Damien Oton Joins Revamped 2020 Orbea Fox Enduro Team

Jan 3, 2020
by Orbea  

PRESS RELEASE: Orbea

Damian Oton will join Slovenian Vid Persak as an experienced leader of the new-look team. The Frenchman, two-time EWS winner and three-time runner-up overall in the competition, will be one to follow in 2020.


bigquotesIt’s been a tough year with the broken back and scaphoid injury, but I’m very motivated now and can’t wait to start.”Damien Oton

Damien has been part of just one team after becoming a professional Enduro rider in 2014. “I’ve had some awesome years in my previous team - what I am today is partly thanks to that as well. I needed some extra motivation for the new season, which I have now by joining Orbea. Plus, there are several aspects that I like about the brand, like its proximity to the Pyrenees where I live, and also the way they operate. Different to the rest”, Damien adds.

bigquotesI want to take the Rallon to its first podium in one of the EWS races.”Damien Oton

Racing alongside Oton, Vid Persak continues his progression and we’ll have to keep a close eye on him this season, especially in his home country of Slovenia where finished fifth in the 2018 EWS stop.


bigquotesFOX is excited partner with Orbea on their enhanced EWS team for 2020. FOX is committed to making the fastest suspension on earth and it is going to be a big year for our Enduro product range. This is a new team and a lot of changes for Damien Oton but we have total confidence in him, just as he has total confidence in the Race Face wheels he has been racing on for years. Race Face is stoked to join the team as wheel, cockpit, clothing and protection partner.Craig Richey, FOX & Race Face Director of Marketing



New Orbea National Team

Another new development this season is the creation of a national team to complement the EWS squad. Gabriel Torralba, a five-time Spanish Enduro Champion who has been in the Orbea family from the start in 2018, and Edgar Carballo, a member of the Spanish team in the Enduro World Series Trophy of Nations will compete in the European Enduro Series and the Spanish National Enduro Championship.



16 Comments

  • 9 0
 One down, many to go!!! Good luck to oton and Torralba and garballo this season!!
  • 4 0
 Where is Betty Cook? She has had the best results of team orbea last year. But I think its a real challenge as an introvert person to secure a place in a team, at these point in time!
  • 1 0
 Becky also left orbea
  • 6 0
 Finally some news of joining instead of leaving.
  • 1 0
 Yeah... Who'd have thought..
  • 4 1
 Gabriel is trying to seduce us in his headshot.
  • 2 0
 @sarahallen: It’s the Dr Smolder Bravestone look. Must be one of his strengths.
  • 1 0
 @Scottybike36: For sure! He's got it locked down.
  • 1 0
 Meanwhile Damien looks surprised that he is not on Mondraker.
  • 3 0
 Boom! Somewhat predictable but awesome news!! Go get it Damien!
  • 3 0
 No female riders on the team, bad call.
  • 1 0
 Somebody forgot to tell Vid not to smile.
  • 1 0
 Looks stoked.
  • 1 0
 No way!!!
  • 1 0
 Way!!
  • 1 0
 Open the flood gates!

