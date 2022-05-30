Danny Hart Shares Video of Big Seeding Crash That Took Him Out of Finals at British Downhill Series Llangollen

May 30, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Danny Hart was at Round 3 of the British National DH Series at Llangollen over the weekend, but was unable to take to the start line for finals after this massive crash in seeding left him too sore to compete. He says that nothing is broken, but this morning he feels like he has been hit by a bus.

bigquotesDefinitely feel like I have been hit by a bus this morning.

It’s not often I back out of a race, but after this in seeding yesterday, I never took to the line for finals. Not had one like for a while, thanks for all the messages, nothing broken, just sore as hell.Danny Hart

We're glad to hear nothing has broken after such a high speed impact and we hope to see the Redcar Rocket fully recovered by the next World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 12.

12 Comments

  • 11 0
 What happens when Danny tries to sit down...
  • 4 0
 Damn dude. Glad to hear nothing broken. Rest up and keep charging!
  • 3 0
 Damn, that is a hart impact! Heal up fast!
  • 3 0
 Stay on your bike Danny.
  • 1 0
 Every day is Friday in downhill racing. Hope it shook off easy brave sender!
  • 2 0
 As long as the balls are ok…..
  • 1 0
 That's some proper ejection.
  • 1 0
 Same corner that Matt Walker crashed on in finals?
  • 1 0
 As once said by Nigel page

“Just stay on the bike Daaaaannnnnyyyy”
  • 1 0
 That was savage!
  • 1 0
 Heal up soon marra.
  • 1 0
 Oh deer?





