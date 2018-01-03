VIDEOS

Dan Atherton - Dyfi RAW: Video and Photo Epic

Jan 3, 2018
by Sam Needham  


Dan Atherton, a man who needs little introduction thanks to his signature style aboard a bike and his infamous trail building has been hard at work crafting and sculpting under the wide skies and roaring fighter jets of North Wales.

Watch Dan take a ride down Dyfi bike park and see you through into the new year with the sweet sounds of tires on trail.

Loading the Jeep for the scramble to the top of the trail.
Loading the Jeep for the scramble to the top of the trail

Dropping in, under the banner of wide, Welsh skies

The view from the top and with a good 4 minutes of flat out, wild descent to go

A burly gap, made to look very much the opposite through Dan's effortless, smooth and stylish as ever riding style

Up, up, up. One more time?

Dyfi textures at their finest

The mighty steed

Out of the dark and into the light.

The jumps here are a work of art. Each lip looks as if there isn t a single piece of stone out of place. Dan boosting on one of the funnest looking trails on the mountain.
The jumps here are a work of art. Each lip looks as if there isn't a single piece of stone out of place. Dan, boosting on one of the funnest looking trails on the mountain.

A quick blip of the throttle before things started to get steep steeper and with plenty of exposure for good measure.
A quick blip of the throttle before things started to get steep, steeper and with plenty of exposure for good measure.

Steep loose and incredibly well crafted trail threads between the dark woodlands lower down the mountain side.
Steep, loose and incredibly well crafted trail threads between the dark woodlands lower down the mountain side.

Welsh loam clinging on.
The final 10m of descent from just one of the downhill tracks Dan has crafted at Dyfi.

Rider: Dan Atherton
Directed/Produced/Still Images: Sam Needham
Filmed/Edited/Colour: Will Evans
Sound: Keith White

46 Comments

  • + 53
 he's only good cause he rides with his sister.
  • + 7
 Error your comment seems to be stuck in 2017.
  • - 3
 False
  • + 12
 Is that you Rachel?
  • + 0
 Thank goodness. An Athertons video which doesn't feature them talking
  • + 16
 Gotta respect this family, wow, thinking back to the quarry jumps they built they basically started the trend of huge senders on DH bikes. And now of course fest has taken the reigns and made it way more rad. But none the less him and Gee I would say were the first of the "modern era" guys to really push the limits of sending it on a DH bike. Nothing but respect for all 3 of them from me. Have watched all the content they've put out and I'm a fan for sure.
  • + 2
 The Fest steries has taken it further with the jumps, but the atherton brothers with the Hardline, put the tech side of dh to a whole new level !
  • + 14
 Definitely the most stylish Atherton, Sick video!
  • + 3
 mmm dont speak to fast ! .. Gee can be mega stylish too when he's not his the terminator race mode. Remember that video in the quarry ! www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RXpU7ibr-c 7:12
  • + 12
 Dans style is so effortless!
  • - 1
 Is he on a big wheeler?
  • + 0
 @fartymarty: no
  • + 6
 Slick. Love these raw style videos with only the sound of the bike and rider to add to the crisp visuals. Go on Dan!
  • + 6
 The sound of the bike and rider puts me in mind of sound recording artists behind the scenes stomping on trays of gravel and banging on pots with wooden spoons.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6g5AzVDNRQ
  • + 2
 +1

Thanks for the vid!
  • + 3
 Or a more relatable video:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PVOWhp3Kyg
  • + 1
 @OnTheRealMedia: Excellent! I didn't think they actually done it for biking vids.
  • + 1
 Trek's new 2018 session doesn't offer DHX2 coil shock! In this video he is riding a 2016-17 session which did come with a coil shock. I was going to buy a new session until i found out there is no DHX2 coil available. Trek really messed up on their new session by not offering a coil rear shock option! Lost my business. Instead now i'm looking at Intense DH rides.
  • + 4
 More people need to make videos like this IMHO. The sound made the video. I wasn’t bombarded by dubstep or some EDM.
  • + 4
 The world needs more Dan Athertons
  • + 5
 finally, some good shit.
  • + 4
 Image envy as always Sam. Top drawer.
  • + 2
 Really nice video and images! and yes, I have to agree, the most stylish atherton!
  • + 1
 What's the track name? Trying to find it on trailforks, there are many in dyfi forest.
  • + 1
 he wanted to go slower,cuz camera wouldnt be able to catch and film him at full speed
  • + 1
 Looks like Bontrager is getting closer to finally rolling out some new G Series tires.
  • + 2
 Is this open to the public??
  • + 1
 I heard someone mention,sometime in the spring.20 mins from the house,can't wait! Smile
  • + 2
 So will this ever be open to the public
  • + 3
 Dan is soooo underrated
  • + 1
 Do you think he watches his own footage and thinks, "I thought I was going faster through that bit?"
  • + 2
 Can’t speak for Dan, but I know I think that every time I see myself riding on video lol. The camera takes away 10 seconds… Or something like that.
  • + 1
 Would make a great DH track if they miss out the A-Line section, National champs' anyone?
  • + 1
 Dan's proof you can teach an old dog new tricks - he's got a really subtle, smooth James Bond kind of flair.
  • + 1
 Every time I see this place I just want to ride there so freaking bad. Dan is living the life.
  • + 1
 His bars are turned in almost every single picture of him riding. Friggin awesome
  • + 1
 Wow, that gave me actual goosebumps
  • + 1
 I'd pay good money to ride his trails. The man is gifted.
  • + 1
 'The sun is out, the trails are dry. Quick, grab the camera!'
  • + 1
 Five words, smooth, effortless, stylish.
  • + 1
 How many Jeeps are on the top there?
  • + 1
 Nothin' like close up photos of minty fresh rubber!
  • + 1
 Great article Pinkbike. And another amazing looking track - nice work Dan.
  • + 1
 dang...so smooth. Forget Sam Smoothy....this is Dan Smoothy.
  • + 1
 mint... epic
  • + 1
 Great watch!

Post a Comment



