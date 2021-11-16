Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed

Nov 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The place was fully ransacked.

Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park shared on Facebook yesterday that the bike park was robbed of everything there was to take including three generators, two chainsaws, countless other tools, and bike parts.

The bike park, a small operation in the Hamsterley Forest of North East England, has become one of the UK's leading downhill destinations. Unfortunately, the two cabins that stored all the park's bike tools, trail maintenance equipment, and even some cash that the park had been collecting as a donation to the Great North Air Ambulance Service were fully cleaned out. The park asks that anyone in the area watch out for some of the more valuable items that were stolen: a Ford generator, a Honda generator, a Stil battery-powered chainsaw, a Stil petrol chainsaw, a Hyundai auger, and a Clark power washer.

The empty tool wall is a sad sight.

bigquotesI’ve had my heart broken today, for the last 5 years we have worked tirelessly to make the bike park a success.
Over night someone broke into our 2 cabins and took everything.
When I say everything I mean everything.
3 generators
Wacker plate
2 chain saws
2 leaf blowers
Auger
Park tools
Park bike stand
Petrol power washer
100 percent goggles
Stux gloves
2 track pumps
6 helmets
Radios
All sweets and drinks
All bike spares (tubes brake pads chains split links)
Clothing
Great North Air Ambulance cash.
This is only part of what has been taken, there’s far too much to list.
We have been cleaned out.
Please keep a look out for a Ford generator, a Honda generator, a Stil battery chain saw, petrol Stil chain saw, a Hyundai powered Auger and a Clark petrol power washer.Descend Bike Park

Goggles and even first aid supplies were taken.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help get the park back on its feet. The park will be closed through most of this week but plans to reopen Saturday.

Posted In:
Industry News Danny Hart


32 Comments

  • 60 3
 Mother f*ckers. Death to every last one of the scum bags on both sides of the pond.
  • 13 3
 Suddenly the laws of Sharia seem quite appropriate .
  • 16 0
 Funny, I get down-voted on the GG thread when I suggest we stop coddling thieves. You wish them death and get up-voted. Maybe I'm just not extreme enough.
  • 5 4
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: I agree. Thieves if caught in the act should have lost ALL rights to life. If caught later, and convicted, loss of both hands, testicles/ovaries chopped off/out. Lose your big toe. Then put you in hard labor camp in Arizona during summer breaking rocks, only 1 gallon of water per day for 10 years.
  • 13 1
 Bullshit. chop their hand off when you find them, it might put them off stealing again
  • 9 0
 There’s a special place in hell for the selfish ba$t@Ed’s that would gut something like this. Unfortunately theft ramps up this time of year. Fingers crossed they are caught… or attempt to stop a buss with their collective faces.
Please post up if the park starts a go fund me page.
  • 3 0
 There is a gofundme page. Here it is: www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-park-get-back-up-running
  • 1 0
 www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-park-get-back-up-running
  • 10 0
 What kind of scum steals first aid supplies?
  • 6 0
 War zone players?
  • 7 1
 What the f*ck is going on in GB lately?? So many bikes stolen, people robbed etc. Even Geraint Thomas got his Pinarello nicked. Richardson got mugged by people with machetes? www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/cyclist-attack-richmond-park-bike-stolen-b1934635.html
  • 7 0
 This sort of thing has always been a problem. Nearly all BMX clubs had club bikes and equipment stolen. The UK has a really bad case of little cunts who like to take what's not theirs.
  • 4 0
 Good grief! I saw something earlier where Guerilla Gravity's showroom got cleaned out. My LBS owner was telling me about another owner friend of his in Austin who had taken to sitting in his shop with a shotgun at night. I guess that's what it takes.
  • 2 0
 Oh, no. You should warn your buddy in Austin that @wingguy says guns do not deter theft. It was a good thought though. haha..

I thought you'd get a kick out of this @badbadleroybrown
  • 3 0
 This s**t is becoming all too common. Friendly reminder for STRAVA users, make sure you have a privacy bubble setup around your home location so no one can pinpoint where you start and stop rides (if leaving from your house or where ever your bikes and equipment are located)...not that it would have help here.
  • 1 0
 Right. Same way it's not good to have your home address in your car sat nav/gps.
  • 2 0
 If they're stealing that wide an array of equipment and supplies then they must have well-trod avenues to move all those things. It'd be interesting to learn how fast these items are unloaded/offloaded, to whom, and based on what conditions.
But such people are a cancer on society, they will, till their dying days, see it as their right to take from others. I see mob justice as the only fair sentence should they ever be apprehended.
  • 3 0
 So gutted, I had my birthday here this summer and it was one of the best weekends I've had. I hate people like this, all your stealing is someone's hard work and other people's fun, like come on guys...
  • 1 0
 just had my revel stolen. i'm shocked that as expensive as these bike are getting that gps tags are not being included therein the body. by no means am i passing off blame. Im gutted about my bike and want to rip the criminal's head off. When the feelings subside, however, i'd like to try and trace my bike the way I can my dog...i suppose i can add a tile...
  • 7 5
 Sad to see it. Inequality on the rise globally as is crime...I fear we're only going to see more and more of these kinds of incidents Frown
  • 5 0
 Historically, crime increases as economic stratification, disparity increases. Sad but true.
  • 4 1
 @MT36: Yea no shit...I don't get the downvotes...lol.
  • 1 0
 Really hope they had insurance, but not sure how insurance companies would cover something like bike park tools. Hope you find some of the more expensive stuff, Danny. Wishing you all the best.
  • 4 3
 At least Rob a large corporation ffs
  • 1 0
 Nicked...the park got nicked...it's the uk remember...
  • 3 4
 Is it an indoor park? Looks small.
  • 1 2
 You mean the cabins/sheds where they store their tools looks small?
  • 3 3
 DANNY HART GOT ROBBED!
  • 2 0
 Too soon, pal.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



