Dario's 9 Black Friday Deals That Are Actually Good

It's that special time of the year, when leaves turn, temperatures dip, we all partake in the ritual massacre of turkeys, and prices are arbitrarily lowered to encourage some early season consumption. Bird meat and pumpkin spice aside, there are some truly impressive deals to be had right now, whether you're in the market for bikes, components, or some kit to ride in. I did a cursory search around the internet and found a few discounted items I would actually buy, based on my own experience and the adoration of other PB testers.
I'm sure there are more steals to be found out there, but I'm just one guy on a computer and internet shopping can only hold my attention for so long. If you've found any other good deals out there, drop them into the comments—we'll look through them and do a follow up next week despite our tryptophan-enhanced food comas.
OneUp 240mm Dropper Post
$229 → $137oneupcomponents.com
At this point, the reliable and unfussy nature of the OneUp Dropper is a staple of the industry, with all of us here at Pinkbike relying on them for our personal rides. They're long, easy to service, and inexpensive compared to the competition, which makes this sale all the more impressive. All of the posts are on sale, but getting a 240 for this little is a pretty hard offer to beat.
Fox 38 Performance Elite
Looks like this, but all black.
$1,149 → $747shop.ridefox.com
As far as I'm concerned, the 38 is still the benchmark fork for the beefiest end of the single-crown spectrum, with excellent damping, a wide range of adjustment, and a stiff chassis to match the nature of the biggest pedal bikes around. There's no real reason to go with the bronzed-out Factory version over the all-black Performance Series Elite, as both contain the Grip2 damper and all the other bells and whistles you might desire. Plus, black looks cool.
Raaw Madonna V2.2 Frame
$2,356 - $1,657raawmtb.com
There may be a new Madonna V3 on the way, but don't do disregarding the prior model as dated or irrelevant. Sure, the updates and refinements are a welcomed improvement, but as Kaz said in his initial review
of the V2.0 Madonna, the bike is built for the long haul, and should deliver a trusty and impressive ride for seasons to come. Swap your parts over, buy a used shock on the BuySell, and you've got a dope new bike.
Lazer Coyote Kineticore
$109 → $82lazersport.us
This is my personal go-to
trail helmet, and is pretty much all I wear outside of the bike park. It's been reliable and comfortable for a couple seasons now, with plenty of scratches to prove it's worth. It fared well in Henry's review
too, as the light construction, airy fit, and great value make it an easy win.
Fezzari La Sal Peak
23-29% off ($4,799 → $3,399 best deal)fezzari.com
It's not the newest bike on the block, but the Fezzari La Sal Peak is still a solid all-mountain bike for those in the market. It fared well at our 2022 Field Test
, with positive notes on how comfortable and well-rounded it felt. I spent time on one for a separate test, and was impressed by the climbing ability - it felt more like a long-legged trail bike in that sense, which is probably a better match for most riders in most places.
Race Face Indy Kneepad
$90 → $63raceface.com
I've been using these kneepads for a bit over a year now, and I love them. They smell atrocious, the silicone can be irritating after a few hours of wear, but in many ways they're just the ideal pad for me. The fit is comfortable and secure, the pads work very well, and the adjustment is simple and effective. I'll have a long long term review up at some point, but suffice to say these are a solid choice.
Hayes Dominion A4 Brakes
$250 → $187hayesbicycle.com
Ever since our first positive review
of the Hayes renaissance model, the Dominion A4 has remained a benchmark for how good a full-power brake can be these days. There are other top contenders, but the consistency, power, and light action of the Hayes is amongst the best. With a lower price, the picture is rosier than ever.
Rimpact Pro V2 Tire Inserts
£85 → £60rimpactmtb.com
Inserts may have fallen a bit out of fashion as of late, but for those who have been convinced of their benefits it can be a hard life to leave behind. I've always been a fan of the damped ride quality you get with a pair of tire noodles installed, and from my personal testing the Rimpact V2 is the best there is. Henry happened to agree in his big insert shootout
a couple years ago, with back-to-back testing against all of the top options on the market. They're relatively easy to install and remove too, which is an added bonus.
Specialized 2FO Clip Shoes
$150 → $70specialized.com
A good, simple pair of shoes that last can be hard to find, which is why the 2FO Clips have become a staple for folks in that market. I'm not the biggest fan of laces over speedier adjusters, but they do allow you to tweak the fit more than other options, plus they have the most normal aesthetic as an added bonus.
For those keeping track, that's a combined savings of around $2,815, depending on the GBP exchange rate. Remember to tip your server, and happy shopping.