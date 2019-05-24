Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash

Warning: graphic content.
Damien Oton has suffered a broken back while on a training ride yesterday. Oton, with two career EWS wins and a Megavalanche win, posted a video on Instagram earlier today that showed a wrecked Fox helmet and blood coming from his head. It sounds like a branch caught in his front wheel and he landed with his back on a stump.
This is Damien's second big injury of the year as he broke his scaphoid
while training for Rotorua and missed the first two EWS rounds. There's no word yet on how long he expects to be out for but has said he intends to be back racing as soon as possible. We've reached out to Damien and will update you when we can.
|Had a big one yesterday, my Fox helmet probably saved my life. The result is not great I have a broken back so I have to rest for a little while (again)... Unlucky as f*ck cause a branch came into my front wheel then I went over the bar where a big stump was waiting for my vertebrae. Gonna be hard for sure and I’m devastated but I’ll be back racing ASAP. Gutted for all the people behind me sponsors, friends, family, love you guys—Damien Oton
Healing vibes go out to Damien. We hope he makes a speedy recovery and that we'll see him back on the bike soon.
28 Comments
Just don't think that a $250 POC is going to be any safer because it was more expensive.
Post a Comment