Danny Hart Still Without a Team for 2024

We spoke to Danny Hart at the end of October
and he had yet to secure a sponsorship deal for 2024. Now, with the new year just about to begin, the 2011 and 2016 World Champion and multi-time World Cup winner still does not have a ride.
|Thank you to @cube.factoryracing.dh for the last 3 years. Shame it has come to an end. Wishing them all the best for the future. Still looking for something moving forward, I will be on the start line in 2024 no matter what. Challenging times right now! See you all in 2024!—Danny Hart
We really hope Hart can find a setup for 2024 and not be wrenching on his own bike as a privateer.