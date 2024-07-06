Dario's Mega Randoms - Les Gets DH World Cup

Roof dog. Watching Rémi Thirion ride by.

Possibly the only bike with an integrated bungee component.

Old headtube on the Frameworks Trail.

And the much sleeker new version.

Bruni was running rotor guards again, as were a few others in the field.

Rear coverage as well.

Lovely place to wash some tires.

Baby vise.

Meaty Michelin mudders for Commencal Dorval.

Front and rear.

Wild new ultra-long rear center DH proto in the Specialized pit.

YT Mob's pet fox.

This is how it felt to watch today's race.

The Bike

Fresh off track.

Shock wiper doing as much as it can.

First Ride Dirty Dan, front and rear.

And a massive front fender.

Mavens with 220mm rotors front and rear.

Idler and an O-Chain.

The victory spread in the Commencal pit.

Great day for the Commencal Atherton team.

Argotal - Andy Kolb's tire of choice. Lots of intermediate tires out there today, despite the slop.

Thirion was the only one able to make the inside drop line work in that decisive last section of track. This Wetscream may have helped.

Work truck.

Junior women's winner, Heather Wilson. Featuring a well dressed mechanic in the back.

10 years into her career, Eleonora Farina took her first win.

Farina's tires of choice.

Junior men's winner, Asa Vermette.

The Fans

Slime time.

Noisemakers of various sorts.

Even the mascot got involved.

In the pit.

Rough day for the crocs.

The showrunners watching the crowd boil over.

Everybody loves flowers.

Hell yeah.

Aye aye captain.

All hail the big A.

The poeple were on one.

It looked like this about 20 minutes after the race.

But the rain dance continued.