DALARNA COUNTY Photography & Video // Niklas Wallner Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team riders Robin Wallner & Zakarias Johansen training together in Gesunda, Sweden











In what some would call the heart of Sweden, Dalarna county, you will find the small but well built Gesunda Bike Park. The sandy surface makes for perfect conditions after a bit of rainfall and with a break between races Robin and Zakarias decided to team up and put in a couple of laps in the park