Dan Atherton - Dyfi RAW: Video and Photo Epic

Dan Atherton, a man who needs little introduction thanks to his signature style aboard a bike and his infamous trail building has been hard at work crafting and sculpting under the wide skies and roaring fighter jets of North Wales.
Watch Dan take a ride down Dyfi bike park and see you through into the new year with the sweet sounds of tires on trail.
Loading the Jeep for the scramble to the top of the trail
Dropping in, under the banner of wide, Welsh skies
The view from the top and with a good 4 minutes of flat out, wild descent to go
A burly gap, made to look very much the opposite through Dan's effortless, smooth and stylish as ever riding style
Up, up, up. One more time?
Dyfi textures at their finest
The mighty steed
The jumps here are a work of art. Each lip looks as if there isn't a single piece of stone out of place. Dan, boosting on one of the funnest looking trails on the mountain.
A quick blip of the throttle before things started to get steep, steeper and with plenty of exposure for good measure.
Steep, loose and incredibly well crafted trail threads between the dark woodlands lower down the mountain side.
Rider: Dan Atherton
Directed/Produced/Still Images: Sam Needham
Filmed/Edited/Colour: Will Evans
Sound: Keith White
Thanks for the vid!
