Dakine Announces Carson Storch Signature Series Thrillium Jersey & Glove

The Mad Excavator is a design drawn up by my good friend KC Badger. I spend a lot of time moving dirt in machines, building my own lines to film/practice on. I went to KC for a design for a Red Bull helmet, and the Mad Excavator was part of a package he created, but was never used on the helmet. I thought it was a perfect logo representing my brand, so we threw it on the Jersey. It is a representation of my passion for moving dirt, as well as shredding it! — Carson Storch