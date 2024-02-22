Dan Booker Joins the Santa Cruz & SRAM Free Agent Program

Very excited to announce that I’m joining the Santa Cruz Bicycles / SRAM Free Agent program!



Couldn’t think of a better set up for me. This allows me to run my own program with factory support at the races on the best gear in the biz. And allows me to race a broad range of events. It’s going to be an awesome year!



My bike arrived just in time for Red Bull Hardline and my first full run on it was also the first Hardline practice session. Pretty awesome sign of things to come when you’re feeling comfy on a bike straight away on features that big! — Dan Booker