Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024

Looks nicely finished and, other than the tires, it's a borderline sensible build.

Picking this thing up is otherworldly.

A Darimo bar and stem match the wild, polarizing seatpost.

Apparently this setup could be a few grams lighter using a more standard direct-mount construction, but doing it this way allows the saddle to flex quite a lot in the unsupported middle and along the edges.

SO much polishing.

This is where I'd give up, for sure.

Fancy Trickstuff Piccola brakes. Piccolas have a surprising amount of power for featherlight brakes. I have an older set on an XC bike and I'm a huge fan.

A Hoppified rear derailleur.

From memory this thing has gotten down to ~170g. Wild.

Grigio Carbone is a somewhat mysterious Italian brand that also does motorcycle things. These pre-production cranks look great.

I guess Gustav has caved to that one guy who was so mad about his shorts last year.