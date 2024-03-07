Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024

You've seen the first level, now it's time to go deeper. The sea of booths at the Taipei Cycle Show seems to turn over and reveal something new nearly every lap, so I've been plodding through again and again to find more juicy bits and pieces. Here are today's.
Spank Spike 369 Rim
This new rim from Spank features a hollow flange, meant to increase stiffness and impact resistance. The larger flat section atop that hollow channel should help with snake bites as well, as we've seen with other rims featuring a similar design.
It sounds like we'll be seeing these rims become available sometime this coming summer, and word on the street is our man H. Quinney will be putting them to the test during his daily repeats in the bike park.
Riderever Attack XR
These 4-piston mineral oil brakes from Riderever look and feel pretty robust, with features
we're used to seeing on higher-end brakes. A hinged clamp, reach adjust, legitimate bleed options, and a typical pad shape mean these could be easy to own, if you can get your hands on a set. Their webstore appears to be down, but the price is supposedly quite competitive.
KS Inverted Fork
why have you forsaken me
Kellys Swag
No, I'm not describing someone's drip, that's the name of the bike.