking's original film/photo athletes, Andrew has influenced countless riders for nearly two decades. With his Summer Gravity Camps, he continues to show the next generation what this sport is all about. Dakine athlete since 2001.









Photo: Steffi Marth



Graham "Aggy" Agassiz



One of the rowdiest riders in the game today, Aggy's loose and playful style resonates with riders worldwide, making him a fan favorite everywhere he goes. Dakine athlete since 2011.









Photo: Paris Gore



Matthew Slaven



From winning enduro races to suffering on full day adventure rides, Matthew is a versatile rider who is at home in any kind of terrain. Don't be fooled by his soft-spoken nature, as his strong riding style makes trails beg for mercy. Dakine athlete since 2009.









Photo: Robb Thompson



Carson Storch



Carson is quickly making a name for himself in the MTB world. With a 3rd place finish at the 2016 Rampage to go along with his huge bag of tricks, Carson can shred raw big mountain lines, machine made booters, and any type of trail the mountains can dish up. Dakine athlete since 2014.







New to the team for 2017







Photo: Ewald Sadie



Casey Brown



Casey is one of the hardest charging ladies in mountain biking today. A podium threat at EWS races, Casey is also known to hit huge jumps, pin it down steep hills with a deathgrip, all while having the best time ever.









Photo: Jb Liautard



Yoann Barelli



Yoann has a sense of humor and personality as wild as his riding style. The Frenchman now lives in Whistler where he can push his limits and act like a clown with a bunch of like minded characters.









Photo: Ian Collins



Ryan "R-Dog" Howard



R-Dog may have an intimidating nickname, but take off the helmet and Ryan is an easy going, polite young man. When he gets on his bike, he transforms into a master of style, riding in a way we all wish we could, especially when he blasts massive flatspin 360's.







Products



With so many classic trails outside the door of Dakine’s HQ in Hood River, the product development team is able to fully immerse themselves in the sport. Dakine's Weekly Wednesday Night Rides consistently attract up to 30 employees (nearly 30% of the company) for the after work shred session. By embracing the MTB lifestyle, Dakine not only creates products for riding, but gear for before and after the ride as well.





Pick Up Pad DLX



The new Pick Up Pad DLX features large access flaps to accommodate rear-view cameras and today’s newer tailgate designs. Like the standard Pick Up Pad, the DLX comes in two sizes, Small and Large, which hold up to five and seven bikes respectively.







Hydration Packs



Whether you are headed out for a full day epic or just a quick spin on the town trails, bringing enough water and necessities is key to enjoying the ride. Dakine’s wide range of hydration packs come in all different sizes and styles and feature Dakine’s Hydrapak® lumbar reservoir which keeps the water weight low on your back for better center of gravity.





The Drafter series comes in 18L, 14L, and 10L sizes and can accommodate water, tools, extra layers, pads and more. The Seeker series comes in 24L and 15L sizes. This pack is ideal for riding in wet climates thanks to its weatherproof design featuring a tough water-resistant material and folding roll top closure.





Apparel



From spinning laps in the bike park and shuttling DH trails, to long uphill grinds and alpine hike-a-bikes, Dakine’s versatile and functional clothing features Polygiene odor control technology so you don’t stink up the joint when enjoying a few pints after your ride.





Jerseys







The Thrillium long sleeve jersey will keep you styled out for your downhill rides, and its lightweight, quick-drying material offers performance for uphill bursts.









The Vectra Jersey comes with short or three-quarter sleeves and is a high-performance, trail ready jersey with a casual everyday look.





Women's







On the women’s side, the Xena jersey features lightweight quick drying material with a high scoop neck for a flattering look on or off the trails.





The Drafter Women's hydration pack features a women's specific fit and ergonomic shoulder straps that eliminate hot spots, while still hauling a helmet. pads, and standard mountain bike necessities. The Women's Sentinel Glove comes with moisture-wicking four-way stretch air mesh for a nice cooling effect, and touchscreen compatible silicone fingertips, while the gold accents offer ladies the right amount of understated bling.





Shorts





The Descent Short features Dakine's toughest and burliest fabric, built to withstand the abuses of DH mountain biking. Featuring a ratcheting waist adjustment and designed to fit over knee pads, the Descent can handle riding and crashing in the toughest environments. The Derail Shorts have a relaxed fit, heavy knit nylon, and interior waist adjustments. Not too heavy and not too light, these shorts are ideal for all forms of riding.





Gloves







The Sentinel glove features DK Impact flexible shock absorption on the back of hand and palm, touch screen fingertips, and a microfleece thumb wipe to comfortably clean up any snot rockets that didn’t fully eject.





Protection











With impact-absorbing, 3D molded CE certified foam and medial side padding for full knee protection, the Anthem knee pads also boast a pre-curved ergonomic fit to make them comfortable to pedal in. These lightweight knee pads open up via Velcro straps in the back so you can take them on and off without removing your shoes, allowing you to keep pace with your frothing crew.





Culture and Community



Dakine understands that trails don’t build themselves. The Builder Pack 40L pays homage to the art of trail building and is specifically designed to carry everything you need to sculpt a perfect ribbon of dirt through an unforgiving landscape. From standard items such as hydration, snacks, gloves and first-aid, to specialty items such as chainsaws, 5-gallon buckets, and straps to carry rakes and shovels, the Builder Pack 40L is the pack for serious trail building missions.







When the trails are built and the ride is over, the Party Bucket transforms any 5-gallon bucket into a mobile drink cooling/carrying device. Simply position the liner into the bucket, fill it with ice, and add your favorite cold beverages. Surrounded by eight built-in insulated Koozies to store cans that didn’t fit in the bucket, and featuring a built-in bottle opener, insulated wine bottle pocket, and an internal water resistant snack pocket, the Party Bucket brings us all together to bask in the glory of a day well spent.



