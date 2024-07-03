Powered by Outside

Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024

Jul 3, 2024
by Brian Park  
Eurobike 2024
Looks nicely finished and, other than the tires, it's a borderline sensible build.

Trickstuff has a very nice booth at Eurobike this year. No major new product announcements from them, but Maximas are now available in black, and they've consolidated their branding—which was quite erratic and inconsistent before, to be fair. But tucked in the back of their booth was a very slick Scott Scale that we believe is the current lightest 29er mountain bike build in the world.

The Scale RC SL belongs to Dangerholm, and has been stripped and polished to save weight. Its Fox 32 has been polished (which sounds like absolute hell tbh), the rear derailleur has been tuned beyond recognition, and the seatpost is pretty unique.

You'll have to wait for Dangerholm's official release of the bike for all the details, but I thought we'd share a quick look at this wild machine.

It weighs 5.89kg (12.98 lb) as pictured with Trickstuff rotors, or 5.86kg (12.92 lb) with the scary light Ashima rotors it's usually wearing. We've heard rumours there's a marginally lighter one out there, but it doesn't appear to be public, so who knows. Safe to say this thing is incredibly light, and other than the tires, I'm willing to bet it's ready to ride a lot harder than you'd expect.

Eurobike 2024
Picking this thing up is otherworldly.

Eurobike 2024
A Darimo bar and stem match the wild, polarizing seatpost.

Eurobike 2024
Apparently this setup could be a few grams lighter using a more standard direct-mount construction, but doing it this way allows the saddle to flex quite a lot in the unsupported middle and along the edges.

Eurobike 2024
SO much polishing.

Eurobike 2024
This is where I'd give up, for sure.

Eurobike 2024
Fancy Trickstuff Piccola brakes.
Eurobike 2024
Piccolas have a surprising amount of power for featherlight brakes. I have an older set on an XC bike and I'm a huge fan.

Eurobike 2024
A Hoppified rear derailleur.

Eurobike 2024
From memory this thing has gotten down to ~170g. Wild.

Eurobike 2024
Grigio Carbone is a somewhat mysterious Italian brand that also does motorcycle things. These pre-production cranks look great.

Eurobike 2024
I guess Gustav has caved to that one guy who was so mad about his shorts last year.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Hardtails XC Bikes Scott Trickstuff Scott Scale Gustav Gullholm Eurobike 2024


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
220 articles
Report
38 Comments
  • 37 0
 'The limit does not exist' -Lindsey Lohan, Mean Girls
  • 16 0
 Came for the Jorts. Stayed for the leggings.
  • 10 0
 Where can I get the leggings? Asking for a friend.
  • 10 0
 huck to flat test!
  • 7 1
 I'll call up Jason Lucas to see if we can get him back for a special project, but not tell him it's hucking all Dangerholm's bikes to flat.
  • 7 1
 You could not pay me to race an XC course with that saddle
  • 3 0
 I could easily make it lighter...get out the nail clippers and start trimming the tire injection hairs...I bet it would save at least 6.9 grams...
  • 1 0
 If you cut out a downtube door you can save and add a few grams as well
  • 3 0
 whats wrong with the tires?
  • 1 0
 I have crashed so many times on Thunderburts. A little rain on concrete is all it takes. Unless there is a small rock and you get a 3 inch tear.
  • 4 5
 When did Pinkbike start limiting free users to only 2 active BuySell Ads at a time and what is the deciding factor for this limitation other than corporate greed? Such a subscription limited approach to what is supposed to be a community based marketplace is a far cry from being a "a community riders made for riders, by riders" @brianpark
  • 12 10
 A rideable bike for the next build would make a nice change.
  • 14 4
 Other than the tires this thing is probably pretty rideable. I bet once he gets it out of show bike trim it'll still be sub 14 lb, which is absolutely insane.
  • 3 4
 @brianpark: All bikes are rideable...at least for a little while. This one obviously wouldn't last long.
  • 4 4
 @brianpark: Rideable on the road or from the van to the photo shoot maybe.
  • 1 0
 I've used Schwalbe Furious Fred tires before,you would be surprised how much grip they have. I wouldn't ride a DH ir enduro track with that bike,but other than that I would give it a go everywhere else.
  • 1 0
 Next year he will have that Motion Engineering thing on there, and it will pull even less on that scale.
  • 2 0
 ...and I just ate another bag of Doritos.
  • 1 0
 Why fox picked gold for their latest lowers instead of chrome is beyond me.
  • 4 3
 Put some drop bars on that gravel bike
  • 1 1
 and swap the fork to a Fox 32 TC gravel
  • 2 0
 And still 6-8lbs lighter than most gravel bikes.
  • 1 0
 My fat ass would snap that thing before I got out of the parking lot.
  • 1 0
 How I've missed this one? Have to check it tomorrow
  • 1 0
 How many scoops of sealant are in each tire? The people want to know.
  • 1 0
 Why the Thunder Burts?
They are pretty heavy for such a minimalist tire.
  • 1 0
 545g for a 29x2.1" tire seems pretty light. Smallest Racing Ralph or Aspen ST both weigh over 600g and Aspen ST has less tread I think.
  • 2 3
 Nothing like adjustability out of these seatpost and saddle combos. Wonder if anyone remembers the BMX Uni post?
  • 1 0
 I’d assume that they’re custom, so you’d better have your angles and setback squared away when you order.

I do remember the uni plastic saddles
  • 2 0
 @hllclmbr: back when an injection molded plastic saddle, glued and riveted to a fiberglass seat post was state of the art…
  • 1 1
 Why doesn’t Trickstuff sell their brakes in colors for us mere mortals?
Below threshold threads are hidden







