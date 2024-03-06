Danny Hart Officially Joins the Continental GT Racing Team

After an off-season full of speculation, we finally have the news that Danny Hart will be racing for the freshly renamed Continental GT Racing team.
It seems Danny Hart will not be riding a Nukeproof this year as he joins the roster of riders on the Continental GT Racing team after it lost its title sponsor of Nukeproof
. In its press release, the team says that its bike sponsorship from Nukeproof "ended abruptly" on February 21, but it had "already courted the team to several interested parties." The team says "GT Bicycles was our preferred option with a World Cup winning platform and a great working relationship with Continental."
With GT replacing the previous bike and title sponsor of Nukeproof, the team becomes the Continental GT Racing team for the 2024 season. Joining the fresh addition of Danny Hart is Vero Widmann, Chris Cumming and Harry Molloy who are all returning to race with the team.
|This small family team was formed back in 2021 to support two young Irish riders Ronan Dunne and Chris Cumming break into World Cup Racing. Had it not been for the vision of Continental Tires and Nukeproof Bikes none of this would have been possible. After a standout season in 2023 as a fully-edged UCI Elite Team, no one could have imagined the turmoil that would ensue for not just the team but the entire mountain bike industry.
During the winter of 2023, while the future of Nukeproof hung in the balance, we did not know if we were going racing in 2024. Then the news came on February 21st that our bike sponsorship had ended abruptly. The team ethos of being quick to react meant that we had already courted the team to several interested parties, but GT Bicycles was our preferred option with a World Cup winning platform and a great working relationship with Continental. With GT stepping in alongside Continental, we are extremely excited to announce that for 2024, the team is officially the Continental GT Racing Team!— Continental GT Racing - Press Release
|We're thrilled that GT has come on board to partner with Continental and keep these super exciting athletes at the forefront of World Cup racing. We truly believe in these racers and what Mark and the team bring to the sport, we are so proud of what this team has already achieved and are stoked to be able to continue to partner together and keep the team racing ahead. The team is home to a combination of both up and coming talent and highly experienced voices, so we can’t wait to see them pushing their limits on the Gravity range and our prototype tires.— Kelsey Rollet - Head of Global Bicycle Continental Tires
|It’s been a wild ride pulling this together in the last week, but GT is very proud to partner with Mark and the team. Last minute drives to get riders bikes to test, figuring out the logistics of getting frames to riders in three different countries are just some of the hurdles that we’re overcoming to make this happen, as we go racing within weeks, but it’s a great example of like-minded people coming together to make a little bit of magic happen.— Clive Gosling - Head Of Marketing GT Bicycles
|Coming o the success of 2023 we never expected the turmoil that would engulf us as a team, it’s been a roller coaster! A genuine big thank you goes out to Continental Tires for their continued support and belief in the programme and a massive welcome to GT Bicycles for stepping in at the very last minute as a frame sponsor. 2024 is looking prime with the addition of Kenny Clothing, TRP and Renthal. Everyone held fast as we worked through our plans to secure our 2024 race programme and I am indebted to all our sponsors who have remained with us. Everyone in Continental GT Racing, athletes, mechanics, and road crew are stoked to be associated with such iconic brands.— Mark Cumming Owner/Manager
Alongside the new title sponsor and the addition of Danny Hart the team also has Kenny Clothing, TRP and Renthal joining its list of sponsors. Returning as sponsors in 2024 are Bluegrass, DT Swiss, Oakley, Peaty's Products, ODI and Crankbrothers.