Danny Hart Shares Video of Big Seeding Crash That Took Him Out of Finals at British Downhill Series Llangollen

Danny Hart was at Round 3 of the British National DH Series at Llangollen over the weekend, but was unable to take to the start line for finals after this massive crash in seeding left him too sore to compete. He says that nothing is broken, but this morning he feels like he has been hit by a bus.
|Definitely feel like I have been hit by a bus this morning.
It’s not often I back out of a race, but after this in seeding yesterday, I never took to the line for finals. Not had one like for a while, thanks for all the messages, nothing broken, just sore as hell.—Danny Hart
We're glad to hear nothing has broken after such a high speed impact and we hope to see the Redcar Rocket fully recovered by the next World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 12.
“Just stay on the bike Daaaaannnnnyyyy”