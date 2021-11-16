Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed

Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park shared on Facebook
yesterday that the bike park was robbed of everything there was to take including three generators, two chainsaws, countless other tools, and bike parts.
The bike park, a small operation in the Hamsterley Forest of North East England, has become one of the UK's leading downhill destinations. Unfortunately, the two cabins that stored all the park's bike tools, trail maintenance equipment, and even some cash that the park had been collecting as a donation to the Great North Air Ambulance Service were fully cleaned out. The park asks that anyone in the area watch out for some of the more valuable items that were stolen: a Ford generator, a Honda generator, a Stil battery-powered chainsaw, a Stil petrol chainsaw, a Hyundai auger, and a Clark power washer.
|I’ve had my heart broken today, for the last 5 years we have worked tirelessly to make the bike park a success.
Over night someone broke into our 2 cabins and took everything.
When I say everything I mean everything.
3 generators
Wacker plate
2 chain saws
2 leaf blowers
Auger
Park tools
Park bike stand
Petrol power washer
100 percent goggles
Stux gloves
2 track pumps
6 helmets
Radios
All sweets and drinks
All bike spares (tubes brake pads chains split links)
Clothing
Great North Air Ambulance cash.
This is only part of what has been taken, there’s far too much to list.
We have been cleaned out.
Please keep a look out for a Ford generator, a Honda generator, a Stil battery chain saw, petrol Stil chain saw, a Hyundai powered Auger and a Clark petrol power washer.—Descend Bike Park
Goggles and even first aid supplies were taken.
A GoFundMe campaign
has been created to help get the park back on its feet. The park will be closed through most of this week but plans to reopen Saturday.
32 Comments
Please post up if the park starts a go fund me page.
I thought you'd get a kick out of this @badbadleroybrown
But such people are a cancer on society, they will, till their dying days, see it as their right to take from others. I see mob justice as the only fair sentence should they ever be apprehended.
Post a Comment