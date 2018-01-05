PRESS RELEASES

Danny Hart Joins Madison Saracen For 2018

Jan 5, 2018
After months of speculation, we can finally lift the lid on one of the worst-kept secrets in mountain biking and announce that Danny Hart will be riding for Madison Saracen from 2018.


bigquotesI’m really happy to be joining the Madison Saracen Factory Team, as I’ve watched the team grow and prosper over the last decade the success they’ve had over the last few years shows that this team is in the top tier of DH racing teams. It’s going to be an exciting few years! Danny Hart

If you haven’t seen Danny’s 2011 World Champs run from Champéry, then you’ve probably spent the last seven years without internet access (or you’re just not that into downhill racing). It’s one of the most iconic moments of the last decade, and the moment that really announced the then 20-year-old from Redcar as a major player on the world stage.


The repeat in 2016 was less of a shock, after Danny swept up at the final three races of the World Cup, nearly pipping Aaron Gwin to the overall title in the process. He followed up with the ultimate encore by claiming his second World Championships title in Val di Sole that same year.

As well as his undoubted talents, bringing Danny to the team has given Madison Saracen a formidable final piece to a line-up rammed with talent for 2018. The Redcar Rocket joins exciting young talents Matt Walker and Alex Marin who will all be tasked with piloting the Saracen Myst at the Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup next season.


The team will be under the stewardship of manager Will Longden in 2018, and Will is equally excited about both the new signing and the team for 2018. "It’s fantastic to have Danny joining our team,” he said. “Madison has worked hard to elevate the level of the team and the support we offer our riders, so this is an exciting next step on our journey."

“Danny is the man to watch on any World Cup weekend and his results speak for themselves. Along with our junior World Champion Matt Walker (who moves up to Elite) and Alex Marin, I think we have an awesome trio for 2018 and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”


Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison is also excited about the signing and proud of the investment in the sport that the move represents for Madison. “The Madison Saracen Team has been no stranger to the podium over the years thanks mainly to the successes of Manon Carpenter,” he said. “But for the boys, podiums have been more elusive. Danny is a very important signing for the team and a significant step up in our ambitions. Supported by Junior World Champion, Matt Walker in his first year in Elites plus the talented Alex Marin, the 2018 Madison Saracen team is a formidable force to be reckoned with.”



