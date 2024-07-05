Dario's Randoms - Les Gets DH & XC World Cup

The track is hiding in the woods off to the left.

TRP's unreleased XC brakes on the Ridley team's bikes.

Two piston caliper.

TRP / 4iii for the Ridley XC team.

Human ingenuity knows no bounds.

Specialized's new Captain tire was out and about on a few bikes in their XC pits.

Tread check.

Aye aye Captain.

Teal on teal.

Speedy jawn. This looks like a higher volume version of their Tracer Pro cyclocross tire - though it could just be the 700x47 looking fat on a wider rim.

Red White and Blue in the Red White and Bleu.

Mystery shock on some of the Trinx Bikes XC builds.

As opposed to their typical Öhlins setup.

Chill guy.

Sailing away.

Peaty's Syndicate bike.

Great little details.

Lady Liberty at the Misspent Summers popup.

An excellent collection of vintage and recent photos alike at the Misspent Summers popup.

Featuring some very, very large photo books.

Hot off the presses.

Last year's French Sea.

Personal favorite team uniform.

Oh c'mon little guy it's quite nice here.

That's more like it.

The pit scooter game is strong here.

Gold gang.

Various shades of brown working together here.

New TRPs levers appear ever more ready.

New fury paint job looks speedy.

All white everything and a Muddy Mary for full vintage correctness.

Ideal bike transport.

Canyon FMD's hottest whip.

Chaos goop.

Classic Mavic yellow + Canyon Pink works for me.

A well decorated pit.

Stump water.

The Privateer's Exit.

Racers and cows.

Go little guy go!

Big hill.

Flowers in bloom at the top of the track.

Bright bike, dark hills.

Don't get distracted by the view.

This is Ben, he films the ghosting shots for other Ben's line analysis vids. Thank you Bens.

Best paint (tape) of the day.

Last year's winner, analyzing the track.

Had to put these dogs in 4-low for the greasy spots of the track.

Hopping in.

Saw a couple of these leaving the hill today - hope everyone's on the mend.

Mystery generator tent seems harmless.

One of the more annihilated corners on the hill - and the site of our Corners for Dough video.

A quick little rut design planning session.