Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed

I’ve had my heart broken today, for the last 5 years we have worked tirelessly to make the bike park a success.

Over night someone broke into our 2 cabins and took everything.

When I say everything I mean everything.

3 generators

Wacker plate

2 chain saws

2 leaf blowers

Auger

Park tools

Park bike stand

Petrol power washer

100 percent goggles

Stux gloves

2 track pumps

6 helmets

Radios

All sweets and drinks

All bike spares (tubes brake pads chains split links)

Clothing

Great North Air Ambulance cash.

This is only part of what has been taken, there’s far too much to list.

We have been cleaned out.

Please keep a look out for a Ford generator, a Honda generator, a Stil battery chain saw, petrol Stil chain saw, a Hyundai powered Auger and a Clark petrol power washer. — Descend Bike Park