Dakine Ceases Operations in Hood River & Transitions Operations to Global HQ in SoCal

May 5, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
The Oregon Live reported this morning that Dakine is laying off 39 people, closing the brand’s Hood River headquarters and moving to Southern California.

"The current health crisis, and the corresponding Oregon stay at home order were unforeseen business circumstances, and have made it financially unfeasible for the company to continue operating,” Dakine human resources director Raeanne Norberg said in a letter to state workforce officials.

Dakine sent a letter to the website Shop-Eat-Surf outlining its plans.


bigquotes“Today we made the difficult decision to cease operations for Dakine Equipment in Hood River.”

“This challenging decision was based on the significant pressure and the financial and operational impacts that the COVID pandemic have had on the business, and although this decision was difficult to make, it in no way reflects the commitment to the Brand and the outdoor community it serves.”

“Our focus at Dakine has and always will be serving our consumer by staying committed to developing trusted, innovative, sustainable, purpose driven product for the water, mountains and lifestyle in between.”

“Hood River’s heritage built over the past 36 years will not be lost. As the Brand moved from its birthplace of Maui (where we still have a Dakine Brand shop) to Hood River to cement the business in the wind and kite space over 36 years ago, it is now moving to its new home in Southern California to further pursue the global opportunity in lifestyle, travel, and accessories – while still maintaining focus on the core sport equipment categories of surf, snow, and bike.”

“We will be transitioning operations and a number of employees to our global headquarters in Southern California. This transition will be phased and as appropriate, we will communicate timing, points of contact, and next steps.”

“We do not anticipate any further disruption to the business or its operations throughout the transition.”

“Again, this decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact this move has on our associates; we remain committed to supporting all through this transition. However, our long-term commitment to Dakine remains and the moves we are making now will ensure that we are able to make the long-term investments needed for the Brand.”


Nathan Hughes was lucky enough to visit the Dakine Hood River office in 2014 and took some gorgeous photos for 'Inside DAKINE: At Home in Hood River'.

27 Comments

  • 18 0
 Truly sad news for the employees and the area as a whole. You'll be missed Dakine!
  • 11 0
 Hard to believe this wasn't in the pipeline already and Covid just accelerated it.
  • 7 1
 Rumor I just heard was they got bought out which would make more sense than blaming this on Covid.
  • 3 0
 @DirtyHal: Not a rumor, was announced last year.
  • 5 0
 @DirtyHal: They were bought out over a year ago now, back in December of 2018.
  • 10 0
 Sad news but I don’t get how Southern California is more feasible. Isnt rent in California insane af?
  • 6 0
 They already have an office in southern california and seem to be consolidating there. Makes sense from a distribution aspect since most of their stuff is coming from Asia. Definitely sad to see though. Hope they keep on supporting the outdoor scene in Oregon.
  • 6 0
 Rent in hood river is insane af too, lived there a year, in my car, moved back to utah to be indoors again.
  • 1 0
 also as a bigger company, probably looking to be closer to the larger talent pool in places like LA/SD.
  • 1 0
 It's a lot cheaper if you've gotten rolled into one of your parent company's existing offices, which is what I suspect happened.
  • 3 0
 Ah man... Dakine being somewhat local was always a reason I chose their product. End of an era for HR, more than anything. I guess I'll still buy their stuffs.
  • 6 4
 Totally lame... What is the current ownership structure? Definitely end of an era. I am sure the CEO is making plenty of money.
  • 1 1
 It does not make sense to blame covid, if you plan to move to a more population dense area. In addition, Oregon's covid laws are the same as other states on the west coast. Bonus, Nike is right down the road so access to clothing industry talent is not to hard to get. My guess is that they are either trying to focus on Surf... Or trying to cut costs.
  • 1 1
 As a SoCal resident, WTF are you thinking?

High rent, High taxes, High Minimum wage, smog, earthquakes, crowded freeways, Governor Newsom,

Seems like a far cry from Hood River.....Just saying.
  • 1 0
 Very "core" in SoCal...
  • 1 1
 Very whack. Other than surfing, you'll be hard pressed to find the same level of talented employees in SoCal who actually understand the sports they're designing.
  • 4 1
 Maybe you’ve never heard of Mammoth Mountain or the endless quality mountain bike trails in SoCal (and the perfect year round weather to ride them). SoCal is home to millions of people and many who are extremely talented athletes.
  • 7 1
 @beanandcheeseburrito: Nah, no world cup winners ever came out of socal. Esp. not world cup winners without chains.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: haha, right?
  • 4 0
 Huh? Fox, DVO, Manitou, Shimano, Giant, Troy Lee, Gwin, Lopez, and Jackson I think are mfgr or riders from, live in, or have headquarters in Socal. These companies and riders don't know their sport or employ a talented workforce? Just off the top of my head so I'm sure I'm missing a bunch of others from SoCal.
  • 2 0
 @shakamanong: TASCO, Canyon, YT, etc...
  • 2 0
 Lots of action sports inside and outside of mtb in the so cal area: Quicksilver, Billabong, RVCA, Oakley, Dragon, Volcom, Electric, Troy Lee, Fox, Etnies, Vans, Ogio, Fasthouse, 100%, Hurley, etc. I'm sure the talent is hard to beat.
  • 1 1
 Not to mention the impact on the Hood River economy and community, right Dakine?
