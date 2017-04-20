VIDEOS

Danny Hart, The Great Buzz - Video

Apr 20, 2017
by SHIMANO  

Another day of shredding in the life of Downhill World Champion Danny Hart. Ever wondered what his secret is? Well, we've asked him!

MENTIONS: @shimano


17 Comments

 Imagine how good he'd be if he ever actually woke up !!! Love his attitude, approach and his feet are firmly on the floor (or pedals). Good work Danny, good luck for this season.
 maybe a Red Bull sponsorship will do lol
 I think it would be the opposite. His calmness helps him focus and not get overwhelmed.
 Officially the most laid back guy in the world! Looking forward to watching Danny deeeestroy it this year.
 So laid back people often confuse it for a Stroke!
 This guy is just way too smug to be likeable. Ok, he's fast on a bike, but I hate to deal with these types of people in real life .
 English subtitles over an English guy haha! Loves DH cus you don't have to ride back up; and that never changes. Sick rider!!
 I can understand danny no prob, but bryceland?? Still makes me laugh tho
 I love me some Gwinning runs, but I think Danny's gonna run house this year.
 RIDE FOR FUN, RACE TO WIN!
 It's clear he likes riding his bike.
 Love his riding style
 Subtitles ????
 Cool
 Haircut for the win
 Chrsit he is ugly dude...such a shredder though...those 29" wheels?
 ...coming from a guy whose profile photo is his feet. I'm wondering if maybe MikeyMT shouldn't be throwing stones...

