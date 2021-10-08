Damien Oton Announces He Will Be Stepping Away From EWS Racing

Damien Oton will not be racing the EWS next year as he takes a step back from international racing.
After finishing the 2021 season with a 17th place overall result in the EWS, Damien Oton has revealed that he won't continue with the Orbea Fox Enduro Team at the big races next year but he will be working with Orbea on other projects. Across his time on the EWS circuit, Damien managed to take six third-place finishes, three second places and two wins at EWS La Thuile 2014 and EWS Finale 2017. Damien also secured second place in the 2018 overall EWS title, the only rider to come within 700 points of Sam Hill.
We wish Damien all the best for the future and can't wait to see what he does next.
|Everything has to end, and this is when I hang up! So we often say that adventures are beautiful, but when they happen without looking for it, like for me, it's magic. I have spent exciting years on the EWS circuit and in all the races I have taken part in, from Whistler to La Thuile (what a blast!), From Maçanet to Rotorua. Everywhere I gave the best of what I had to have fun, because that's how fast we go! Thank you all for following and encouraging me, on the side of the track or on social media, thank you for believing in me, the teams of Caminade, Devinci and of course Orbea, obviously my family, and especially my wife, my daughter for their effort during my long absences, thank you for everything.
So on top of that it's over without being over, I'm going to continue working with Orbea and you'll see we'll have the opportunity to meet again. But now, the pleasure will be to ride fast and… without a chrono.— Damien Oton - Instagram
|It’s been a wonderful ride. Thank you, Damien.
It’s been two years full of experiences that we’ve shared together. We knew you were a great rider, and that’s why you came. But now we know that you are an even better colleague.
We’ve worked tirelessly side by side to reach the top. It’s been complicated at times. Even still, we’ve managed to climb the podium on several occasions.
But beyond all the results, the work together with Orbea and our entire team, we’ll cherish the memories of everything we’ve experienced over these past two years. The old fox with his guitar entertaining us during the long hours of travel, the family man and plumber who rides in the EWS and who is unquestionably the father of the Orbea FOX Enduro Team.
We’re happy to know that you’ll still be close by as part of the Orbea family, and that this decision is what you want, in order to continue to enjoy bikes with the same passion as always. We wish you the best in this new stage of your life.— Orbea FOX Enduro Team - Instagram
|You’ve ended your path with the EWS after an impeccable career behind your back. After all these years leading the Orbea FOX Enduro Team and seeking the limit of our bikes, we are delighted that you are embarking on new projects with us. You’re an example athlete both on and off the trails. Thank you, Damien Oton.— Orbea - Instagram
