Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Things are just getting going here at the biggest and best Crankworx stop of 2023, but it's hard to wander around Whistler for a day and not see your fair share of interesting sights. From the bikes to the people, there's always plenty of entertainment - and that's not even including the trails.
Finn Iles' Specialized Demo prototype was out in the open, yet still under wraps. I resisted the temptation to peek under the sock (or did I?), but there's still plenty of interesting bits to check out on the rest of the chassis. More shots in the album, should you want to dig around.
Hot on the heels of the new Boxxer
release, SRAM's booth was filled with a collection of their biggest forks from years past, making for a great visual progression through that product's history.
On the other end of the spectrum, Whistler always seems to be filled with unique old bikes that are still in use - in some cases well beyond their lifespan. Whether vintage or just well-loved, these are usually the bikes that catch my eye, partially just because they stand out from the crowd of pristine and shiny new whips.
Giant took a vintage Glory and pasted the look onto their new frame, doing their best to match components, colors, and graphics.
I'd be ashamed if I didn't sneak in at least one beautifully janky commuter bike, and this one is a winner. Roach pad and Saint drivetrain for extra points.
Adaptive bikes are always some of the most mechanically interesting rides you'll see in the Village, with linkage steering and tons of custom parts to get them sorted for Whistler laps. This powered 3-wheeler looks to be well loved and ready for the bike park gnar.
That's it for day one here at Crankworx, stay tuned for more as folks roll into town and things heat up.