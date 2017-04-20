Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Danny Hart, The Great Buzz - Video
Apr 20, 2017
by
SHIMANO
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Another day of shredding in the life of Downhill World Champion Danny Hart. Ever wondered what his secret is? Well, we've asked him!
MENTIONS:
@shimano
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Fox's 29'' DH Fork... and Mondraker's 29er DH Bike?
104045 views
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
82624 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
68341 views
Whistler Smashed by Locals - Video
62097 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
52068 views
Cam McCaul Is "Action" Cam - Video
47264 views
Stan's Arch MK3 Rim - Review
44933 views
Bernard Kerr, Queenstown - Video
38980 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
jacobite321
(1 hours ago)
Imagine how good he'd be if he ever actually woke up !!! Love his attitude, approach and his feet are firmly on the floor (or pedals). Good work Danny, good luck for this season.
[Reply]
+ 1
chenlinyuan
(1 hours ago)
maybe a Red Bull sponsorship will do lol
[Reply]
+ 1
slayerdegnar
(14 mins ago)
I think it would be the opposite. His calmness helps him focus and not get overwhelmed.
[Reply]
+ 7
hamplanet
(1 hours ago)
Officially the most laid back guy in the world! Looking forward to watching Danny deeeestroy it this year.
[Reply]
+ 1
lee-vps-savage
(46 mins ago)
So laid back people often confuse it for a Stroke!
[Reply]
+ 1
Wouldhaveletmego
(0 mins ago)
This guy is just way too smug to be likeable. Ok, he's fast on a bike, but I hate to deal with these types of people in real life .
[Reply]
+ 1
abu634
(1 hours ago)
English subtitles over an English guy haha! Loves DH cus you don't have to ride back up; and that never changes. Sick rider!!
[Reply]
+ 1
BryceBorlick
Plus
(52 mins ago)
I can understand danny no prob, but bryceland?? Still makes me laugh tho
[Reply]
+ 1
MTBrent
(1 hours ago)
I love me some Gwinning runs, but I think Danny's gonna run house this year.
[Reply]
+ 2
stacykohut
(24 mins ago)
RIDE FOR FUN, RACE TO WIN!
[Reply]
+ 1
charmiller
(6 mins ago)
It's clear he likes riding his bike.
[Reply]
+ 1
local29
(6 mins ago)
Love his riding style
[Reply]
+ 1
willybos
(1 hours ago)
Subtitles ????
[Reply]
+ 1
tack836
(1 hours ago)
Cool
[Reply]
+ 1
Binni
(48 mins ago)
Haircut for the win
[Reply]
- 3
MikeyMT
(28 mins ago)
Chrsit he is ugly dude...such a shredder though...those 29" wheels?
[Reply]
+ 4
Thor44
(17 mins ago)
...coming from a guy whose profile photo is his feet. I'm wondering if maybe MikeyMT shouldn't be throwing stones...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040019
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
Post a Comment