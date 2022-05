Dakine Announces Carson Storch Signature Series Thrillium Jersey & Glove

Carson plays in his backyard

"I grew up racing/riding moto, and it is something I am still passionate about. While designing this jersey I was influenced by some of the early retro moto jerseys. I think we came up with a good balance of old school retro moto, with a modern clean look." - Carson Storch

The Thrillium Glove is a lightweight, moisture wicking glove with an outseamed Pittards sheep leather palm that provides exceptional grip and a minimalist feel for full bar control

The Mad Excavator is a design drawn up by my good friend KC Badger. I spend a lot of time moving dirt in machines, building my own lines to film/practice on. I went to KC for a design for a Red Bull helmet, and the Mad Excavator was part of a package he created, but was never used on the helmet. I thought it was a perfect logo representing my brand, so we threw it on the Jersey. It is a representation of my passion for moving dirt, as well as shredding it! — Carson Storch

Carson on his way to winning the 2021 Proving Grounds event in nearby Prineville, OR

Carson's home away from home, the lush trails of Pacific City, OR

Born and raised in Bend, OR, Carson Storch has grown up in the shadow of Mt. Bachelor and has been influenced by this region since childhood. As Carson rose through the ranks of professional mountain biking to become one of the world's best, he never lost sight of the region that shaped him as a rider. From helping create internationally acclaimed local events, building trails, and customizing his backyard to facilitate his riding, Carson has elevated the mountain bike scene for his hometown. We are proud to celebrate Carson and his riding style with this new Collection featuring his custom Thrillium jersey and gloves.