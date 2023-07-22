Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Right off the bat, hit em where it hurts. Looks like someone at the SRAM booth has been having fun with the laser engraver. Plus, another shot of the prototype levers.

This tease was out on display in Evo's shop in the Village.

Sure is tempting to peek behind the curtain...

Chainstay stiffness seems pretty well solved. The seatstays appear to be the only molded carbon part.

Pictures of pictures. Bicycle Nightmares has a cool pop-up shop in the Village, featuring photography, clothing, and some new bags. The bike world loves a collab. Bicycle Nightmares x Evoc.

There it is, in all its glory - the new Boxxer. Wait sorry, here we go.

Lineage on display. Culminating here.

Rig of the Day. This rawed-out aluminum Transition has been born anew as a Cove G-Spot, with some very custom decals and graphics to bring it all together.

Shots fired.

Attn: Chris. Bedazzled to perfection.

Looks like R-Dog has a new machine from Trek, but it doesn't seem quite as ready for Dirt Merchant as his Session.

The Longhorn at 4pm is a special place. ilabb was running some sort of military boot camp operation at their booth.

Much love for the rat bike, always a personal favorite. Extremely dialed PBR bar shim.

That is a LOT of stems.

Triple DHF. Bars, high and tidy.

This GT Force appears to have a custom link, though the overall shape and form look pretty close to stock. If anything, the raw alloy look is nice.

Mullet of the Day.