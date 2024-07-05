Powered by Outside

Dario's Randoms - Les Gets DH & XC World Cup

Jul 5, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Randoms Round 1
Les Gets XC & DH World Cup

We're getting later and later into the World Cup season, and for the most part it feels like people's setups have stabilized for the year. There's still no lack of interesting tech around the pits, but Les Gets feels more like a showcase of World Cup culture more than anything else. In the name of diversity, here's a bit of everything.


The track is hiding in the woods off to the left.
The track is hiding in the woods off to the left.

TRP s unreleased XC brakes on the Ridley team s bikes.
TRP's unreleased XC brakes on the Ridley team's bikes.

Two piston caliper.
Two piston caliper.

TRP 4iii for the Ridley XC team.
TRP / 4iii for the Ridley XC team.

Human ingenuity knows no bounds.
Human ingenuity knows no bounds.

Specialized s new Captain tire was out and about on a few bikes in their XC pits.
Specialized's new Captain tire was out and about on a few bikes in their XC pits.

Tread check.
Tread check.

Aye aye Captain.
Aye aye Captain.

Teal on teal.
Teal on teal.

Speedy looking joint.
Speedy jawn. This looks like a higher volume version of their Tracer Pro cyclocross tire - though it could just be the 700x47 looking fat on a wider rim.

Red White and Blue in the Red White and Bleu.
Red White and Blue in the Red White and Bleu.

Mystery shock on some of the Trinx Bikes XC builds.
Mystery shock on some of the Trinx Bikes XC builds.

As opposed to their typical hlins setup.
As opposed to their typical Öhlins setup.

Chill guy.
Chill guy.

Sailing by.
Sailing away.

Peaty s Syndicate bike.
Peaty's Syndicate bike.

Peaty s Syndicate bike.
Great little details.

Lady Liberty at the Misspent Summers popup.
Lady Liberty at the Misspent Summers popup.

An excellent collection of vintage and recent photos alike at the Misspent Summers popup.
An excellent collection of vintage and recent photos alike at the Misspent Summers popup.

Very very large photo books.
Featuring some very, very large photo books.

Hot off the presses.
Hot off the presses.

The French Sea.
Last year's French Sea.

Haunting.
Haunting.

Easily the sickest team uniform spotted in the pits.
Personal favorite team uniform.

Oh c mon little guy it s quite nice here.
Oh c'mon little guy it's quite nice here.

That s more like it.
That's more like it.

The pit scooter game is strong here.
The pit scooter game is strong here.

Gold gang.
Gold gang.

Carnage.
Carnage.

Various shades of brown working together here.
Various shades of brown working together here.

New TRPs looking ever more ready.
New TRPs levers appear ever more ready.

New fury paint job looks speedy.
New fury paint job looks speedy.

All white everything and a Muddy Mary for full vintage correctness.
All white everything and a Muddy Mary for full vintage correctness.

Charming little guy.
Ideal bike transport.

Stanced.
Stanced.

Canyon FMD s hottest whip.
Canyon FMD's hottest whip.

Chaos goop.
Chaos goop.

Classic Mavic yellow Canyon Pink works for me.
Classic Mavic yellow + Canyon Pink works for me.

A well decorated pit.
A well decorated pit.

Very nice.
Damn.

Stump water.
Stump water.

The Privateer s Exit.
The Privateer's Exit.

Racers and cows.
Racers and cows.

Montblanc hiding.
Montblanc, hiding.

Go little guy go
Go little guy go!

Big hill.
Big hill.

Flowers in bloom at the top of the track.

Bright bike dark hills.
Bright bike, dark hills.

Don t get distracted by the view.
Don't get distracted by the view.

Roots
Roots!

This is Ben he films the ghosting shots for other Ben s line analysis vids. Thank you to Ben.
This is Ben, he films the ghosting shots for other Ben's line analysis vids. Thank you Bens.

Best paint tape of the day.
Best paint (tape) of the day.

Last year s winner analyzing the track.
Last year's winner, analyzing the track.

Had to put these dogs in 4-low for the greasy spots of the track.
Had to put these dogs in 4-low for the greasy spots of the track.

Hopping in.

Saw a couple of these leaving the hill today.
Saw a couple of these leaving the hill today - hope everyone's on the mend.

Mystery generator tent seems harmless.
Mystery generator tent seems harmless.

One of the more annihilated corners on the hill - and the site of our Corners for Dough video.
One of the more annihilated corners on the hill - and the site of our Corners for Dough video.

A quick little rut design planning session.
A quick little rut design planning session.

XC squiggle on the other side of the hill.
XC squiggle on the other side of the valley.


12 Comments
  • 7 0
 Dario is so good at this. Really captures a vibe.
  • 4 1
 Damn indeed, I am not a car guy, but those classic cars of pre-safety era are soooo beautiful.
  • 1 0
 that vintage Citroen has a killer suspension, i've seen them doing pretty gnarly stuff!!
  • 3 0
 @panchocampbell: Ah, la Citroen Acadiane, c'était déjà vintage dans les années 80 !
  • 1 0
 I think Finn is pulling a good 1.5 seconds on the field launching out of that berm and catching all backside b4 the creek gap
  • 2 0
 Ben couldn't do it without you.
  • 3 1
 Tres b(i)en
Great photos, want the Citreon
  • 1 0
 Looks like the new Manitou Mara XC shock in the photo of the Trinx.
  • 3 1
 Porsche gets my vote
  • 1 0
 The big hill is called Roc d’enfer which translates as Hell’s rock.
  • 1 0
 Love your work Ben.
  • 1 0
 Muy Ben







