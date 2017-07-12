Dakine Builder Pack - Review







The original version of Dakine's Builder Pack was created over ten years ago with hardworking trail builders in mind, a pack built to stand up to the use and abuse that comes with shaping the natural landscape into a mountain bike playground. The pack has seen multiple revisions over the last decade, all while still retaining the ability to carry the tools and accessories needed for a big day outside.



The most recent version has a 40-liter carrying capacity and is constructed from a rugged 1000d nylon, which makes it feel like a military rucksack, especially compared to the lighter weight (and more fragile) fabrics typically used for hydration packs.

Dakine Builder Pack

• 1000d nylon fabric

• Hydration bladder compatible

• Internal aluminum frame

• Expandable chainsaw carry pocket

• Carrying capacity: 2445 cubic inches (40 Liters)

• Dimension: 22.5 x 13 x 12" (57 x 33 x 30cm)

• Weight: 4.3 lb (1.9 kg)

• Price: $180 USD

• Limited ifetime warranty

• www.dakine.com

There are two external zippered pockets that are shaped perfectly to hold fuel bottles, and the chainsaw that consumes that fuel sits in the pouch right behind those pockets. A large zipper extends around the perimeter of the pack; it can be partially unzipped to allow access to either side of the pack, or unzipped all the way to open it up like a clam shell. There's also a quick access sleeve for holding loppers - they'll slide in behind a chainsaw, and everything can be cinched down using the two compression straps on each side of the pack.







Chainsaw fuel bottles can be stored in two outer zippered pockets. Chainsaw fuel bottles can be stored in two outer zippered pockets. The square bottom panel and the aluminum back panel supports help keep the pack sitting upright when it's not in use. The square bottom panel and the aluminum back panel supports help keep the pack sitting upright when it's not in use.





A retractable pouch is hidden in the very bottom of the pack that's designed to allow up to four hand tools – shovels, rogue hoes, etc... to be carried vertically. There's certainly no shortage of pockets – along with a pouch for a hydration bladder there are two zippered internal size pockets, a fleece line sunglasses pocket at the top of the pack, a zippered pocket on the waist belt, and that's not even all of them - the biggest challenge is remembering where you put everything. If that's not enough, the pack can be set up to carry a five-gallon bucket, one of the least expensive yet most useful tools in a trail builder's arsenal.







A wraparound zipper makes it easy to access the pack's contents. A wraparound zipper makes it easy to access the pack's contents. There's no shortage of pockets and pouches. There's no shortage of pockets and pouches.





Performance



Carrying a chainsaw around through the woods isn't an easy task, but even when it's fully loaded the Builder Pack does an excellent job of remaining balanced. The waist belt is nice and wide, and the shape of the shoulder straps helps prevent any unwanted pressure points or hot spots. The orange loops of webbing on the top and the side of the rear panel are also a welcome touch – they make it easy to grab and lift the pack to move it down the trail. The square base also helps keep it standing up when not in use, rather than collapsing into a puddle of fabric.



The pockets are well thought out and easy to access, and the fuel bottle storage on the outside is especially handy. There's no rain cover, which builders in wet climates may find themselves wishing for, but although the zippers aren't waterproof, the fabric can stand still withstand a fair bit of precipitation before beginning to soak through. A smaller backpacking rain cover would be an inexpensive investment to help keep everything dry during soggy build sessions.



The pack's durability has been excellent so far, without any rips, tears, or blown zippers to be seen. Trail building is hard on equipment – all those sharp tools like to dig in any chance they get – but the Builder Pack has held strong.







The vertical tool carry could be improved with the addition of straps to prevent tools from shifting forward. The vertical tool carry could be improved with the addition of straps to prevent tools from shifting forward.



Issues



The Builder Pack's vertical tool carry option is clever, but it could use some further refinement. The lower pouch works to hold the tool handles, but the side straps allow them to slide forward and backward, and they'll knock you in the head if you're not careful. Even when the compression straps are wrapped once around the tool handles before buckling there's still more movement than I'd like to see. I'd recommend buying some extra buckles and webbing and running it through the two accessory loops on the side of the pack – that way the tools can be cinched down more securely, and you won't need to worry as much about getting smacked by a shovel







Pinkbike's Take



