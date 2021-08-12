Dakotah Norton Unable to Race in Maribor World Cup Following Positive COVID Test

Aug 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Dakotah Norton will not be racing at the Maribor World Cup this year after he tested positive for COVID before his flight into Slovenia.

Dakotah was enjoying a successful start to his season with results including a ninth-place finish in Leogang and a win at the US National Championships early in July. Unfortunately he won't be able to show off his first Stars and Stripes sleeve or his 12th place overall number board this weekend as he was unable to board his flight. Thankfully Dakotah is not currently experiencing any symptoms of COVID and is hoping to be back for the World Championships that take place on 25-29 August.

bigquotesAs much as it devastates me to write this, I have to inform everyone that I won’t be making it to the Maribor World Cup. I was tested yesterday pre flight and it came back positive. I’m currently not experiencing any symptoms and feel fine other than being bummed I’m not going racing. Time to regroup for World Champs! Can’t thank everyone enough for continuing to support me through these difficult times.Dakotah Norton

We hope Dakotah is able to brush off the virus quickly and look forward to seeing him back in Europe on the race track soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Dakotah Norton Coronavirus


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
68248 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
61108 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
54157 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
49617 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
47853 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
45586 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
44715 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
43666 views

26 Comments

  • 7 2
 Wow, some serious bad luck for USA cycling this year: Norton missing a round with Covid, Harrison injured early on, Gwin missing at least one round due to back injury from national race.

Feeling so proud of myself for not making a universal heathcare joke #humblebrag
  • 2 2
 I’m currently not experiencing any symptoms and feel fine. One hell of a mirus!
  • 4 3
 Vaccination only helps prevent you from getting highly ill and requiring hospital treatment, in no way does it make you immune or not being able to transmit it to others! Bummer for Dak and all the other athletes and people affected around the world, Covid Sucks!!!
  • 1 0
 Stop it with your science. Yao will get down voted to oblivion if you keep this up
  • 1 0
 Everyone in these situations should always demand multiple tests if they have no symptoms due to the high rate of false positives. This is not a comment on the existence of the virus or a claim Dak doesn’t have Covid. Example: Elon Musk tested positive in one nostril and negative in the other. A virologist I know sent in 200 opened but unused tests and the majority came back positive. I’m not saying we shouldn’t test and understand this may be the best we can do, just a simple fact that false positives exist. Imagine setting world records on the course only to be pulled off mid game due to a false positive test, this happened and similar stories all over the world are happening. Dak was coming off his nationals win and I was looking forward to seeing him on this course that suited him so well. I hope he keeps motivated for Snowshoe!
  • 2 1
 Wishing you a speedy return and hope you are back in the start gate and back in the mix ASAP.
  • 1 1
 Such a shit show...feel for athletes that are put to the side lines. Must have been harsh for some of of athletes at the Olympics.
  • 2 0
 So much for Norton anti-virus
  • 2 1
 It is a shame that you are unable to compete on this one :/
  • 1 0
 No follow up tests to see if it’s a false positive?
  • 1 1
 Assuming that he remains fully healthy, what a bummer!
  • 1 1
 Brovid
  • 1 0
 Dakovid Norton.
  • 4 7
 I am only wondering why he wasn't vaccinated? Everybody in the rich countries should have had a chance to get a jab by now.
  • 4 23
flag nug12182 (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Maybe hes not a dumbass. To each their own. MYOB.
  • 3 1
 FWIW, the vaccine rollout in Australia is a complete clusterf*ck. With a small population, and immense wealth, we're only like 10% fully vaccinated.
  • 4 0
 @ajayflex: given your government's ineptitude and authoritarian bent, I would say that's better than expected.
  • 3 2
 TIL: Being tested positive means you're not vaccinated.
  • 3 4
 I only know vaccinated people with the "virus" today , real facts.
  • 2 3
 No it doesn’t. Vacation gives your immune system a head start to fight the real infection as you have already made some antibodies from the vaccine exposure. The vaccine thus deacease the severity of the disease as well as decreasing disability and death. With Delta , vaccinated people are shedding vastly more live viruses than pre Delta And unvaccinated more again @colincolin:
  • 1 0
 @gcrider: woosh
  • 1 0
 @gcrider: I know 5 people right now with a positive Mir is thingy with 2 vaccines. They smoke 2 packs a day and consider it the weakest sinus infection they have ever had. The media is scary though buggaabugga!
  • 1 0
 That’s good that you and the others aren’t ill. Dying is seriously overated @ReeferSouthrland:
  • 1 0
 @gcrider: When did mtb riders get sooo scared of dying?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008443
Mobile Version of Website