Dakine Announces The Universal Pickup Pad

Hang out with Dakine Team Rider Graham Agassiz for a minute while he runs you through the details, including how to install it.PRESS RELEASE: Dakine
In 2005, the original Dakine Pickup Pad was introduced to the bike world and quickly became a cult classic. The evolution from blankets, towels, and cardboard scraps to those first Dakine pads nearly 20 years ago continues as we introduce our latest version, the Universal Pickup Pad.
Designed to fit all of today’s pickup tailgates, the Universal Pickup Pad boasts improved protection, elevated features, and a modern, clean aesthetic. This padded tailgate protector is compatible with truck shells and tonneau covers, both of which can be locked while the tailgate pad is still attached. The small size secures five bikes, while the large size accommodates up to seven. Welcome to the gold standard in tailgate and bike protection.
Soft EVA foam panels made from our surf traction pads protect your fork stanchions and frame during transport. FEATURES
100% RECYCLED 900d POLYESTER with UV Coating
EVA foam panels
Designed for a universal fit for all tailgate designs
Truck shell and tonneau cover compatible
Removable cover for tailgate handles and rear-view cameras
Pocket for removable cover
Aluminum bottle opener hook closure
4 cinch straps with spring-loaded cam locks
Individual adjustable bike anchor straps (7-large;5-small)
PE board retains pad shape and helps secure in place
Cable lock compatible
Reflective screen printed logo
TESTED & TRUSTED
Available in two sizes
Large: 61 x 40.1 x 1.6" [ 129.5 x 101.8 x 4cm ]
Small: 55.1 x 40.1 x 1.6" [139.9 x 101.8 x 4cm ]
$295 USDCheck it out here