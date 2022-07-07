Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist

Summary



I'm quite sure that Lemmy himself wouldn't care much at all for sports drinks, mountain bikes, or fast and loose riding. At least not as long as there were Jack and Coke, bass guitars, and other things fast and loose. But that's not the point either, since that's the nice thing with inspiration - it can simply be something that gives you the drive and energy to do your own thing. No matter if it's something big in life or if it's just hearing a killer song that makes you want to ride faster.



For good and bad, depending on who you ask, Lemmy can also be a source of inspiration when it comes to the length of your shorts. When questioned about them by Scott Ian of Anthrax, he had this to say:

Scott: Hey, we've just all been wondering...

Lemmy: What's that?

Scott: What's the deal with the shorts? Like seriously?

Lemmy: What? What do you mean?

Scott: They're reaaally short. Like, we see your ass every day. It's kind of weird.

Lemmy: What? It's hot out. These are shorts.

*Lemmy steps back and takes a look at the other guys wearing regular shorts*

Lemmy: Those aren't shorts, those are pants. These are shorts! I'm cool.



