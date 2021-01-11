Danny Hart Signs With Cube Factory Team

Cube is a big proponent of a family atmosphere and working closely with its athletes, and the long-term focus of this partnership serves to cement these value. As part of our decision to develop a race-ready downhill bike for 2021, it was clear to us that we wanted to take our team to the next level. Danny is at the top of his sport and can establish our team amongst the world's elite. It is the ultimate endorsement of our downhill product portfolio as a major contender at this level. Not only that, but it means we can offer our customers top-quality bikes tested by the pros themselves. — Marcus Pürner, Cube founder and owner