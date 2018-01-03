Dan Atherton - Dyfi RAW: Video and Photo Epic









Dan Atherton, a man who needs little introduction thanks to his signature style aboard a bike and his infamous trail building has been hard at work crafting and sculpting under the wide skies and roaring fighter jets of North Wales.



Watch Dan take a ride down Dyfi bike park and see you through into the new year with the sweet sounds of tires on trail.





Loading the Jeep for the scramble to the top of the trail Loading the Jeep for the scramble to the top of the trail













Dropping in, under the banner of wide, Welsh skies Dropping in, under the banner of wide, Welsh skies

























The view from the top and with a good 4 minutes of flat out, wild descent to go The view from the top and with a good 4 minutes of flat out, wild descent to go













A burly gap, made to look very much the opposite through Dan's effortless, smooth and stylish as ever riding style A burly gap, made to look very much the opposite through Dan's effortless, smooth and stylish as ever riding style









Up, up, up. One more time? Up, up, up. One more time?





Dyfi textures at their finest Dyfi textures at their finest









The mighty steed The mighty steed

















The jumps here are a work of art. Each lip looks as if there isn't a single piece of stone out of place. Dan, boosting on one of the funnest looking trails on the mountain. The jumps here are a work of art. Each lip looks as if there isn't a single piece of stone out of place. Dan, boosting on one of the funnest looking trails on the mountain.









A quick blip of the throttle before things started to get steep, steeper and with plenty of exposure for good measure. A quick blip of the throttle before things started to get steep, steeper and with plenty of exposure for good measure.





Steep, loose and incredibly well crafted trail threads between the dark woodlands lower down the mountain side. Steep, loose and incredibly well crafted trail threads between the dark woodlands lower down the mountain side.







Rider: Dan Atherton

Directed/Produced/Still Images: Sam Needham

Filmed/Edited/Colour: Will Evans

Sound: Keith White



