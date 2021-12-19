Video: Danny MacAskill & Matt Jones’ Red Bull Rampage Experience

What could be better than watching the world’s most epic freeride mountain bike event, Red Bull Rampage, live and in person? Perhaps watching it with two certified legends of the sport? Still not enough? How about an epic day’s riding with Danny MacAskill and Matt Jones? Maybe throw in some ATV jumping in the Utah desert and a helicopter ride over the Red Bull Rampage site to put the breathtaking location into perspective?
Follow along as Danny MacAskill and Matt Jones head over to the old Red Bull Rampage site in search of local shredders to join in on the adventure of a lifetime. Were they impressed enough to hand out one of the eight Golden Tickets for the Ultimate Red Bull Rampage Experience? There is only one way to find out. Watch the “The Ultimate Red Bull Rampage Experience with Danny MacAskill and Matt Jones”.
Further information about Red Bull Rampage can be found here
