Danny Hart Still Without a Team for 2024

Dec 28, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


We spoke to Danny Hart at the end of October and he had yet to secure a sponsorship deal for 2024. Now, with the new year just about to begin, the 2011 and 2016 World Champion and multi-time World Cup winner still does not have a ride.

bigquotesThank you to @cube.factoryracing.dh for the last 3 years. Shame it has come to an end. Wishing them all the best for the future. Still looking for something moving forward, I will be on the start line in 2024 no matter what. Challenging times right now! See you all in 2024!Danny Hart

We really hope Hart can find a setup for 2024 and not be wrenching on his own bike as a privateer.


Hart rip-roaring into the hot seat with only a few riders left on the hill.
Hart roaring into the hot seat with only a few riders left on the hill in Snowshoe in 2022.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Danny Hart


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,214 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: The Fastest World Cup Race Bikes of 2023
49243 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
39733 views
Alicia Leggett's 2024 Predictions
39492 views
[Update: Gonçalo Bandeira Hints at New Team for 2024] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
38226 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
35184 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
33430 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
29226 views
Matt Wragg's 2024 Predictions
27680 views

8 Comments
  • 5 0
 Maybe Pinkbike racing can take a chance on this up-and-comer.
  • 2 0
 He's been offered a very big deal but turned it down. Apparently my 2017 orange five ,packet of pork scratchings guaranteed after every weds night's ride and unlimited use of my 2006 Ford transit isn't good enough.
  • 3 0
 Of all the racers that don't have a ride this year this one is the craziest to me.
  • 2 0
 I'm putting together a 5-a-side footy team for Tuesday nights if he's interested?
  • 4 1
 STAY ON A BIKE DANNY!
  • 2 0
 I also am without a team.
  • 1 0
 Danny Hart to Frameworks?????
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.058747
Mobile Version of Website