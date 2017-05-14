Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warmup

Danny Hart has steered his prototype 29er Mondraker Summum
to victory among a stacked field at the Fort William BDS event. He beat Loic Bruni by more than one second in the process. Pro Men: Top Five Results
1 // Danny Hart // 4:31.807
2 // Loic Bruni // 4:33.487
3 // Greg Williamson // 4:36.092
4 // Marcelo Gutierrez // 4:36.510
5 // Adam Brayton // 4:37.495
In the women's race, it was Manon Carpenter who came away victorious, putting a hair over one second into second place, Tahnee Seagraves on her prototype Transition T11
. Rachel Atherton was not on the results sheet (nor was Gee, for that matter).Pro Women: Top Five Results
1 // Manon Carpenter // 5:07.514
2 // Tahnee Seagrave // 5:08.565
3 // Lucy Drees // 6:09.370
4 // Sophia Paull // 6:09.401
5 // Elena Melton // 6:10.663
See the full results
and stay tuned for a full recap of race day action.
MENTIONS
: @BritishDownhillseries
45 Comments
Credit should be given to the BDS event first and the fact that many use it as a warmup should be after that.
I was not denying it to be a warmup event, merely commenting on how pb chose to understate it.
2 // Tahnee Seagrave // 5:08.565
3 // Lucy Drees // 6:09.370
4 // Sophia Paull // 6:09.401
5 // Elena Melton // 6:10.663
On another level from the rest of the pro women
Post a Comment