Danny MacAskill & Claudio Caluori's Home of Trails - Video

Apr 9, 2018
by graubuendenBIKE  

A Scottish and a Swiss mountain biker meet on a trail. What seems to be the beginning of a lame joke, is actually the beginning of a magnificent encounter. You can see what actually happens when mountain bike pros Danny MacAskill and Claudio Caluori meet up in Graubünden, Switzerland, in their new video “Home of Trails”. No summit is too high, no trail is too steep, no gorge is too deep for these two, as they hit the endless trails of the region. Naturally, all the action and countless breathtaking views are accompanied by the witty commentating of Downhill World Cup POV star Caluori as he shows MacAskill around his home region.

by Martin Bissig

The world of mountain biking would be unimaginable without these two: Danny MacAskill is not only widely known for his stunning street trials videos but has also thrilled millions of fans on YouTube with his mountain bike skills as well. Claudio Caluori has made a name for himself with his fast-paced, eccentric POV runs during the Mountain Bike World Cup. This new video brings these two characters together and shows them discovering Claudio’s “Home of Trails”.

by Martin Bissig

“Scottish lines” in the Swiss mountains

Caluori shows the Scot a portion of the 17,000 kilometers / 10,500 miles of trails available in the five bike destinations in Graubünden: No matter whether they hit the trails in Arosa Lenzerheide, Davos Klosters, Engadin St. Moritz, Flims or Scuol Samnaun Val Müstair, both enjoy every minute they spend on their bikes to the fullest. The tour starts at the summit of Piz Nair, where Danny waits for his enthusiastic tour guide at 3,000m / 9,842ft altitude.

by Martin Bissig

Claudio challenges Danny on the diverse trails of each destination, but Danny surprises the Swiss rider with a few cheeky “Scottish lines” on both dirt and brickwork as they make their way through the region.

by Martin Bissig

Follow the tire tracks of Danny and Claudio

Graubünden is one of the most attractive mountain bike regions in the world. Thanks to its 1,000 summits, 615 lakes, 150 valleys and three different spoken languages, this part of the Swiss mountains is as diverse and spectacular as it can get. The region is the perfect playground for flow seekers, gravity lovers and biking families thanks to the fact that virtually every trail is open to mountain bikers.

by Martin Bissig

The thousands of near endless trails and the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships that will take place in Lenzerheide this September are only two of many highlights this season. You can follow the tire tracks of Danny MacAskill and Claudio Caluori thanks to the “Home of Trails” packages. Additionally the “Home of Trails Road Trip” offers an all-inclusive experience with a private guide, shuttle, accommodation and additional exclusive benefits.

by Martin Bissig

For further information about the trails Danny and Claudio hit, head to www.homeoftrails.com.

by Martin Bissig

Photos by Martin Bissig

25 Comments

  • + 15
 This is everything you could want out of a video; Claudio narrating, Danny shredding. Maybe add in some Jeff Kendall-weed next time, perfection.
  • - 7
flag ryanbpoquette (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Jeff Kendall-weed is annoying, everything else i agree with
  • + 3
 This is like when someone at Netflix analyzed viewer data and made the connection that combining David Fincher and Kevin Spacey together would be unstoppable.
  • - 1
 Unstoppable until that damn #metoo movement ruined the next season. It's not like he was playing some Saint on the show.
  • + 3
 That's what it's all about. Not matter what the discipline, at the end of day... it's just about having fun on whatever you're riding, wherever you're riding!
  • + 1
 That's was great. We all know that they both ride better than most of us ever could, but apart from the front flip and balancing on that bridge edge, a lot of the riding looked like something a lot of us could do. No ridiculous massive air etc. Really good video
  • + 1
 I'm not sure I could exit a guy's porch with the Big Mac's style.
  • + 1
 @graubuendenBIKE Please upload this video. I need to make it my feature... And loop it as my screensaver, and background... And... Razz I'm off to rewatch it.
  • + 2
 This is just the trailer for a longer version..right? RIGHT???!!! I could watch all day.
  • + 2
 brilliant..... :-) a right pair of nucking futters...... Danny's front flip off the ramp was insane....
  • + 3
 Wicked front flip huck to flat!
  • + 1
 I’m a simple man, I see ‘Danny MacAskill’ or ‘Claudio Caluori’, I click.
  • + 1
 not sure I want Claudio commentating for ALL Macaskill's videos, but that was goofy fun--an inspired pairing.
  • + 2
 That was just five minutes of smiles and good times for me, thanks!!
  • + 1
 10 minutes**
  • + 1
 open invitation to my Backyard ✌ Great guys!
  • + 1
 just don´t follow his line Claudio Big Grin
  • + 1
 That's what it's about, riding with your buds and goofing off!
  • + 2
 Ridiculous
  • + 1
 Absolutely first class! The trails and scenery look next level amazing!
  • + 1
 Awesome. I'll be watching this over and over again.
  • + 1
 That was a super good vibes, amazing riding, music and landscape!
  • + 1
 Sooo good! Way too entertaining, haha. Claudio's still got it!
  • + 1
 two absolute legends
  • + 0
 you guys are suck. :beer

