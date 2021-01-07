Dakotah Norton Signs with the YT Mob

I’ve been wanting to work with Dak since he first came onto the World Cup scene back in 2015, but things just never really lined up for us. We had a few meetings over the years and then last year we worked out a management deal. He impresses me on and off the bike so when we saw this vacancy opening up at the Mob, he was clearly the right man to bring onboard. We excited to see what Dak can do in 2021! — Martin Whiteley, Team Manager