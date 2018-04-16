VIDEOS

Dakotah Norton: Made in Michigan - Video

Apr 16, 2018
by UniorDevinciFactoryRacing  


Unior Devinci’s Dakotah Norton materialized out of nowhere when in 2015 the unknown entity floored the MTB world by collecting multiple Crankworx podiums. But “nowhere” has a name, and in Dakotah’s case it’s Davison, Michigan—his hometown. Branching beyond those Midwest origins, the protégé recently stuffed bikes and belongings into a sprinter van for a transformative adventure across North America.

In this episode of Made in Michigan, Dakotah swerves toward San Diego, CA, where he connects with some old friends. From BMX park missions to DH trail sessions, the crew eventually lands in the Lake Arrowhead area of the San Bernardino National Forest, where Santa apparently hangs his off-season hat. Turns out the big guy likes to send it.









Rider: Dakotah Norton
Film/Photo: Suspended Production


MENTIONS: @devinci / @UniorDevinciFactoryRacing / @suspended-productions


Must Read This Week
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
68277 views
Yeti's New SB100 Doesn't Fit The Mold - First Look
66451 views
Danny MacAskill & Claudio Caluori's Home of Trails - Video
66180 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Nukeproof Mega 290
51822 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
50128 views
Marzocchi's New Bomber Z1 Fork - First Ride
49836 views
What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion
48374 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
40853 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022208
Mobile Version of Website