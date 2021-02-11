Dan Wolfe Announces 2021 Partners

I couldn't be happier to resign with Polygon for another 2 years. The last two have been so productive even in the absence of racing. Going forward I will still be at all of the World Enduros (fingers crossed they all go ahead as planned) bringing you behind the scenes to experience what it's like at that level.



I will also be getting up to all sorts of two wheeled antics on my mountain, gravel and road bikes with some passion projects and challenges I've cooked up for myself. I'm looking forward to dipping my toes into the world of YouTube as well. I've been asked/told from a good few people to pull the finger out and start it, so here I am saying it on Pinkbike. No backing out now!



I'm stoked to continue my long term partnerships with FSA and WTB while starting new ones with Microshift, Bike Yoke, Ohlins, Saddleback UK and Galfer. It's essential for me to be riding products that I can genuinely rely on when I'm at World Enduros. I can't afford to be wasting time with mechanicals.



I'm truly grateful I get to do what I love for a living. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped along the way. — Dan Wolfe