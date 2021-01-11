Danny Hart Signs With Cube Factory Team

Cube has confirmed it has signed Danny Hart for the 2021 season and beyond.
The two time World Champion has four World Cup wins to his name and moves to Cube after three years with Madison Saracen. There's not much news around about the move at the moment but we also notice that the team name has changed from Cube Global Squad to Cube Factory Racing.
|I'm stoked on the new team and the bike. The first tests with the TWO15 were super promising and I can't wait to be out there racing on it. Being a new father, it's important to me to plan long term and be on the same wavelength as my partners. I was welcomed into the Cube family straight away and really felt at home—Danny Hart
|Cube is a big proponent of a family atmosphere and working closely with its athletes, and the long-term focus of this partnership serves to cement these value. As part of our decision to develop a race-ready downhill bike for 2021, it was clear to us that we wanted to take our team to the next level. Danny is at the top of his sport and can establish our team amongst the world's elite. It is the ultimate endorsement of our downhill product portfolio as a major contender at this level. Not only that, but it means we can offer our customers top-quality bikes tested by the pros themselves.—Marcus Pürner, Cube founder and owner
Danny will be joined on the team by German rider Max Hartenstern.More Follows
41 Comments
Post a Comment