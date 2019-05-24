RACING

Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash

May 24, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Warning: graphic content.


Damien Oton has suffered a broken back while on a training ride yesterday. Oton, with two career EWS wins and a Megavalanche win, posted a video on Instagram earlier today that showed a wrecked Fox helmet and blood coming from his head. It sounds like a branch caught in his front wheel and he landed with his back on a stump.

This is Damien's second big injury of the year as he broke his scaphoid while training for Rotorua and missed the first two EWS rounds. There's no word yet on how long he expects to be out for but has said he intends to be back racing as soon as possible. We've reached out to Damien and will update you when we can.

bigquotesHad a big one yesterday, my Fox helmet probably saved my life. The result is not great I have a broken back so I have to rest for a little while (again)... Unlucky as f*ck cause a branch came into my front wheel then I went over the bar where a big stump was waiting for my vertebrae. Gonna be hard for sure and I’m devastated but I’ll be back racing ASAP. Gutted for all the people behind me sponsors, friends, family, love you guysDamien Oton

Healing vibes go out to Damien. We hope he makes a speedy recovery and that we'll see him back on the bike soon.

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
213624 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
104621 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
59294 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
55942 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
54870 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53764 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
50723 views
Aaron Gwin Comments on Injured Ankle, Broken Cranks, & More
44277 views

28 Comments

  • + 42
 From all the team here at Devinci, best wishes for a speedy recovery. We're behind you Damien. Healing vibes.
  • + 27
 Good thing he had a proper helmet on! Yet another example of why you shouldn’t skimp on brain buckets! Get well soon Damien!
  • + 10
 That's a fallacy. Spending more money on a helmet does not guarantee more protection. The highest-rated helmet in Virginia Tech's impact test was a $75 lid from Lazer. Do your research before buying a helmet, but don't expect it to save you from a concussion or worse.
  • + 1
 @spankthewan: $75 wouldn't be skimping...$75 is not the most expensive, but that's still some good money. What he said is not a fallacy, it's very true, a $15 department store helmet would be skimping, maybe that's what logcabm77 meant.
  • + 1
 @tcamp86:
Just don't think that a $250 POC is going to be any safer because it was more expensive.
  • + 18
 Holy shit. That's a super scary way to crash too. Heal quickly!
  • - 4
flag reverend27 (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 This is why I'm an advocate for disc wheels bring them back. Jking we all crash rest up get strong and get back out there.
  • + 0
 @reverend27: wat
  • + 9
 And that's why I wear a backpack. Don't care if it's not in style, heavy or hot. I know it's saved me a few times over the years
  • + 2
 Oh for fks sake, yet another smart ass trying to appear responsible, capitalizing on a fellow rider getting hurt. “I wear X protection and those who don’t are posers”. Get some own space for your insecurities people.
  • + 1
 A backpack is not spine protection
  • + 1
 Sorry but that's not going to always save you. I had a massive off a few years back and broke my neck and back in 3 places. One vertebrae was a burst fracture and had to be pinned. I was wearing a back protector but the impact on my head is what did it. Yes, precautions matter and I always wear a back protector wen doing DH, but there's so many factors at play. Healing vibes to Damien!
  • + 6
 Dang. That helmet is a huge bright side in a really unfortunate situation. Heal up well brother.
  • + 7
 Get healed up soon Damien! What a year....
  • + 4
 damn!!! get well soon! ews in-juro season continues!!
  • + 3
 Damn! Heal up soon (and completely) Damien! Sux to see that type of carnage up close
  • + 2
 Healing vibes brother. Let's pray to the mountain God's for a full recovery.
  • + 1
 Would really like to know if he was wearing a back protector? My guess he probably wasnt and I understand that these are freakish accidents. I never ride without one however!
  • + 2
 Either training has stepped up a notch this year or someone’s put a curse on ews riders.....
  • + 1
 Man. So sorry to hear this happen. Hope you recover well and stay positive!
  • + 2
 Ouch! Probably concussed as well.
  • + 1
 holy shit dude - wishing ya a speedy recovery !
  • + 1
 don't worry. you will be ok. Be more careful!
  • + 1
 Holy shit... glad hes alive
  • + 1
 Very lucky, while experiencing misfortune!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041090
Mobile Version of Website