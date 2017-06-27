Dan Atherton: Dyfi Life - Video

Jun 27, 2017 at 5:38
Jun 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



Dan Atherton: #Dyfilife 90 seconds of magic ripped from our latest Atherton Diaries to brighten this wet Tuesday! Last week the Dyfi Forest trails were dusty and Dan took a break from sculpting the mountain to play on his Trek Remedy, shredding the lower jump line. Dan said, “One of the reasons we started making the Atherton Diaries is because it gave us the freedom to film our normal lives, if we feel like including a riding section we can just grab whichever bike we feel like riding and go and have some fun, I hope that freedom comes across in this edit, working with Robbie (Meade) always seems pretty effortless, we know each other’s style so we can usually get shots first or second hit.”


MENTIONS: @trekfactoryracingdh
Must Read This Week
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
52574 views
Moments in Time - Video
45989 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
45159 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
36264 views
Beyond the Bike: Jordie Lunn - Video
35807 views
Results: Downhill presented by IXS - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017
33230 views
Formula 35 Fork - Review
32357 views
Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Bike Check
29647 views






1 Comment

  • + 1
 Hey Dan, think you could ride with a little more style next time...? That would be great, thanks.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038079
Mobile Version of Website