Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017

Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum has been very good to him. He dominated the last half of the 2016 season and lines up at Lourdes this year with the number two plate and is the crowd favorite as the one man who can dethrone Aaron Gwin. PB photographer Ross Bell photographed Hart's Summum in the pits as Hart's mechanic, Christian Schindler, was finishing up the build, where he got the inside line on Danny's component selection and bike setup.





165mm Shimano Saint cranks, e*thirteen LG1 guide and Crankbrothers' new DH Race pedals.

Saint calipers with finned brake pads. Hart prefers to use 203mm rotors all 'round.

11 x 25 cassette with the larger three cogs blocked out. The chain is as short as possible.

Hart's biggest switch this season is from SRAM to Shimano. Tip to toe Saint drivetrain and braking components, with 165mm crankarms and an e*thirteen chain guide. Fox remains on board for suspension—with modified internals for 2017, and Hart will be rolling on Maxxis tires on DT Swiss aluminum wheels. A close look at his bike gives the impression that Hart's setup is all about consistency, and in fact, mechanic Christian Schindler says that Danny prefers to use one suspension tune for almost every venue throughout the season.





