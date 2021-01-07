Dakotah Norton Signs with the YT Mob

Jan 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: The YT Mob

The YT Mob is excited to announce that 28 year old Dakotah Norton of Tennessee has signed with the team and will race alongside David Trummer (AUT), Oisin O’Callaghan (IRL) and Guy Johnston (NZL) for the 2021 season.

Despite being a late comer to the sport of downhill racing, Dakotah has already scored a string of top ten results including two World Cup podiums, and earned the respect of his peers as well as many in the industry. His first podium came in 2018 at World Cup Round 1 in Losinj (CRO) and his most recent was in Lousã (POR) at the final round of last season.

Dakotah will be racing the YT TUES Pro Race which will be built up with all of the top components run by the team. He’ll be bringing US based mechanic Josh Patton onboard with him as well.

bigquotesI’m incredibly excited to be joining the YT Mob this year. It’s an honor to be involved with such a prestigious program and I strongly believe it will help me grow as a racer. After finishing the 2020 season with a podium, I’m looking forward to building on that and also joining my new team mates, Dave, Oisin and Guy, to see what we can achieve together in the season ahead, and beyond.Dakotah Norton

bigquotesI’ve been wanting to work with Dak since he first came onto the World Cup scene back in 2015, but things just never really lined up for us. We had a few meetings over the years and then last year we worked out a management deal. He impresses me on and off the bike so when we saw this vacancy opening up at the Mob, he was clearly the right man to bring onboard. We excited to see what Dak can do in 2021!Martin Whiteley, Team Manager


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours YT Industries Dakotah Norton


Must Read This Week
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
89866 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
84821 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
66608 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
65574 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
57296 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
53795 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
52669 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
51478 views

23 Comments

  • 20 0
 Made in Michigan™
  • 1 0
 *Flintastic
  • 9 0
 We have met and rode with him on multiple occasions, such a good dude and well deserved!
  • 6 0
 Cheers to Dakota! The YT Mob is always entertaining and hopefully its top support for him and clearly deserves it! Can't wait to watch some RACING!!!
  • 8 0
 YT makes a beautiful downhill frame
  • 1 0
 they sure do!
  • 4 0
 met this dude at Snowshoe and he was such a highlight. so nice, open, and interesting to talk to—he makes me proud to be a DH fan in the US. psyched to see him on such a solid program
  • 5 0
 Hell Yeah! Well deserved. Met him once at breakfast before a worldcup at Leogang. A nice and grounded dude.
  • 3 0
 Awesome dude. He is often in NC hanging with Neko and Luca and I've ridden a few times with him at the bike park. Chill guy and sick rider.
  • 3 0
 Yeaah super stoked for Dak! Met him riding in Santa Cruz and he's not only a great rider but also a super nice guy. Well deserved.
  • 1 0
 Question for anyone in the know regarding mechanics for pro teams. When a rider is claimed as "bringing along" a certain mechanic are they responsible for paying them? Or do teams give riders freedom to pick the mechanic of their choice and then foot the bill? I know some combinations of riders and mechanics are essentially married while other mechanics seem to just stick with a team long term independent of the riders.
  • 5 0
 Congrats Dakotah!
  • 4 0
 Dope! Seems like a good fit !
  • 4 0
 Now this is fn rad
  • 7 6
 Was he pushed in to that contract or did he Tues to do it? Either way wicked signing
  • 1 0
 Hahahahaaaaaaa.... OH. Whew. Very punny.
  • 2 0
 faster than a speeding........
  • 1 1
 This is great. Devinci is cool but they probably could not match the infrastructure required to race in Europe like a Euro brand can
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah, he's been killing it
  • 1 0
 Awesome!! 2021 DN gonna be up there on the regular
  • 1 0
 Congratulations Dakotah, that's great news! Strong team.
  • 1 0
 Awesome news.
  • 1 0
 Congrats Dak. Super rad.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007858
Mobile Version of Website