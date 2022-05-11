Dakine Announces Carson Storch Signature Series Thrillium Jersey & Glove

May 11, 2022
by Dakine  
Home Grown Carson Storch

by dakine
Born and raised in Bend, OR, Carson Storch has grown up in the shadow of Mt. Bachelor and has been influenced by this region since childhood. As Carson rose through the ranks of professional mountain biking to become one of the world's best, he never lost sight of the region that shaped him as a rider. From helping create internationally acclaimed local events, building trails, and customizing his backyard to facilitate his riding, Carson has elevated the mountain bike scene for his hometown. We are proud to celebrate Carson and his riding style with this new Collection featuring his custom Thrillium jersey and gloves.

The Carson Storch Thrillium jersey and gloves. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer
Carson plays in his backyard

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer
Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Carson Storch photo by Tyler Roemer
"I grew up racing/riding moto, and it is something I am still passionate about. While designing this jersey I was influenced by some of the early retro moto jerseys. I think we came up with a good balance of old school retro moto, with a modern clean look." - Carson Storch

Carson Storch Signature Series Thrillium glove. Photo by Tyler Roemer
The Thrillium Glove is a lightweight, moisture wicking glove with an outseamed Pittards sheep leather palm that provides exceptional grip and a minimalist feel for full bar control

Carson Storch Thrillium jersey Mad Excavator graphic. Photo by Tyler Roemer.


bigquotesThe Mad Excavator is a design drawn up by my good friend KC Badger. I spend a lot of time moving dirt in machines, building my own lines to film/practice on. I went to KC for a design for a Red Bull helmet, and the Mad Excavator was part of a package he created, but was never used on the helmet. I thought it was a perfect logo representing my brand, so we threw it on the Jersey. It is a representation of my passion for moving dirt, as well as shredding it!Carson Storch


Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer
Carson on his way to winning the 2021 Proving Grounds event in nearby Prineville, OR

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer
Carson's home away from home, the lush trails of Pacific City, OR

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer
Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer
Carson Storch in the new Thrillium Collection. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Carson Storch. Photo by Tyler Roemer

Thrillium jersey features
• 100% recycled materials
• Four Way Stretch Construction
• Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
• Cut Crewneck, Raglan Sleeves and 2' (5cm) drop rear hem
• UPF 20 Sun protection
• $90 USD
S-XXL (Men's)

Thrillium glove features
• Sublimated Graphics
• Lightweight, moisture wicking, 4-way stretch shell
• Outseamed, tactile, Pittards sheep leather palm
• Polygiene Odor Control Technology
• Slip on cuff
• Microfleece nosewipe
• $50 USD
XS-XL (Men's)

See more at www.dakine.com
Video filmed by John Reynolds
Edited by Tyler Malay/Workhorse Collective
Photos by Tyler Roemer

