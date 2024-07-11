Powered by Outside

Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It

Jul 11, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
Dale and the machine.

Dale McMullen should be a familiar name to some of you, given his long history with Nukeproof and Vitus before moving over to the Continental GT downhill race team. If not, he was the mind behind much of those brands' innovation and development, pushing their portfolios forward before the Signa group's unfortunate collapse last year.

Not wanting to leave bike development behind, but unsure as to where to go on such short notice, Dale joined Danny Hart on the Continental GT DH racing project. He takes care of mechanical duties for Danny, but is far more than just a mechanic. This Fury project is a key example of that, with a deep level of customization happening to get the bike to ride as Danny wants. Most of the work has to do with rear end flex, to get the back of the bike to better conform to the terrain.

Cutaway link.
Cutaway link.
Standard Fury link.
Stock link.
Cutaway link.
They'd been using a bit of gaffer's tape to disguise the change.

The most visible alteration is on the rocker link, which has been machined down the center to allow the two halves to flex more independently of one another. As a visual tell of this working, the gaffer's tape used to hide the cut folds and rumples by the bottom of a run, indicating that the link had flexed around that point.

Milled out seatstay bridge.
Cutaway bridge.
Standard Fury bridge.
Stock bridge.

Connected to that rocker link is the seatstay assembly, which typically features a very heavy bridge between the two sides of the bike. Dale machined away most of the material from that area, leaving just a small connecting member to ensure alignment. He's considering playing with some bolt-in members, like we've seen on the Commencal race bikes, but for now this altered stock item is doing the job.

Extra-large spacers keep the loads spread under the increased flex.

Dale installed spacers with a much larger diameter between the stays and rocker, in order to accommodate the increased flex without damaging any hardware. These also allow for a higher torque to be applied to the bolts.

Milled out yoke to increase flex.

The inside face of the chainstay yoke has had a massive amount of material removed to allow for more flex, while still remaining structurally sound.

The milling process.
Picture of a picture. Check out the construction marks on the bottom half of the yoke for reference on how mach material is being removed.

Oversized end cap to transfer twisting loads to the frame keeping braking surfaces in line with the hub.

The final piece of the puzzle comes in the form of a custom endcap for the rear hub and a modified dropout. The endcap interface has been increased from 19 to 30mm to transfer more load to the frame, and the dropout hoods have been removed so that the intersection between the two is a flat plane.

Oversized end cap to transfer twisting loads to the frame keeping braking surfaces in line with the hub.

Dale found that the more flexible rear end they'd achieved wasn't syncing up with the rather stiff 2.3mm thick TRP rotors, so these mods were made to keep all braking surfaces in plane. Additionally, Dale's implementing a higher-pressure brake bleed to keep the pistons in position should they get pushed back in a high force corner.

New TRP levers on Danny s bike.
Speaking of brakes, Danny's running the new TRP levers.

Of course, there are plenty of other modifications at play here, with small tweaks and finishing touches made to many elements of the bike. There's talk of Dale's modifications being replicated in a more serialized way, but for now it's all just hand machining and one-off parts for the race bike.

Custom bashguard.
Custom bashguard.

The final few Elite racers have to carry a special little GPS tracker for their race run so Dale designed one that mounts to the back of a race plate.
The final few Elite racers have to carry a special little GPS tracker for their race run, so Dale designed one that mounts to the back of a race plate.

Well stocked.
Well stocked.

Dale concocted this quick clamp-on truing arm for small wheel adjustments without using a full-fledged truing stand.
Dale concocted this quick clamp-on truing arm, for small wheel adjustments without using a full-fledged stand.

Tools of the trade.
Tools of the trade.


To keep up with Dale's work, tune into his Instagram @dalesracetuning.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes GT Gt Fury Dale Mcmullen Danny Hart Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
210 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94499 views
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
81979 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47793 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
44319 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
35492 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
35460 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34964 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
33231 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

13 Comments
  • 14 0
 This stuff is super cool and I like that they are being open about it. Many companies have this notion that the customer wants the bike that is being raced, so they try and hide modifications and prototyping. I think it casts the brand in a much better light if they show the public how they are constantly working to improve the bike, trying new things, and experimenting. I am much more confident buying a product from a brand that demonstrates an interest in continuous improvement, who I can see has tried and tested a bunch of approaches, rather than one that simply threw some numbers into CAD and sent them off to Taiwan to get made.
  • 1 1
 I agree somewhat, but having to make such drastic changes on something as "trivial" as flex, makes me question their initial design ... the ones customers actually spent money on.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking it's nice to know that the stock bike/parts are sturdy and built up enough to be able handle these mods. I've had the last gen Fury for nearly 4 years now and despite being carbon, it has handled a ton of abuse and I've never had a frame issue.
  • 1 0
 @fred-frod: its all good bro you're not Danny Hart, your bike is fine
  • 11 0
 *may void warranty
  • 3 0
 Interesting stuff. Hub end caps have always seemed to me like they have a tiny contact area given the forces that go through them.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. I'm a big proponent of RS' Torque Caps and run them on both my bikes. It makes complete sense to do the same on the rear wheel, especially for the types of loads you can push through an axle, even on moderate terrain much less a WC DH track.
  • 5 1
 Dale is a legend! No better man for the job.
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah Dale! Quiet guy who has such a wealth of experience and clearly knows his shit. Love seeing this kind of stuff.
  • 1 0
 If Dany wants his bike more flexible, and my slow ass has the stock "stiff" bike..... I must be riding a solid piece of concrete and he's riding a noodle.
  • 2 0
 That truing arm is genius. I'd buy something like that.
  • 1 0
 Love the peek behind the Works curtain.
  • 1 0
 one back end per practice run doesnt seem too bad when you´re factory.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042643
Mobile Version of Website