DARIO'S DAY 1 RANDOMS Taipei Cycle Show 2024 Bearings as jewelry.

Vittoria's Nova Tire

Carbon foot.

Equipt Cucumber

It's great to see Conti expanding their lineup beyond tires.

Clean little upcycled seatpack. A good use of a Dissector after you lose some side knobs.

Some very very small platform pedals from KCNC.

STOP IT

NO

PLEASE PLEASE NO

I played with some fancy fidget spinners to calm down.

Then had a nice long chat with one of the industry's greatest characters, Gary Fisher.

Conehead technology. Might do the trick.

Something about the best form of flattery.

3D-printed saddles seem to be catching on, and have some lovely examples - like these from Rock Bros.

Funn Taipan Pedals & Hilt Jr Grips

Beginner flats. With domed pins.

Look up the picture of Andre the Giant holding a beer. Grips, for kids.

Carbon upright mixte floating seatstay townie gravel internal flatmount gravel core.

A well-considered kids bike.

IGUS Plastic Bike, Bars, & Brakes

Igus made a bike out of plastic and it's so orange it almost broke my camera.

Yes, that Igus. But they didn't stop there.

They also made some plastic handlebars that have passed some initial tests. They can be made of recycled material, manufactured nearly anywhere, and come in some fun colors.

Nice treads at CST. Big Fat Tire.

This is where I'll be in case you need me.

That's all for now, we're off to rip around on our motorized suitcases and find more goodies.

I know it's not a mountain bike tire, but this is compelling enough to include regardless. Vittoria developed this tire with environmental impact in mind, breaking things down to the constituent components and rebuilding from there to try to minimize harmful waste. In a world of products dripping with greenwashing, this feels like a real step in the right direction, assuming it can perform as well as the products we've come to know and rely on.There will be more information available soon on this product, but the ingredients list can be seen here, and there's rumor that we'll be seeing some pros racing the tires in the coming year. Hopefully our compatriots over at Velo can give them a thorough test and see if the soybean oil is good for more than just pan frying.Trends come and go, and though I thought oil slick titanium had gone off to pasture, there are enough bolts here to fill a small swimming pool. Jokes aside, everything from shock hardware to pedal spindles are being manufactured to various specs and aesthetics, so aftermarket interests and OE buyers can all join in on the fun.This 6/8mm wrench from Equipt Japan is a simple and lovely pedal wrench, and seems well suited to shops and home mechanics. Appropriately dubbed the Cucumber, the tool isn't available yet, but their similarly-shaped (albeit smaller) Sardine multitool can be purchased online. The ergonomics of the Cucumber are great, and the function is simple and effective.