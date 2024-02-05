Danny Hart, Morgane Charre & More on the Entry List for the Snow Bike World Championships

Feb 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

The UCI has announced that 50 riders will be taking on the first Snow Bike World Championships this weekend in Châtel.

At the deadline for registration at the end of January, 43 men and seven women had put themselves on the entry list where France is the largest represented country with 18 attending riders. Top-level World Cup riders like Danny Hart, Morgane Charre and Veronika Widmann are potentially getting between the tape this weekend as some high-profile names appear on the initial entry list.

The UCI will publish a final start list on February 9. Until then, check out the entry list below.


Elite Men

photo

Elite Women

photo



15 Comments
  • 10 0
 No Fabio Wibmer? Seems like he's the most experienced person for this at the moment....
  • 2 2
 there are many ppl doing this since decades for fun. In many cases they have access to Ski Resorts with Bikes cause they know the ppl in charge.

Just cause Mr. Wibmör posts really nice edits about it does not mean he is the hero of all time on Snow Big Grin
But yea i also thought about his name when i started to read the list haha.
  • 5 1
 How's there a 63 year old on the list?? What the hell is going on
  • 3 0
 Looong life expectations and gooood health in switzerland
  • 2 0
 The guy below 70 this year
  • 2 0
 There's also a 70 year old!
  • 2 0
 where can we watch this? I'm curious.
  • 1 0
 How is Sabrina Jonnier not mentioned in the article, living legend right there.
  • 1 0
 Can we change it to European Championships? Not much stood about it, at least one person outside of Europe would be nice.
  • 2 0
 Go frickin get em Danny
  • 1 1
 This stupid event's only got like three years left before there's no snow anywhere so let the baby have its bottle.
  • 1 2
 If I was about to embark on a WC season.... No chance you'd have me sliding down a piste on a bike.
  • 1 1
 Oh my...Pinkbike is about to EXPLODE !!!!!
  • 1 0
 Why so few women?
  • 1 2
 How can this be a serious event?! Only serious part will be the injuries.







