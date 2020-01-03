Damien Oton Joins Revamped 2020 Orbea Fox Enduro Team

FOX is excited partner with Orbea on their enhanced EWS team for 2020. FOX is committed to making the fastest suspension on earth and it is going to be a big year for our Enduro product range. This is a new team and a lot of changes for Damien Oton but we have total confidence in him, just as he has total confidence in the Race Face wheels he has been racing on for years. Race Face is stoked to join the team as wheel, cockpit, clothing and protection partner. — Craig Richey, FOX & Race Face Director of Marketing