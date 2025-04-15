Dario's Randoms Part 1 - Sea Otter 2025

Fox unveiled their new full-face helmet, the Rampage RS.

MIPS Integra 2-layer foam, for that extra slip-plane safety.

They managed to make the new lid lighter, more aerodynamic, and safer. An impressive trifecta.

I dig the chopped carbon look.

Dope Druid.

That's a beefy headtube.

Forbidden's new hardtail, the Heathen. It'll be built around a 120-130mm fork.

Concerning lack of idler pulley.

Nice lines, lots of mounts.

Flat mount is an odd choice, but adapters do exist.

The rear center lengths will scale proportionally to the front end, much like Forbidden's full suspension bikes.

They're also working on a new ATB, also known as an old school MTB.

Known as the Puritan.

Good colors.

An Apogee bike posted up at the Wolf Tooth tent.

Slick little sacrificial pump mount in the Apogee's undercarriage.

Two bottles, some gear, and plenty of travel to have fun.

Pleasing strap hole.

Enduro orca.

Marzocchi's new Bomber Z.

Grip damper, 150-190mm travel.

Simple and clever.

This is essentially a Touchdown eliminator, acting to re-introduce damping into the top 10% of your Vivid's stroke.

Brian's new enduro bike.

Smoke break.

Spotted: Pinkbike swag.

Cheddar bike.

Coolest undies at the show.

Pretty into the new logo from the no logo company.

Lovely iridescent paint.

Morelle's new battery tech has landed.

This 350Wh battery can be charged in 15-20 minutes on a standard outlet.

They've long-term tested the cycling capacity, and the battery should last as long as any other.

The meat machine.

High Above's new hip pack is pretty futuristic.

Even comes with 3D-printed back panel.

The Fidlock closure is a treat to use.

What is going on here.

Some slick scopin' tubes at the Nocs booth.

1Up's supremely beefy moto rack.

MTB pod for your MTB sleeping.

Complete with tool sink.