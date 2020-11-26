Danny MacAskill and Endura Launch Signature Helmet

Press Release: Rasoulution
Who would not want to have their own product, designed exactly according to their own wishes and requirements? That is exactly the case for Danny MacAskill, who just launched his signature helmet
together with long time partner Endura.
|I am with Endura since 2015 and still very happy to represent a company from home – from Scotland. We share the same values and identity and that’s an important base for a successful partnership.— Danny MacAskill, about his partnership with Endura
Before his career really took off Danny worked in a local bike shop. His first introduction to Endura was a pair of waterproof gloves, which he bought back then. When it came to the design and development of his signature helmet, there could be no compromise between fit and low weight in Danny’s mind. The challenge was integrating these two aspects into a traditional 'piss pot' look whilst also incorporating a modern fitting cage.
More info on the PissPot helmet:
|I am stoked about my very first Endura signature helmet! It’s a great helmet and I especially appreciate the comfort. It’s light, fits well and the blue signature colour looks pretty cool.
When Endura set out to design the PissPot helmet, the target was to pack as much tech into it as possible while retaining the classic piss pot look. The result is an industry-leading, ultra-lightweight, well-ventilated helmet with a great fit that is ready to shred, whether on the street, in the park or your local dirt spot.
The standout feature of Endura's all new PissPot Helmet is the inclusion of a one hand micro adjustment fit system. Often missing on this style of helmet, it enables you to really dial down the fit. This not only makes it more comfortable, but safer as well.Features:
• Lightweight in-mold cycle construction ready for the city, street, park and dirt
• Multiple external vents for great airflow and internal air channels to direct air through the helmet
• Antibacterial, fast wicking, removable padding
• One-hand micro-adjustment fit system
• Colours: Blue (Danny MacAskill Signature Edition)
• Sizes: S/M (51-57cm head circumference) and L/XL (57-63cm head circumference)
• Certified to CE Standard EN1078:2012 + A1:2012
• Price: RRP £49.99 / €59.99
6 Comments
Post a Comment