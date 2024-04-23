Dakine Announces The Universal Pickup Pad

Apr 23, 2024
by Dakine  
Hang out with Dakine Team Rider Graham Agassiz for a minute while he runs you through the details, including how to install it.

PRESS RELEASE: Dakine

In 2005, the original Dakine Pickup Pad was introduced to the bike world and quickly became a cult classic. The evolution from blankets, towels, and cardboard scraps to those first Dakine pads nearly 20 years ago continues as we introduce our latest version, the Universal Pickup Pad.

Designed to fit all of today’s pickup tailgates, the Universal Pickup Pad boasts improved protection, elevated features, and a modern, clean aesthetic. This padded tailgate protector is compatible with truck shells and tonneau covers, both of which can be locked while the tailgate pad is still attached. The small size secures five bikes, while the large size accommodates up to seven. Welcome to the gold standard in tailgate and bike protection.

The Universal Pickup Pad large on a 1979 Ford F250 Ranger Camper Special Super Cab. Check out that license plate
The Universal Pickup Pad fits all types of trucks.

Torsenn Brown Photo by Margus Riga
EVA foam panels and velcro straps keep your bike safe and secure. Photo by Margus Riga
Soft EVA foam panels made from our surf traction pads protect your fork stanchions and frame during transport.
Individual adjustable bike anchor straps keep your bike secure.

Truck shell and tonneau cover compatible.
Peel back the top half for truck shell and tonneau cover compatibility.


FEATURES
100% RECYCLED 900d POLYESTER with UV Coating
EVA foam panels
Designed for a universal fit for all tailgate designs
Truck shell and tonneau cover compatible
Removable cover for tailgate handles and rear-view cameras
Pocket for removable cover
Aluminum bottle opener hook closure
4 cinch straps with spring-loaded cam locks
Individual adjustable bike anchor straps (7-large;5-small)
PE board retains pad shape and helps secure in place
Cable lock compatible
Reflective screen printed logo
TESTED & TRUSTED

Available in two sizes
Large: 61 x 40.1 x 1.6" [ 129.5 x 101.8 x 4cm ]
Small: 55.1 x 40.1 x 1.6" [139.9 x 101.8 x 4cm ]

$295 USD
Check it out here

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Bikeracks Dakine Graham Agassiz


Author Info:
dakine avatar

Member since Jun 21, 2013
20 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 3 0
 I ve got a universal pick up pad. It s called a moving blanket.
  • 1 0
 I also have a universal pick up pad. A one piece cushion from a porch swing.
  • 1 0
 I just want to see more of that dentside Ford!
  • 1 1
 I've never been first.







