Dario's Day 1 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Brian got everyone riled up and ready to go with some pre-show coverage, but we're fully in the swing of things here at the Taipei Cycle Show now, and boy is there a lot to share. The show is absolutely packed to the gills with companies new and old alike, and we're trawling the waters to find the best morsels to share with y'all.
Vittoria's Nova Tire
I know it's not a mountain bike tire, but this is compelling enough to include regardless. Vittoria developed this tire with environmental impact in mind, breaking things down to the constituent components and rebuilding from there to try to minimize harmful waste. In a world of products dripping with greenwashing, this feels like a real step in the right direction, assuming it can perform as well as the products we've come to know and rely on.
There will be more information available soon on this product, but the ingredients list can be seen here, and there's rumor that we'll be seeing some pros racing the tires in the coming year. Hopefully our compatriots over at Velo
can give them a thorough test and see if the soybean oil is good for more than just pan frying.
Trends come and go, and though I thought oil slick titanium had gone off to pasture, there are enough bolts here to fill a small swimming pool. Jokes aside, everything from shock hardware to pedal spindles are being manufactured to various specs and aesthetics, so aftermarket interests and OE buyers can all join in on the fun.
Equipt Cucumber
This 6/8mm wrench from Equipt Japan is a simple and lovely pedal wrench, and seems well suited to shops and home mechanics. Appropriately dubbed the Cucumber, the tool isn't available yet, but their similarly-shaped (albeit smaller) Sardine multitool can be purchased online. The ergonomics of the Cucumber are great, and the function is simple and effective.
STOP IT
Funn Taipan Pedals & Hilt Jr Grips
IGUS Plastic Bike, Bars, & Brakes