Dario's Day 1 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Mar 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Bearings as jewelry.

Brian got everyone riled up and ready to go with some pre-show coverage, but we're fully in the swing of things here at the Taipei Cycle Show now, and boy is there a lot to share. The show is absolutely packed to the gills with companies new and old alike, and we're trawling the waters to find the best morsels to share with y'all.


Vittoria's Nova Tire

photo

photo
photo

I know it's not a mountain bike tire, but this is compelling enough to include regardless. Vittoria developed this tire with environmental impact in mind, breaking things down to the constituent components and rebuilding from there to try to minimize harmful waste. In a world of products dripping with greenwashing, this feels like a real step in the right direction, assuming it can perform as well as the products we've come to know and rely on.

There will be more information available soon on this product, but the ingredients list can be seen here, and there's rumor that we'll be seeing some pros racing the tires in the coming year. Hopefully our compatriots over at Velo can give them a thorough test and see if the soybean oil is good for more than just pan frying.


photo
Carbon foot.

photo

photo
photo

Trends come and go, and though I thought oil slick titanium had gone off to pasture, there are enough bolts here to fill a small swimming pool. Jokes aside, everything from shock hardware to pedal spindles are being manufactured to various specs and aesthetics, so aftermarket interests and OE buyers can all join in on the fun.


Equipt Cucumber

photo
photo

This 6/8mm wrench from Equipt Japan is a simple and lovely pedal wrench, and seems well suited to shops and home mechanics. Appropriately dubbed the Cucumber, the tool isn't available yet, but their similarly-shaped (albeit smaller) Sardine multitool can be purchased online. The ergonomics of the Cucumber are great, and the function is simple and effective.


photo
Howdy.

photo
It's great to see Conti expanding their lineup beyond tires.

photo
Clean little upcycled seatpack.
photo
A good use of a Dissector after you lose some side knobs.

photo
Some very very small platform pedals from KCNC.


STOP IT

photo
NO

photo
PLEASE
photo
PLEASE NO


photo
I played with some fancy fidget spinners to calm down.

photo
Then had a nice long chat with one of the industry's greatest characters, Gary Fisher.

photo
Conehead technology.
photo
Might do the trick.

photo
Something about the best form of flattery.

photo
3D-printed saddles seem to be catching on, and have some lovely examples - like these from Rock Bros.


Funn Taipan Pedals & Hilt Jr Grips

photo
Beginner flats.
photo
With domed pins.

photo
Look up the picture of Andre the Giant holding a beer.
photo
Grips, for kids.


photo
Carbon upright mixte floating seatstay townie gravel internal flatmount gravel core.

photo
A well-considered kids bike.
photo

photo
Ohio.


IGUS Plastic Bike, Bars, & Brakes

photo
Igus made a bike out of plastic and it's so orange it almost broke my camera.

photo
Yes, that Igus.
photo
But they didn't stop there.

photo
They also made some plastic handlebars that have passed some initial tests.
photo
They can be made of recycled material, manufactured nearly anywhere, and come in some fun colors.


photo
Nice treads at CST.
photo
Big Fat Tire.

photo
This is where I'll be in case you need me.

photo
That's all for now, we're off to rip around on our motorized suitcases and find more goodies.


18 Comments
  • 12 0
 Now I'm not saying you should sabotage the headset-cable-routing booth but you should sabotage the headset-cable-routing booth.
  • 13 0
 Will the cucumber come in a flesh color or black? (asking for a friend)
  • 1 0
 Remember to wash after using to avoid picklefication.
  • 1 0
 Put it next to your CushCore tire lever in the box of bike tools with secondary functions.
  • 1 0
 .....pedal wrench come in all shapes and sizes these days, says my wife who has taken a sudden interest in "swapping pedals"
  • 7 0
 “the Cucumber are great, and the function is simple and effective” ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
  • 4 0
 There's finally a bike that doesn't get (more) ruined by an orange Fox!
  • 4 0
 the dildo multitool is a pretty insane
  • 4 0
 The "STOP IT NO PLEASE PLEASE NO" part took me out
  • 1 0
 The Japanese, culturally, are not ashamed of their sexual deviancy, due to the mix of Shinto and Buddist morals which do not align with our Judeo-Christian morals here in the west. Thus: the Cucumber.
  • 2 0
 Plastic handlebars sound like a good idea…what could possibly go wrong?!!!
  • 1 0
 Imagine bopping around on Trek's dime just chilling at different events. Gary Fisher has the life!
  • 2 0
 Plus he look just the same now as he did in 2004, is he aging slowly or did he just age really fast through the 90s?
  • 1 0
 Not the same Conti, methinks.
  • 1 0
 I always wondered what baby pedals looked like. They're so cute!
  • 2 0
 Please no
  • 1 0
 Saw the cumber, scrolled to the comments
  • 1 0
 Hey Dario. Bring me back a cool headset cap. Please







