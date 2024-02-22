Dan Booker Joins the Santa Cruz & SRAM Free Agent Program

Feb 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Dan Booker has announced that he will be receiving support from Santa Cruz and SRAM at this year's World Cup races.

After racing with the Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing team for the past two seasons, Dan Booker will be riding with a new setup supported by Santa Cruz and SRAM. Dan had an incredible season in 2023 picking up multiple podium finishes at Enduro World Cups and ended the year sitting seventh in the overall standings.

With it looking like the Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing team won't be continuing in 2024 it is good to see that Dan will have a ride and support for the upcoming race season.

bigquotesVery excited to announce that I’m joining the Santa Cruz Bicycles / SRAM Free Agent program!

Couldn’t think of a better set up for me. This allows me to run my own program with factory support at the races on the best gear in the biz. And allows me to race a broad range of events. It’s going to be an awesome year!

My bike arrived just in time for Red Bull Hardline and my first full run on it was also the first Hardline practice session. Pretty awesome sign of things to come when you’re feeling comfy on a bike straight away on features that big! Dan Booker


Racing and Events Racing Rumours Dan Booker


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 This guy deserves it! Such a great flow and body posture that whatever clothes he wears and whatever bike he is on, in 0.1 sec you know it is him when you watch a video.







