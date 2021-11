Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed

The place was fully ransacked.

The empty tool wall is a sad sight.

I’ve had my heart broken today, for the last 5 years we have worked tirelessly to make the bike park a success.

Over night someone broke into our 2 cabins and took everything.

When I say everything I mean everything.

3 generators

Wacker plate

2 chain saws

2 leaf blowers

Auger

Park tools

Park bike stand

Petrol power washer

100 percent goggles

Stux gloves

2 track pumps

6 helmets

Radios

All sweets and drinks

All bike spares (tubes brake pads chains split links)

Clothing

Great North Air Ambulance cash.

This is only part of what has been taken, there’s far too much to list.

We have been cleaned out.

Please keep a look out for a Ford generator, a Honda generator, a Stil battery chain saw, petrol Stil chain saw, a Hyundai powered Auger and a Clark petrol power washer. — Descend Bike Park

Goggles and even first aid supplies were taken.

Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park shared on Facebook yesterday that the bike park was robbed of everything there was to take including three generators, two chainsaws, countless other tools, and bike parts.The bike park, a small operation in the Hamsterley Forest of North East England, has become one of the UK's leading downhill destinations. Unfortunately, the two cabins that stored all the park's bike tools, trail maintenance equipment, and even some cash that the park had been collecting as a donation to the Great North Air Ambulance Service were fully cleaned out. The park asks that anyone in the area watch out for some of the more valuable items that were stolen: a Ford generator, a Honda generator, a Stil battery-powered chainsaw, a Stil petrol chainsaw, a Hyundai auger, and a Clark power washer. GoFundMe campaign has been created to help get the park back on its feet. The park will be closed through most of this week but plans to reopen Saturday.