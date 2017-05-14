RACING

Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warmup

May 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Danny Hart has steered his prototype 29er Mondraker Summum to victory among a stacked field at the Fort William BDS event. He beat Loic Bruni by more than one second in the process.

Danny Hart keeps it tight to stay on line

Pro Men: Top Five Results

1 // Danny Hart // 4:31.807
2 // Loic Bruni // 4:33.487
3 // Greg Williamson // 4:36.092
4 // Marcelo Gutierrez // 4:36.510
5 // Adam Brayton // 4:37.495


In the women's race, it was Manon Carpenter who came away victorious, putting a hair over one second into second place, Tahnee Seagraves on her prototype Transition T11. Rachel Atherton was not on the results sheet (nor was Gee, for that matter).

Pro Women: Top Five Results

1 // Manon Carpenter // 5:07.514
2 // Tahnee Seagrave // 5:08.565
3 // Lucy Drees // 6:09.370
4 // Sophia Paull // 6:09.401
5 // Elena Melton // 6:10.663

See the full results and stay tuned for a full recap of race day action.

MENTIONS: @BritishDownhillseries


  • + 31
 How does Danny sit down with wheels that big?
  • + 3
 He has his seat as far forward as possible Razz
  • + 0
 excellent.
  • + 16
 Calling this race a 'World Cup Warmup' discredits the hard work that a lot of people put into making this event as good as it is. It is a totally legit race along with many others that are not actual world cup rounds.
  • + 20
 But... that is why so many World Cup racers are there who are not British nationals. They are using this race to get more track time, especially when new bikes are involved. Calling it a "World Cup Warmup" does no discredit to the BDS.
  • - 5
flag T1mb0 (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ka-brap: Thats not my point.
Credit should be given to the BDS event first and the fact that many use it as a warmup should be after that.
I was not denying it to be a warmup event, merely commenting on how pb chose to understate it.
  • + 7
 @T1mb0: You're reading way too hard into this....
  • + 8
 Even as someone who likes 29ers, I'm happy to see that even on a track that could favour a 29er, the margin was minimal and could have been exactly the same had Danny Hart been on 650b. Just #rideyourf*ckingbike
  • + 5
 -1.68 is not minimal in a men's DH race. -4.285 between 1st and 3rd is a huge gap in a men's DH race. There is no way to know if the results woukd have been different if everyone was on the same wheel size, but it is possible that bigger wheels made a difference.
  • + 6
 I wonder if Loic is rethinking 29ers right about now... on
  • + 18
 Danny has been beating everyone the last 5 races on 27.5. Not like him riding a 29er made the result any different
  • + 8
 @sooner518: I agree, If some one who regularly finished 6th-10th ended up in the top 5 because they were on a 29er I'd actually care a tiny bit more than I do. As it stands a rider of Danny's calibre winning is no real suprise really
  • + 4
 @fatduke: Yeah, but the difference to Bruni was considerable. Like it or not, everyone will be riding 29ers by the end of the season...and that's not a problem...even though i prefer 27.5.
  • + 4
 @gbcarmona: kinda sucks though that some of the smaller brands are going to have to shell out R&D just to keep up with what the bigger brands can fire out.
  • + 0
 @sooner518: And he has absolutely owned this course for years
  • + 2
 @gbcarmona: Not really, Danny beat Gee by 1.8 seconds last year at the same race, and has only gotten stronger since. Based on what we've been told about teams testing 29ers, Danny should have won by at least 5-6 seconds to even remotely prove anything. I'm not against 29ers if they do prove faster, but so far I'm not convinced at all. What I am convinced of is this so called 'innovation' will only further impede the DH market - I was going to buy a new DH bike, now I'm not as I don't want anything that may soon be obsolete.
  • + 2
 @gbcarmona: Bruni crashed and still came second, Dont just look at the timing!
  • + 1
 @Maverickdh00: did he crash in his final run though? he crashed in seeding and had to have some stitches on an ankle injury.
  • + 4
 Finn's time puts him in the top10 for Pro Men, nice to see the progress before he and Bruni move to Devinci! ????????
  • + 2
 1 // Manon Carpenter // 5:07.514
2 // Tahnee Seagrave // 5:08.565
3 // Lucy Drees // 6:09.370
4 // Sophia Paull // 6:09.401
5 // Elena Melton // 6:10.663

On another level from the rest of the pro women
  • + 4
 Holy crap, the split on the women's podium.....congrats to Manon! And Tahnee at a close second!
  • + 5
 What happened to Gee?
  • + 1
 Big crash in finals apparently.
  • + 1
 Wonder if it's why Rach didn't race? Serious injury? Hope not!
  • + 1
 Serious injury to Gee*
  • + 3
 @sclarke319: no because Elite Women ride before Elite Men.
  • + 1
 @fraktiv: good point!
  • + 0
 @sclarke319: Shit no!!! Any news on what it is? I'm dying to see him pound again and shut some folks up.
  • + 1
 He went too fast because of the waggon wheels.
  • + 2
 if you go on 'phunkt' 's instagram there's a picture of Gee's helmet, looks pretty knackered
  • + 4
 Let's begin... gonna grab some popcorn
  • + 3
 Comment of the dsy
  • + 3
 @RichardCunningham: typo of the day...
  • + 2
 @nickkk: Reply of the day
  • + 1
 @Thustlewhumber: Compliment of the day
  • + 3
 So what happened to Rachel then?
  • + 1
 She decide not to race. twitter.com/rachelatherton/status/863794477659500544
  • + 1
 Nice to see Manon back on the top step
  • + 1
 Danny stayed on his bike!
  • + 1
 Was a awesome day on the hillside, sun was out
  • + 1
 Any News from Gee Atherton's big crash???
  • - 2
 Loic is going to be mega butthurt
