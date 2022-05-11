Dakine Announces Carson Storch Signature Series Thrillium Jersey & Glove

Born and raised in Bend, OR, Carson Storch has grown up in the shadow of Mt. Bachelor and has been influenced by this region since childhood. As Carson rose through the ranks of professional mountain biking to become one of the world's best, he never lost sight of the region that shaped him as a rider. From helping create internationally acclaimed local events, building trails, and customizing his backyard to facilitate his riding, Carson has elevated the mountain bike scene for his hometown. We are proud to celebrate Carson and his riding style with this new Collection featuring his custom Thrillium jersey and gloves.
Thrillium jersey features
|The Mad Excavator is a design drawn up by my good friend KC Badger. I spend a lot of time moving dirt in machines, building my own lines to film/practice on. I went to KC for a design for a Red Bull helmet, and the Mad Excavator was part of a package he created, but was never used on the helmet. I thought it was a perfect logo representing my brand, so we threw it on the Jersey. It is a representation of my passion for moving dirt, as well as shredding it!—Carson Storch
• 100% recycled materials
• Four Way Stretch Construction
• Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
• Cut Crewneck, Raglan Sleeves and 2' (5cm) drop rear hem
• UPF 20 Sun protection
• $90 USD
S-XXL (Men's)Thrillium glove features
• Sublimated Graphics
• Lightweight, moisture wicking, 4-way stretch shell
• Outseamed, tactile, Pittards sheep leather palm
• Polygiene Odor Control Technology
• Slip on cuff
• Microfleece nosewipe
• $50 USD
XS-XL (Men's)
Video filmed by John Reynolds
Edited by Tyler Malay/Workhorse Collective
Photos by Tyler Roemer
