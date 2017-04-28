PINKBIKE TECH

Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017

Apr 28, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum has been very good to him. He dominated the last half of the 2016 season and lines up at Lourdes this year with the number two plate and is the crowd favorite as the one man who can dethrone Aaron Gwin. PB photographer Ross Bell photographed Hart's Summum in the pits as Hart's mechanic, Christian Schindler, was finishing up the build, where he got the inside line on Danny's component selection and bike setup.

165mm Shimano Saint cranks, e*thirteen LG1 guide and Crankbrothers' new DH Race pedals.

Saint calipers with finned brake pads. Hart prefers to use 203mm rotors all 'round.
11 x 25 cassette with the larger three cogs blocked out. The chain is as short as possible.

Danny has small hands, so he sets his levers very close to the handlebar grips.

Hart's biggest switch this season is from SRAM to Shimano. Tip to toe Saint drivetrain and braking components, with 165mm crankarms and an e*thirteen chain guide. Fox remains on board for suspension—with modified internals for 2017, and Hart will be rolling on Maxxis tires on DT Swiss aluminum wheels. A close look at his bike gives the impression that Hart's setup is all about consistency, and in fact, mechanic Christian Schindler says that Danny prefers to use one suspension tune for almost every venue throughout the season.

Hart also switched from SRAM's Quarq to a Stages Power Meter. The compact Stages sensor is glued to the inside of the left crankarm.


70 psi and a new, secret damper. Five volume spacers.
450-pound spring, also with secret internals.



Personalized anti-mud mask on the arch.

Velcro is applied anywhere the chain can make noise.

Renthal Super Tacky grips wired on, without glue.
Low crown—only one, 10mm spacer.

Danny runs his saddle as low as he can.

Renthal Carbon bar with a custom, 9-degree back-sweep


DT Swiss EX 471 aluminum wheels...
...And Maxxis Shorty tires, at least for now.


Mondraker's Summum has to be one of the better-looking bikes on the World Cup circuit.



19 Comments

  • + 9
 sunday's winning bike !!! YEWW BOYYYY
  • + 4
 Gwinn rides a YT.
  • + 4
 #Stance
That machine looks like its poised and ready to jump out of the start gate.
Just needs that mental pilot on board.
Really hope Danny cleans up this season, the end of last year was something special, its been a while since i've seen a rider ride like that Danny and to some degree Laurie both have this riding style that both looks completely on the knife edge of grip and at the same time completely understated. you look at what the bike is doing then you look at what the riders body is doing and it just dosnt seem to correlate. its impressive, i really hope danny comes into the season with that same fire and the same edge that he had last year!.
  • + 5
 That bike looks loooooooong
  • - 9
flag Wouldhaveletmego (26 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Look in my pants if you want to see something longer
  • + 3
 @Wouldhaveletmego: You need to shave that stuff brah.
  • + 2
 @Wouldhaveletmego: a turd?
  • + 5
 Wait, no bottle cage?
  • + 2
 5mm from the grips. Same, I got small hands too. People look at me like I'm a gaper when they notice, now I can tell em the world No.2 has his the same!
  • + 3
 I thought the Summum was going to be 29er for Lourdes but apparently not - although there's no wheel size listed?
  • + 1
 It's 27.5"
  • + 1
 He's running 27.5x2.5
  • + 1
 I reckon they've almost certainly been experimenting with one, could be their riders preferred the 27.5 bike or maybe it's just not ready yet.
  • + 1
 "Secret," how stupid. They put a gerbil in there to go with the "FART" seat. Really? And where are the carbon hoops? Good luck to Danny boy...
  • + 0
 Interesting that they used to run Sram with Fox sus, usually it looks like Sram enforces wholesale deal with Rock Shox suspension...
  • + 1
 I hope Danny is as ready as his bike!
  • + 1
 best looking bikes !!! thats some good weed ur smokin bro
  • + 1
 Damn that looks sick!
  • + 1
 BRAP!!! BRAP!!!

Post a Comment



