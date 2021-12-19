close
Video: Danny MacAskill & Matt Jones’ Red Bull Rampage Experience

Dec 19, 2021
by Blair-Media  

What could be better than watching the world’s most epic freeride mountain bike event, Red Bull Rampage, live and in person? Perhaps watching it with two certified legends of the sport? Still not enough? How about an epic day’s riding with Danny MacAskill and Matt Jones? Maybe throw in some ATV jumping in the Utah desert and a helicopter ride over the Red Bull Rampage site to put the breathtaking location into perspective?

Follow along as Danny MacAskill and Matt Jones head over to the old Red Bull Rampage site in search of local shredders to join in on the adventure of a lifetime. Were they impressed enough to hand out one of the eight Golden Tickets for the Ultimate Red Bull Rampage Experience? There is only one way to find out. Watch the “The Ultimate Red Bull Rampage Experience with Danny MacAskill and Matt Jones”.

Dave Mackison Red Bull Content Pool
A day of riding...

Dave Mackison Red Bull Content Pool
...ATV jumping...
Dave Mackison Red Bull Content Pool
...helicopter flying...

Dave Mackison Red Bull Content Pool
...and good times.

Further information about Red Bull Rampage can be found here.

Follow Danny:
Instagram.com/danny_macaskill
Youtube.com/DannyMacAskill

Follow Matt:
Instagram.com/mattjonesmtb
Youtube.com/MattJones


Dave Mackison Red Bull Content Pool
The adventure of a lifetime!


Posted In:
Videos Danny Macaskill Matt Jones


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 What a great concept. I just wish this was more of a series instead of a single video.
  • 2 0
 Very lucky riders !!!

