Dakine Announces The Universal Pickup Pad

PRESS RELEASE: Dakine

The Universal Pickup Pad fits all types of trucks.

Soft EVA foam panels made from our surf traction pads protect your fork stanchions and frame during transport.

Individual adjustable bike anchor straps keep your bike secure.

Peel back the top half for truck shell and tonneau cover compatibility.

FEATURES

In 2005, the original Dakine Pickup Pad was introduced to the bike world and quickly became a cult classic. The evolution from blankets, towels, and cardboard scraps to those first Dakine pads nearly 20 years ago continues as we introduce our latest version, the Universal Pickup Pad.Designed to fit all of today’s pickup tailgates, the Universal Pickup Pad boasts improved protection, elevated features, and a modern, clean aesthetic. This padded tailgate protector is compatible with truck shells and tonneau covers, both of which can be locked while the tailgate pad is still attached. The small size secures five bikes, while the large size accommodates up to seven. Welcome to the gold standard in tailgate and bike protection.100% RECYCLED 900d POLYESTER with UV CoatingEVA foam panelsDesigned for a universal fit for all tailgate designsTruck shell and tonneau cover compatibleRemovable cover for tailgate handles and rear-view camerasPocket for removable coverAluminum bottle opener hook closure4 cinch straps with spring-loaded cam locksIndividual adjustable bike anchor straps (7-large;5-small)PE board retains pad shape and helps secure in placeCable lock compatibleReflective screen printed logoTESTED & TRUSTEDAvailable in two sizesLarge: 61 x 40.1 x 1.6" [ 129.5 x 101.8 x 4cm ]Small: 55.1 x 40.1 x 1.6" [139.9 x 101.8 x 4cm ]$295 USD