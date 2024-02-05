Danny Hart, Morgane Charre & More on the Entry List for the Snow Bike World Championships

Elite Men

Elite Women

The UCI has announced that 50 riders will be taking on the first Snow Bike World Championships this weekend in Châtel.At the deadline for registration at the end of January, 43 men and seven women had put themselves on the entry list where France is the largest represented country with 18 attending riders. Top-level World Cup riders like Danny Hart, Morgane Charre and Veronika Widmann are potentially getting between the tape this weekend as some high-profile names appear on the initial entry list.The UCI will publish a final start list on February 9. Until then, check out the entry list below.