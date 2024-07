Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024

Looks nicely finished and, other than the tires, it's a borderline sensible build.

Trickstuff has a very nice booth at Eurobike this year. No major new product announcements from them, but Maximas are now available in black , and they've consolidated their branding—which was quite erratic and inconsistent before, to be fair. But tucked in the back of their booth was a very slick Scott Scale that we believe is the current lightest 29er mountain bike build in the world.The Scale RC SL belongs to Dangerholm , and has been stripped and polished to save weight. Its Fox 32 has been polished (which sounds like absolute hell tbh), the rear derailleur has been tuned beyond recognition, and the seatpost is pretty unique.You'll have to wait for Dangerholm's official release of the bike for all the details, but I thought we'd share a quick look at this wild machine.It weighs 5.89kg (12.98 lb) as pictured with Trickstuff rotors, or 5.86kg (12.92 lb) with the scary light Ashima rotors it's usually wearing. We've heard rumours there's a marginally lighter one out there, but it doesn't appear to be public, so who knows. Safe to say this thing is incredibly light, and other than the tires, I'm willing to bet it's ready to ride a lot harder than you'd expect.