Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 22, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
Right off the bat, hit em where it hurts. Looks like someone at the SRAM booth has been having fun with the laser engraver. Plus, another shot of the prototype levers.

Things are just getting going here at the biggest and best Crankworx stop of 2023, but it's hard to wander around Whistler for a day and not see your fair share of interesting sights. From the bikes to the people, there's always plenty of entertainment - and that's not even including the trails.

photo
This tease was out on display in Evo's shop in the Village.
photo
Sure is tempting to peek behind the curtain...
photo
photo
Chainstay stiffness seems pretty well solved.
photo
The seatstays appear to be the only molded carbon part.

Finn Iles' Specialized Demo prototype was out in the open, yet still under wraps. I resisted the temptation to peek under the sock (or did I?), but there's still plenty of interesting bits to check out on the rest of the chassis. More shots in the album, should you want to dig around.

photo
Pictures of pictures. Bicycle Nightmares has a cool pop-up shop in the Village, featuring photography, clothing, and some new bags.
photo
The bike world loves a collab. Bicycle Nightmares x Evoc.

Hot on the heels of the new Boxxer release, SRAM's booth was filled with a collection of their biggest forks from years past, making for a great visual progression through that product's history.

photo
There it is, in all its glory - the new Boxxer.
photo
Wait sorry, here we go.
photo
Lineage on display.
photo
Culminating here.

On the other end of the spectrum, Whistler always seems to be filled with unique old bikes that are still in use - in some cases well beyond their lifespan. Whether vintage or just well-loved, these are usually the bikes that catch my eye, partially just because they stand out from the crowd of pristine and shiny new whips.

photo
Rig of the Day. This rawed-out aluminum Transition has been born anew as a Cove G-Spot, with some very custom decals and graphics to bring it all together.
photo
Shots fired.
photo
Attn: Chris.
photo
Bedazzled to perfection.

Giant took a vintage Glory and pasted the look onto their new frame, doing their best to match components, colors, and graphics.

photo
Old.
photo
New.

photo
Looks like R-Dog has a new machine from Trek, but it doesn't seem quite as ready for Dirt Merchant as his Session.

photo
The Longhorn at 4pm is a special place.
photo
ilabb was running some sort of military boot camp operation at their booth.

I'd be ashamed if I didn't sneak in at least one beautifully janky commuter bike, and this one is a winner. Roach pad and Saint drivetrain for extra points.

photo
Much love for the rat bike, always a personal favorite.
photo
Extremely dialed PBR bar shim.

Adaptive bikes are always some of the most mechanically interesting rides you'll see in the Village, with linkage steering and tons of custom parts to get them sorted for Whistler laps. This powered 3-wheeler looks to be well loved and ready for the bike park gnar.

photo
That is a LOT of stems.
photo
Triple DHF.
photo
Bars, high and tidy.

photo
This GT Force appears to have a custom link, though the overall shape and form look pretty close to stock.
photo
If anything, the raw alloy look is nice.

photo
Mullet of the Day.

That's it for day one here at Crankworx, stay tuned for more as folks roll into town and things heat up.

