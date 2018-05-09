VIDEOS

Dakotah Norton: Made in Michigan Part II of II – Video

May 9, 2018
by UniorDevinciFactoryRacing  


In the second installment of Made in Michigan, Unior Devinci ripper Dakotah Norton turns his West Coast dream trail into a handcrafted reality—one shovel stroke at a time. “The reason we built the track in California was in order to make dirt fly,” he says. Additionally, the effort provided ample opportunity to send the Spartan 27.5 into deep orbit. “The step-up feature was over 30-feet long," he continues. "You had to clear a wall of stacked rock, there was no case-pad, and with a five-foot landing, followed by a tight corner, there was also no margin for error. It was gnarly.” After several weeks exploring and excavating, shooting was completed in less than two days. The trail was then wiped off the map, the forest returned to its natural state. This three-minute clip tells the story. Dig in.












Rider: Dakotah Norton
Film/Photo: Suspended Production



MENTIONS: @devinci / @UniorDevinciFactoryRacing / @suspended-productions


Must Read This Week
7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST
54942 views
Feature Story: A Life Shattered by Brain Injury - Lorraine Truong
54767 views
Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review
50735 views
7 Bikes From Peaty's Steel City DH 2018
44880 views
Sarah Builds A Canyon Test Bike - Video
39680 views
Bike Check: Dan Hole's Factory Tuned Hope HB160 - Steel City DH 2018
36241 views
Online Deals - May 2018
33687 views
Finding Flow on British Columbia's Original Freeride Trails - Video
33479 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Just drink bottled water

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023954
Mobile Version of Website