Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024

Mar 7, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

DARIO'S DAY 2 RANDOMS
Taipei Cycle Show 2024

You've seen the first level, now it's time to go deeper. The sea of booths at the Taipei Cycle Show seems to turn over and reveal something new nearly every lap, so I've been plodding through again and again to find more juicy bits and pieces. Here are today's.


Spank Spike 369 Rim

This new rim from Spank features a hollow flange, meant to increase stiffness and impact resistance. The larger flat section atop that hollow channel should help with snake bites as well, as we've seen with other rims featuring a similar design.

It sounds like we'll be seeing these rims become available sometime this coming summer, and word on the street is our man H. Quinney will be putting them to the test during his daily repeats in the bike park.


Compelling.

Heating/cooling jacket from Top Action is functional and a little terrifying.

These puppies get as cold as 1°C.
And allegedly do not pose a threat to long hair.


Riderever Attack XR

These 4-piston mineral oil brakes from Riderever look and feel pretty robust, with features we're used to seeing on higher-end brakes. A hinged clamp, reach adjust, legitimate bleed options, and a typical pad shape mean these could be easy to own, if you can get your hands on a set. Their webstore appears to be down, but the price is supposedly quite competitive.


Unnecessarily high seatpost of the day award.

Cool.

36" e-gravel joint at DirtySixer.
Even the pedals are ready for big feet.

Speed shades occupy about 30% of the booths here.


KS Inverted Fork

We've seen this before, and there isn't much new, but it's intriguing regardless.

KS says they've been iterating on the internals.
Looks pretty good.

I squished it, and agree that it doesn't seem quite ready yet.


All the hub options.

SunTour is ABS ready.

That's what they called me in high school.
Looks committing.

I believe.

Brother.


why have you forsaken me

I feel cold

so cold
please stop


Anyway, here are some beautiful orchids.

The all-black Maven Silvers (??) look great in person.

Paging Brian Park.


Kellys Swag

No, I'm not describing someone's drip, that's the name of the bike.

One of the more well-sorted seeming mountain bikes at the show.

Excellent dropper insertion and an interesting linkage layout.
Plus a solid build kit to boot.


Some lovely 3D-printed titanium bits.
Huddled for warmth (and print efficiency.)

Smooth.
Ti bits.

A real picture of me, chilling, calm, placid, in my lane, not overwhelmed by an ocean of bike parts.


4 Comments
  • 1 0
 Those 36er tires look good, apparently Vee has resurrected Matt and Walt’s prototype, now it calling it the Monster!
  • 1 0
 I think that mate bike has the single worst cockpit in human history
  • 1 0
 Amazingly enough, I was also called X Bobcat in high school.
  • 1 0
 Kelly’s bikes no getting in NA.







