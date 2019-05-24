Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash

Had a big one yesterday, my Fox helmet probably saved my life. The result is not great I have a broken back so I have to rest for a little while (again)... Unlucky as f*ck cause a branch came into my front wheel then I went over the bar where a big stump was waiting for my vertebrae. Gonna be hard for sure and I’m devastated but I’ll be back racing ASAP. Gutted for all the people behind me sponsors, friends, family, love you guys — Damien Oton