DARIO'S DAY 1 RANDOMS Taipei Cycle Show 2024 Bearings as jewelry.

Vittoria's Nova Tire

Carbon foot.

Equipt Cucumber

It's great to see Conti expanding their lineup beyond tires.

Clean little upcycled seatpack. A good use of a Dissector after you lose some side knobs.

Some very very small platform pedals from KCNC.

STOP IT

NO

PLEASE PLEASE NO

I played with some fancy fidget spinners to calm down.

Then had a nice long chat with one of the industry's greatest characters, Gary Fisher.

Conehead technology. Might do the trick.

Something about the best form of flattery.

3D-printed saddles seem to be catching on, and have some lovely examples - like these from Rock Bros.

Funn Taipan Pedals & Hilt Jr Grips

Beginner flats. With domed pins.

Look up the picture of Andre the Giant holding a beer. Grips, for kids.

Carbon upright mixte floating seatstay townie gravel internal flatmount gravel core.

A well-considered kids bike.

IGUS Plastic Bike, Bars, & Brakes

Igus made a bike out of plastic and it's so orange it almost broke my camera.

Yes, that Igus. But they didn't stop there.

They also made some plastic handlebars that have passed some initial tests. They can be made of recycled material, manufactured nearly anywhere, and come in some fun colors.

Nice treads at CST. Big Fat Tire.

This is where I'll be in case you need me.

That's all for now, we're off to rip around on our motorized suitcases and find more goodies.