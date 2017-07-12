PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Dakine Builder Pack - Review

Jul 12, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
The original version of Dakine's Builder Pack was created over ten years ago with hardworking trail builders in mind, a pack built to stand up to the use and abuse that comes with shaping the natural landscape into a mountain bike playground. The pack has seen multiple revisions over the last decade, all while still retaining the ability to carry the tools and accessories needed for a big day outside.

The most recent version has a 40-liter carrying capacity and is constructed from a rugged 1000d nylon, which makes it feel like a military rucksack, especially compared to the lighter weight (and more fragile) fabrics typically used for hydration packs.
Dakine Builder Pack
• 1000d nylon fabric
• Hydration bladder compatible
• Internal aluminum frame
• Expandable chainsaw carry pocket
• Carrying capacity: 2445 cubic inches (40 Liters)
• Dimension: 22.5 x 13 x 12" (57 x 33 x 30cm)
• Weight: 4.3 lb (1.9 kg)
• Price: $180 USD
• Limited ifetime warranty
www.dakine.com

There are two external zippered pockets that are shaped perfectly to hold fuel bottles, and the chainsaw that consumes that fuel sits in the pouch right behind those pockets. A large zipper extends around the perimeter of the pack; it can be partially unzipped to allow access to either side of the pack, or unzipped all the way to open it up like a clam shell. There's also a quick access sleeve for holding loppers - they'll slide in behind a chainsaw, and everything can be cinched down using the two compression straps on each side of the pack.


Dakine Builder Pack review
Chainsaw fuel bottles can be stored in two outer zippered pockets.
Dakine Builder Pack review
The square bottom panel and the aluminum back panel supports help keep the pack sitting upright when it's not in use.


A retractable pouch is hidden in the very bottom of the pack that's designed to allow up to four hand tools – shovels, rogue hoes, etc... to be carried vertically. There's certainly no shortage of pockets – along with a pouch for a hydration bladder there are two zippered internal size pockets, a fleece line sunglasses pocket at the top of the pack, a zippered pocket on the waist belt, and that's not even all of them - the biggest challenge is remembering where you put everything. If that's not enough, the pack can be set up to carry a five-gallon bucket, one of the least expensive yet most useful tools in a trail builder's arsenal.


Dakine Builder Pack review
A wraparound zipper makes it easy to access the pack's contents.
Dakine Builder Pack review
There's no shortage of pockets and pouches.


Performance

Carrying a chainsaw around through the woods isn't an easy task, but even when it's fully loaded the Builder Pack does an excellent job of remaining balanced. The waist belt is nice and wide, and the shape of the shoulder straps helps prevent any unwanted pressure points or hot spots. The orange loops of webbing on the top and the side of the rear panel are also a welcome touch – they make it easy to grab and lift the pack to move it down the trail. The square base also helps keep it standing up when not in use, rather than collapsing into a puddle of fabric.

The pockets are well thought out and easy to access, and the fuel bottle storage on the outside is especially handy. There's no rain cover, which builders in wet climates may find themselves wishing for, but although the zippers aren't waterproof, the fabric can stand still withstand a fair bit of precipitation before beginning to soak through. A smaller backpacking rain cover would be an inexpensive investment to help keep everything dry during soggy build sessions.

The pack's durability has been excellent so far, without any rips, tears, or blown zippers to be seen. Trail building is hard on equipment – all those sharp tools like to dig in any chance they get – but the Builder Pack has held strong.


Dakine Builder Pack review
Dakine Builder Pack review
The vertical tool carry could be improved with the addition of straps to prevent tools from shifting forward.


Issues

The Builder Pack's vertical tool carry option is clever, but it could use some further refinement. The lower pouch works to hold the tool handles, but the side straps allow them to slide forward and backward, and they'll knock you in the head if you're not careful. Even when the compression straps are wrapped once around the tool handles before buckling there's still more movement than I'd like to see. I'd recommend buying some extra buckles and webbing and running it through the two accessory loops on the side of the pack – that way the tools can be cinched down more securely, and you won't need to worry as much about getting smacked by a shovel



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Builder Pack is a great option for any trail workers looking for a tough, rugged pack with enough carrying capacity to haul everything from a chainsaw to a six pack of beer deep into the woods (just make sure to use those items in the correct order). The vertical tool carry isn't perfect, but the rest of the pack is well thought out and ideally suited for long days of digging. Mike Kazimer





15 Comments

  • + 22
 Looks like a session ....of trailbuilding is in order
  • + 11
 #2strokeaintdead
  • + 1
 Looks great but to be honest, if it's not 100% waterproof it's not much use in BC, especially on the coast where most of the trail building happens during the fall / winter / spring. So far the MEC dry bags are the only affordable option I've found after 2 years of full time building
  • + 1
 What about the Builder Jersey? Gloves? Shorts?
We need more options marketing people.
It also seems weird to use a regular riding helmet for trail building?

I like the way the tool is positioned on the pack... ready to strike the head.
  • + 4
 Okay, now do a review of the EVOC pack... so we can have an EPIC BUILDER PACK SHOWDOWN!!!! DUNH DUNH DUUUUUNH
  • + 3
 A good friend of mine has this bag and hates the vertical tool carry feature with all of his soul. Tools are constantly shifting and smacking him in the head.
  • + 5
 Picture with a chainsaw? Especially with a longer bar
  • + 12
 Here is a photo with a chainsaw
www.pinkbike.com/photo/14752270
  • + 4
 Yea how it carries the main thing it's made to carry is pretty important.
  • + 1
 @dakine: thanks.
  • + 1
 Been looking at this for weeks now at the shop thinking, it is the best damn travel bag on the market. You could live out of that thing!
  • + 3
 Gosh! the Graffiti Artists will be after this, it's got somewhere to store their paint cans! Big Grin
  • + 1
 Where does the chainsaw go??
  • + 1
 Ah... the question of our age.
  • + 1
 $180, I'll keep putting my chainsaw in a IKEA bag.

