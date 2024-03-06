Danny Hart Officially Joins the Continental GT Racing Team

This small family team was formed back in 2021 to support two young Irish riders Ronan Dunne and Chris Cumming break into World Cup Racing. Had it not been for the vision of Continental Tires and Nukeproof Bikes none of this would have been possible. After a standout season in 2023 as a fully-edged UCI Elite Team, no one could have imagined the turmoil that would ensue for not just the team but the entire mountain bike industry.



During the winter of 2023, while the future of Nukeproof hung in the balance, we did not know if we were going racing in 2024. Then the news came on February 21st that our bike sponsorship had ended abruptly. The team ethos of being quick to react meant that we had already courted the team to several interested parties, but GT Bicycles was our preferred option with a World Cup winning platform and a great working relationship with Continental. With GT stepping in alongside Continental, we are extremely excited to announce that for 2024, the team is officially the Continental GT Racing Team! — Continental GT Racing - Press Release