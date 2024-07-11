Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It

Dale McMullen
should be a familiar name to some of you, given his long history with Nukeproof and Vitus before moving over to the Continental GT downhill race team. If not, he was the mind behind much of those brands' innovation and development, pushing their portfolios forward before the Signa group's unfortunate collapse
last year.
Not wanting to leave bike development behind, but unsure as to where to go on such short notice, Dale joined Danny Hart on the Continental GT DH racing project. He takes care of mechanical duties for Danny, but is far more than just a mechanic. This Fury project is a key example of that, with a deep level of customization happening to get the bike to ride as Danny wants. Most of the work has to do with rear end flex, to get the back of the bike to better conform to the terrain.
The most visible alteration is on the rocker link, which has been machined down the center to allow the two halves to flex more independently of one another. As a visual tell of this working, the gaffer's tape used to hide the cut folds and rumples by the bottom of a run, indicating that the link had flexed around that point.
Connected to that rocker link is the seatstay assembly, which typically features a very heavy bridge between the two sides of the bike. Dale machined away most of the material from that area, leaving just a small connecting member to ensure alignment. He's considering playing with some bolt-in members, like we've seen on the Commencal race bikes, but for now this altered stock item is doing the job.
Dale installed spacers with a much larger diameter between the stays and rocker, in order to accommodate the increased flex without damaging any hardware. These also allow for a higher torque to be applied to the bolts.
The inside face of the chainstay yoke has had a massive amount of material removed to allow for more flex, while still remaining structurally sound.
The final piece of the puzzle comes in the form of a custom endcap for the rear hub and a modified dropout. The endcap interface has been increased from 19 to 30mm to transfer more load to the frame, and the dropout hoods have been removed so that the intersection between the two is a flat plane.
Dale found that the more flexible rear end they'd achieved wasn't syncing up with the rather stiff 2.3mm thick TRP rotors, so these mods were made to keep all braking surfaces in plane. Additionally, Dale's implementing a higher-pressure brake bleed to keep the pistons in position should they get pushed back in a high force corner.
Of course, there are plenty of other modifications at play here, with small tweaks and finishing touches made to many elements of the bike. There's talk of Dale's modifications being replicated in a more serialized way, but for now it's all just hand machining and one-off parts for the race bike.
To keep up with Dale's work, tune into his Instagram @dalesracetuning
