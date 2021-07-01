Dangerholm's Latest: A Mountain Biker's Gravel Bike



Summary



So does this bike make sense in the end?

I would say hell yes to that. It falls perfectly right in between a "real" gravel bike and a traditional XC hardtail. It's fast, comfortable, fun and you'll feel right at home as soon as you get used to not having any suspension. With this type of bike, and especially so with this very build, it's easy to get that high speed feeling like you're flying down the gravel road ahead of you.



What's nice is that a build in the same spirit as this one doesn't have to cost a fortune. Any decent hardtail with a lightweight rigid fork and some fast tires will get you there. A perfect work horse for training year round and a great tool for when you want to go and ride something different than your regular trails. You can cover great distances when riding gravel, and to me that's one of the best parts - you can go and see so many nice places you normally wouldn't.

