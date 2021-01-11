Danny Hart Signs With Cube Factory Team

Jan 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Cube has confirmed it has signed Danny Hart for the 2021 season and beyond.

The two time World Champion has four World Cup wins to his name and moves to Cube after three years with Madison Saracen. There's not much news around about the move at the moment but we also notice that the team name has changed from Cube Global Squad to Cube Factory Racing.

bigquotesI'm stoked on the new team and the bike. The first tests with the TWO15 were super promising and I can't wait to be out there racing on it. Being a new father, it's important to me to plan long term and be on the same wavelength as my partners. I was welcomed into the Cube family straight away and really felt at homeDanny Hart

bigquotesCube is a big proponent of a family atmosphere and working closely with its athletes, and the long-term focus of this partnership serves to cement these value. As part of our decision to develop a race-ready downhill bike for 2021, it was clear to us that we wanted to take our team to the next level. Danny is at the top of his sport and can establish our team amongst the world's elite. It is the ultimate endorsement of our downhill product portfolio as a major contender at this level. Not only that, but it means we can offer our customers top-quality bikes tested by the pros themselves.Marcus Pürner, Cube founder and owner

Danny will be joined on the team by German rider Max Hartenstern.



More Follows

41 Comments

  • 50 0
 sounds like a square deal
  • 20 0
 Rumor: Danny Hart signs with Polygon for 2024-2027 seasons.
  • 6 0
 Very even on all sides
  • 8 0
 You've got the right angle there.
  • 1 0
 Many good points to doing this.
  • 2 0
 @FLmtb: Sure it was a multidimensional consideration.
  • 6 1
 His Dad really boxed him in.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike:
  • 1 0
 L W H
  • 3 0
 Turn up the volume!
  • 32 0
 The worst-kept secret in mountain biking is revealed! Sounds like the new setup might work well for both sides. Best of luck to them.
  • 33 0
 HOW CAN HE SIT DOWN WITH CUBES THAT BIG!!!
  • 10 3
 So is that why he had the beef with Madicen-Sarecen? They weren't willing to accommodate Danny's new responsibilities as a family man?
  • 4 0
 Sounds like is doesn't it?
  • 2 0
 I thought it was his old man! Wink
  • 4 1
 If so that would say a lot about the integrity of that teams management.
  • 3 2
 Hasn't he been on a few teams now? The likes of Bruni etc seem to stay on teams for a lot longer?
  • 6 0
 @glorydh20: He was on Giant for about 4 years?, then mondraker for 3 or 4, then Saracen for another 2 or 3. He doesn't seem to extend, just move on when the contract finishes. Doesn't seem too unusual
  • 2 1
 I'm really clutching at straws here, but maybe Saracen were paying mainly in a results based way? ie a tiny base salary and big performance benefits. Could have led to the falling out back in september as he hadn't had any chance to race at all by that point. "planning long term" may mean more of a fixed income/salary and possibly greater involvement in his bike park
  • 1 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: bingo
  • 8 0
 Rob is a genius, he destroyed the rumor at a time where the rumor not even excited. ^^ Have a nice ride Danny.
  • 5 0
 Time for most of Teesside to buy a new bike...
  • 1 0
 HAHA
  • 3 0
 Danny is going to be such a great asset to Cube! I liked the brand already, but hoping Danny can help advance this brand even more! Best of luck Danny!
  • 4 0
 Wow! I didn't see that coming!
  • 3 0
 You mean balfa. He signed with balfa
  • 3 0
 Pretty sure he signed with Brooklyn Machine Works. Don't quote me on that,though.
  • 1 0
 Best of luck on the new team DH!
  • 1 0
 Nice work Danny! Good luck in the muck in 21!
  • 1 0
 the best kept secret inside a square cubic box
  • 1 0
 The yellow Jersey is sick
  • 1 1
 This cube looking like a session and works like a glory will totaly fit for danny!
  • 1 0
 Valid question, will they attend the races? Didn’t last year.
  • 1 0
 I think they only skipped Portugal last year.
  • 1 0
 no good shots of the bike itself
  • 1 0
 There is on Cube’s home page.
  • 1 0
 Great bike for next 3-4 years ???? ...
  • 1 0
 I hope he fits in at Cube, as he's not your stereotypical rider.
  • 1 0
 Well there ya go
  • 1 0
 !!!
  • 1 4
 Special seat fot BALLLLSSS THAT BIGGGG bring back muddy WC!!!!

