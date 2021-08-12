Dakotah Norton Unable to Race in Maribor World Cup Following Positive COVID Test

Dakotah Norton will not be racing at the Maribor World Cup this year after he tested positive for COVID before his flight into Slovenia.
Dakotah was enjoying a successful start to his season with results including a ninth-place finish in Leogang
and a win at the US National Championships
early in July. Unfortunately he won't be able to show off his first Stars and Stripes sleeve or his 12th place overall number board this weekend as he was unable to board his flight. Thankfully Dakotah is not currently experiencing any symptoms of COVID and is hoping to be back for the World Championships that take place on 25-29 August.
|As much as it devastates me to write this, I have to inform everyone that I won’t be making it to the Maribor World Cup. I was tested yesterday pre flight and it came back positive. I’m currently not experiencing any symptoms and feel fine other than being bummed I’m not going racing. Time to regroup for World Champs! Can’t thank everyone enough for continuing to support me through these difficult times.—Dakotah Norton
We hope Dakotah is able to brush off the virus quickly and look forward to seeing him back in Europe on the race track soon.
