Dan Atherton: Dyfi Life - Video

Dan Atherton:90 seconds of magic ripped from our latest Atherton Diaries to brighten this wet Tuesday! Last week the Dyfi Forest trails were dusty and Dan took a break from sculpting the mountain to play on his Trek Remedy, shredding the lower jump line. Dan said, “One of the reasons we started making the Atherton Diaries is because it gave us the freedom to film our normal lives, if we feel like including a riding section we can just grab whichever bike we feel like riding and go and have some fun, I hope that freedom comes across in this edit, working with Robbie (Meade) always seems pretty effortless, we know each other’s style so we can usually get shots first or second hit.”