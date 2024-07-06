Powered by Outside

Dario's Mega Randoms - Les Gets DH World Cup

Jul 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Today s champion.
Randoms Round 2
Les Gets DH World Cup

The crowd at Les Gets gets a lot of talk, but every bit of it is deserved. The energy about the place was electric all day, despite truly foul weather that refused to let up. Chaos from the spectators matched that on track, making for one of the most exciting downhill races in recent memory. Somehow the deluge only lasted as long as the racing did, but boy did it provide some wild conditions. There's a lot to unpack from today, but let's start with some photos.


Roof dog. Watching R mi Thirion ride by.
Roof dog. Watching Rémi Thirion ride by.

Possibly the only bike with an integrated bungee component.
Possibly the only bike with an integrated bungee component.

Old headtube on the Frameworks Trail.
Old headtube on the Frameworks Trail.

And the much sleeker new version.
And the much sleeker new version.

Bruni was running rotor guards again as were a few others in the field.
Bruni was running rotor guards again, as were a few others in the field.

Rear coverage as well.
Rear coverage as well.

Lovely place to wash some tires.
Lovely place to wash some tires.

Baby vise.
Baby vise.

Meaty Michelin mudders for Commencal Dorval.
Meaty Michelin mudders for Commencal Dorval.

Front and rear.
Front and rear.

Wild new ultra-long rear center DH proto in the Specialized pit.
Wild new ultra-long rear center DH proto in the Specialized pit.

YT Mob s pet fox.
YT Mob's pet fox.

This is how it felt to watch today s race.
This is how it felt to watch today's race.


The Bike

Amaury s race-destroying bike.
Amaury's race-destroying bike.

Fresh off track.
Fresh off track.

Shock seal doing as much as it can.
Shock wiper doing as much as it can.

First Ride Dirty Dan front and rear.
First Ride Dirty Dan, front and rear.

And a massive front fender.
And a massive front fender.

Mavens with 220mm rotors front and rear.
Mavens with 220mm rotors front and rear.

Lumpy.
Lumpy.

Idler and an O-Chain.
Idler and an O-Chain.

The victory spread in the Commencal pit.
The victory spread in the Commencal pit.


Great day for the Commencal Atherton team.
Great day for the Commencal Atherton team.

Gritty.
Gritty.

Andy Kolb s tire of choice.
Argotal - Andy Kolb's tire of choice. Lots of intermediate tires out there today, despite the slop.

Thirion was the only one able to make the inside drop line work in that decisive last section of track. This Wetscream may have helped.
Thirion was the only one able to make the inside drop line work in that decisive last section of track. This Wetscream may have helped.

Cute.
Cute.

Work truck.
Work truck.

Junior women s winner Heather Wilson. Featuring a well dressed mechanic in the back.
Junior women's winner, Heather Wilson. Featuring a well dressed mechanic in the back.

10 years into her career Eleonora Farina took her first win.
10 years into her career, Eleonora Farina took her first win.

Farina s tires of choice.
Farina's tires of choice.

Junior men s winner Asa Vermette.
Junior men's winner, Asa Vermette.



The Fans

photo

Slime time.
Slime time.

Noisemakers of various sorts.
Noisemakers of various sorts.

Even the mascot got involved.
Even the mascot got involved.

In the pit.
In the pit.

France.
France.

Rough day for the crocs.
Rough day for the crocs.

The showrunners watching the crowd boil over.
The showrunners watching the crowd boil over.

Everybody loves flowers.
Everybody loves flowers.

Hell yeah.
Hell yeah.

Aye aye captain.
Aye aye captain.

All hail the big A.
All hail the big A.

The fans were on one.
The poeple were on one.

It looked like this about 20 minutes after the race.
It looked like this about 20 minutes after the race.

Rain dance.
But the rain dance continued.

Chainsaw party.
Chainsaw party.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Randoms DH Bikes Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
208 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
103807 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
66516 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
65350 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
62351 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
45031 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
38288 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
33371 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
30803 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 6 0
 "Commencal Atherton team" LOL
  • 1 0
 Val di Sole - most guys running intermediates and the guy with full spikes (D Dans) blew them all off.
Les Gets - even wetter and sloppier - seems most where again / still on intermediates and the same guy (with hardly a slide or wobble) on spikes again smoked them. What do we /they learn from this?????
  • 3 1
 I love everything except the chainsaws in the crowd. That's a trend that needs to die asap.
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, the Fizik saddle designed for balls of steel.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043590
Mobile Version of Website