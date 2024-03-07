Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024

Spank Spike 369 Rim

Heating/cooling jacket from Top Action is functional and a little terrifying.

These puppies get as cold as 1°C. And allegedly do not pose a threat to long hair.

Riderever Attack XR

Unnecessarily high seatpost of the day award.

36" e-gravel joint at DirtySixer. Even the pedals are ready for big feet.

Speed shades occupy about 30% of the booths here.

KS Inverted Fork

We've seen this before, and there isn't much new, but it's intriguing regardless.

KS says they've been iterating on the internals. Looks pretty good.

I squished it, and agree that it doesn't seem quite ready yet.

All the hub options.

SunTour is ABS ready.

That's what they called me in high school. Looks committing.

I believe.

why have you forsaken me

I feel cold

so cold please stop

Anyway, here are some beautiful orchids.

The all-black Maven Silvers (??) look great in person.

Paging Brian Park.

Kellys Swag

One of the more well-sorted seeming mountain bikes at the show.

Excellent dropper insertion and an interesting linkage layout. Plus a solid build kit to boot.

Some lovely 3D-printed titanium bits. Huddled for warmth (and print efficiency.)

Smooth. Ti bits.

A real picture of me, chilling, calm, placid, in my lane, not overwhelmed by an ocean of bike parts.