Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warmup

Pro Men: Top Five Results

Pro Women: Top Five Results

Danny Hart has steered his prototype 29er Mondraker Summum to victory among a stacked field at the Fort William BDS event. He beat Loic Bruni by more than one second in the process.1 // Danny Hart // 4:31.8072 // Loic Bruni // 4:33.4873 // Greg Williamson // 4:36.0924 // Marcelo Gutierrez // 4:36.5105 // Adam Brayton // 4:37.495In the women's race, it was Manon Carpenter who came away victorious, putting a hair over one second into second place, Tahnee Seagraves on her prototype Transition T11 . Rachel Atherton was not on the results sheet (nor was Gee, for that matter).1 // Manon Carpenter // 5:07.5142 // Tahnee Seagrave // 5:08.5653 // Lucy Drees // 6:09.3704 // Sophia Paull // 6:09.4015 // Elena Melton // 6:10.663See the full results and stay tuned for a full recap of race day action.