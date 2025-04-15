Powered by Outside

Dario's Randoms Part 1 - Sea Otter 2025

Apr 15, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  

Randoms Round 1
Sea Otter 2025

I love Sea Otter. Come for the free stickers, stay for the endless yapping with friends new and old. Add in a healthy dose of bike candy, and you've got a pretty entertaining weekend on your hands. This year's energy was surprisingly positive, considering the unpredictable moment, but I think more than anything that's a testament to the fact that bikes are still a delight.


Fox unveiled their new full-face helmet, the Rampage RS.

MIPS Integra 2-layer foam, for that extra slip-plane safety.

They managed to make the new lid lighter, more aerodynamic, and safer. An impressive trifecta.

I dig the chopped carbon look.

Dope Druid.

The Spearfish, Salsa's new XC rig - I was a fan.

That's a beefy headtube.

Forbidden's new hardtail, the Heathen. It'll be built around a 120-130mm fork.

Concerning lack of idler pulley.

Nice lines, lots of mounts.

Flat mount is an odd choice, but adapters do exist.

The rear center lengths will scale proportionally to the front end, much like Forbidden's full suspension bikes.

They're also working on a new ATB, also known as an old school MTB.

Known as the Puritan.

Good colors.

An Apogee bike posted up at the Wolf Tooth tent.

Slick little sacrificial pump mount in the Apogee's undercarriage.

Two bottles, some gear, and plenty of travel to have fun.

Pleasing strap hole.

Enduro orca.

Marzocchi's new Bomber Z.

Grip damper, 150-190mm travel.

Simple and clever.

This is essentially a Touchdown eliminator, acting to re-introduce damping into the top 10% of your Vivid's stroke.

Brian's new enduro bike.

Smoke break.

Spotted: Pinkbike swag.

Cheddar bike.

Special.

Coolest undies at the show.

Pretty into the new logo from the no logo company.

Lovely iridescent paint.

Morelle's new battery tech has landed.

This 3350Wh battery can be charged in 15-20 minutes on a standard outlet.
This 350Wh battery can be charged in 15-20 minutes on a standard outlet.

They ve long-term tested the cycling capacity and the battery should last as long as any other.
They've long-term tested the cycling capacity, and the battery should last as long as any other.

The meat machine.

High Above's new hip pack is pretty futuristic.

Even comes with 3D-printed back panel.

The Fidlock closure is a treat to use.

What is going on here.

Some slick scopin' tubes at the Nocs booth.

1Up's supremely beefy moto rack.

MTB pod for your MTB sleeping.

Complete with tool sink.

Tukt.

Rig of the day.


Reviews and Tech Randoms Sea Otter 2025


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio

Member since Dec 25, 2016
378 articles
93 Comments
  • 1333
 I believe that colorway of the Enduro is known as “Warranty Black”.
  • 160
 The short travel Fox 38 on there would make for a burly DJ fork.
  • 50
 Been there, done that…
  • 20
 Bahaha yeah…. I got a warranty that’s off white/gray. I was hoping for the black one
  • 40
 @vinay: been done, I remember an 80mm Totem in the DJ thread, F knows how many years ago!
  • 20
 @naptime: Should be nearly twenty years ago now. I think Manitou came with the onepointfive standard back in 2004 or so after which they (and other brands) started producing single crown forks with more than 130mm of travel. It wasn't long before brands came with forks as tall as the Totem and the Travis.
  • 560
 That Salsa Blackthorn is what happens when an Ibis Mojo HD mates with a 2017 Specialized Enduro. Some kids get the best of both their parents.
  • 70
 And they're no longer superboost so your normal wheelsets will be compatible! Highly considering a 145 as an all-mountain rig for all day rides.
  • 90
 Sweet Salsa! First time in a long time I’ve thought that…
  • 460
 That trailer is $53,990???? Does it come with a truck?

escapod.us/trailers/topo-2/mtb
  • 191
 My thoughts exactly. When I saw the MSRP, I was like wait......what??
But you get a $300 tool kit in what would otherwise be just a teardrop trailer that the competition sells for about $25k.
  • 160
 I really dont understand the appeal of these things. You can get a lot more for a lot less.
  • 66
 @jray152: When you get a 20 year loan, it doesn't matter what the sticker price is
  • 30
 @jray152: defiantly extravagant but it is stout and capable plus well insulated for the high places
  • 90
 Thank you! I saw that thing and wanted to find out how much it was so I could be instantly angered and depressed all at once.
  • 30
 @everythingsucks: Name checks out.... But yeah, hell of a lot of money and waaaay out of my price range.
  • 190
 Look around at any kind of remotely specialized RV these days - the market is so effing stupid. "We put slightly taller tires on a little trailer - it's oVErLanD! It's $50,000!"
  • 10
 @jray152: For real! We had a Turtleback that was decked out. Got lucky and sold it, bought a normal travel trailer with AC.
I live on the East Coast and there were very few places I could use it and not be in a campground.
Maybe out west it would make sense.
  • 10
 Is it pronounced like “eska pod” or “escape pod”? Tomāto…tomăto.
  • 486
 Flat mount is a deal breaker on a hardtail. Keep that shit far away from mountain bikes.
  • 71
 Yeah, wonder what their goal with that is.
  • 40
 Yeah, doesn't look great to me either.
  • 40
 Yeah, strange choice. Curious to know the rationale.
  • 31
 100%. My hardtail has native flatmount 140 and it has been a constant pain to an otherwise nearly perfect bike. Going from FM 140 to PM180 is a nightmare, constantly getting out of position.
  • 52
 Whats the beef with flat mount, are you more fixed to a certain rotor size? They look neater to my eye and should be more accurate than the current system with a load of weirdly angled spacers?
  • 51
 @pbuser2299: The bolts are smaller and the mounts are closer together. Likely not as strong. great for gravel bikes, not so much for mtn bikes with big rotors.
  • 50
 @pbuser2299: It require some very bulky and subjectively not attractive adapters to bolt your regular PostMount Caliper to the frame. The sheer size of the overall package is such that you might simply not have the space required to fit the caliper on the frame. Best case scenario would be to stick to 160mm on the rear, which even in Olympic XC is being slowly phased out in favor of 180.
Some 2 piston XC brakes like Shimano, Hope and Formula have a native Flatmount options, but no 4-piston brakes do. Better avoir those frame altogether at the risk of quickly running out of options.
+@mosierman argument
  • 41
 I don't hate flat mount; I think it works great for certain applications like gravel and road where the calipers are typically smaller. The problem I see is that you most likely have a post mount from caliper on the fork, I'm assuming a 34sl or pike/sid, and need a flat mount in the rear and now you're mixing caliper standards.
  • 20
 I saw it at the show (looks amazing in person btw) and they did refer to it as a prototype, so entirely possible that is not the final iteration. One guess is that they had the ATB version developed first and they had an updated proto version made with MTB geometry, but didn't yet make a change to the brake, who knows. Fingers crossed.
  • 31
 Flat mount is also typically harder to adjust
  • 10
  • 10
  • 40
 @pbuser2299: Biggest issue on a mountain bike is the lack of available MTB brake calipers available from SRAM and Shimano in post mount. Yeah you can get post mount Hope calipers for MTB and a few others but that's pretty niche and not widely available. There's also the issue of rotor size compatibility. On road and gravel bikes 140/160mm rotors is enough. On MTB almost all bikes come with 180mm rear and several with a 203mm rotor. You'd either still need a stack of spacers to make it work or taller calipers which, with the narrower bolting profile, isn't as strong as a standard post mount setup.

Additionally, it's another standard that doesn't need to exist in the MTB space. It's fine on road and gravel bikes but doesn't serve any performance benefit and muddies the waters when it comes to compatibility across multiple bikes. Same reason having 30.9, 31.6, and 34.5 seat posts is a pain. Same reason people complain about super boost frames when they have existing standard boost wheels they want to carry over. Same reason people complain about new handlebars only being available in 35mm. Mountain biking doesn't need more standards that serve no purpose.
  • 10
 it's funny cause it'll likely stick around.
  • 310
 We saw black turnstone, black oystercatcher, northern harrier, a big hawk (buteo), a little hawk (true hawk), chicken (fried), gulls, brown pelican, two species of cormorant, ravens screwing around acrobatically to the visible delight of the family next to us by the slalom course, sea lion, sea otter, and harbor seal, but failed to spot the nocs booth smh

Smile
  • 40
 No Turkey Vulture?
  • 271
 Salsa was able to fit 2 full size water bottles in the front triangle of the Spearfish AND a bolt on strap mount for a tool wrap. Ultimate marathon XC bike right there. I love to see this stuff on bikes. I hope to see more of this in the future from more companies
  • 60
 Blackthorn also appears to be "bottle first" thinking in a LT frame.
  • 30
 Its a pretty bikepack focused bike brand afterall
  • 30
 Salsa has been killing it for years with great frame design that performs *and* has provisions for adventure.
  • 10
 @GrundleJ: Yea fair, they do a lot of stuff outside of bikepacking. But their adventure catalogue is pretty big, and their tour divide presence is unmatched.
  • 251
 Can't wait to get my hands on the high pivot hardtail.
  • 260
 Pivot at your lower back.
  • 260
 Chromag have already done it: www.pinkbike.com/news/chromag-announces-their-first-high-pivot-bike.html
  • 160
 Cool to see Fluid Focus get some attention.
  • 71
 Thank you!
  • 20
 Agreed!!
  • 110
 Aren't those Velo Vetta shoes for triathletes? After all what's important for them is that they can slip into their (clipped in) cycling boots with their wet feet as fast as possible. So they need shoes that can deal with the wet, drain the water, close as quick as possible and obviously work with the chosen pedal system. I can imagine these would work for them.
  • 40
 No idea, but when I saw them I was instantly reminded of my Rossi backloading downhill boots. Damn those were comfy. Made it easy to get my blue jeans tucked into my boots too!
  • 10
 That is what I immediately assumed too. Actually a pretty slick idea for a tri shoe.
  • 110
 disappointed that the forbidden hardtails do not have an idler
  • 102
 No idler, but you "get" a flat mount brake...
  • 70
 Or horizontal dropouts for SS
  • 10
 About time someone develops a proper six bar linkage full suspension bike with an idler, floating brake and horizontal dropouts. And maybe implement the Kona MagicLink when they're at it. The patent should be nearly expired by now.
  • 10
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: yeah, because we need every hard-tail to be single-speed compatible.
  • 10
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: high end hardtails without modular dropouts are a dealbreaker for me. Salsa knows whats up, no horizontal dropouts that creak and move but all the benefits and the option for different hub spacing, too. The only downside, small weigh penalty.
  • 20
 @GrundleJ: There are already tons of hardtails out there with sliding dropouts. If you don't need them, things get a whole lot more compact, light, need, simple and cheap if you actually don't have them. So I'm glad they're not on my hardtail. Or actually the other way around. People buy (or even consider) what suits them and let pass whatever doesn't.
  • 70
 That Fox lid would probably be even more aero without the visor, just sayin'...
  • 60
 The chopped carbon look sure does look cool though. If I were the oncoming air, I'd maintain a respectful distance to not freeze on. It really is that cool.
  • 20
 Yeah, that's what I thought. An aero helmet with brake flaps. Probably it's removable for race day though.
  • 30
 @vinay: That chopped carbon has been around for over 15 years now. It’s cheaper but less strong than normal carbon. A friend made a kayak from it 15 years ago
  • 80
 I'm just here for the pleasing strap hole! 🔥
  • 70
 Digging the new Salsa’s and Forbidden hard tail.
  • 30
 Really love that Puritan. All I want is a 90's hardtail, but with disc brakes and a dropper post, and maybe a couple of other modern touches. Gotta make mountain biking sketchy again!
  • 20
 Love the Wolf Tooth bike, seems perfect as an engineering concept, just not suitable for mud unless some panels are added. And the shock shaft seems way too beefy...? No reason to be made from aluminium since it's a pull shaft, and carbon would quite nice for that.
  • 40
 3350wh sounds a bit too good to not be a typo
  • 50
 350wh is written on that battery
  • 20
 Yup it's 350Wh and seems to have quite large form factor to go with it. I wonder what's the weight of that pack? Btw. 3350Wh would be e moto capasity
  • 30
 Doesn't look like Fluid Focus has those preload collars for sale quite yet. I like that idea a lot, though
  • 51
 Thanks! They are in production and if all goes well, they’ll be available in a month or so.
  • 20
 I agree, I don't understand why not all pre-load collars have a locking mechanism to keep them from backing off. The rockshox vivid preload collar spins so freely it makes me nervous.
  • 30
 Revel's have frame storage now? Nice...
  • 20
 That new Rustler is intriguing. I don't think I've ever said that about a Salsa.
  • 30
 Damn that Revels paint is gorgeous
  • 20
 Digging the ISCG mounts on the Heathen, don't see those enough on 120mm hardtails.
  • 20
 I've been lucky enough to be testing a Heathen, so far I am super impressed. Very compliant, slack and super fun!
  • 30
 Nice to finally see some decent pics of the Forbidden Heathen Hardtail.
  • 10
 @FluidFocus is really turning up the heat with simplistic corrections to mountain bike shock designs! A synching preload collar, genius! They also own @superalloyracing!
  • 30
 THAT HEATHEN
  • 30
 Great report
  • 20
 Google 'tillamook mudslide'... It's not just about cheese. Smile
  • 10
 Scopin' tubes at the Nocs booth looks like a.........................................
  • 10
 ...session?
  • 79
 "Pleasing strap hole."

Hopy shit, how did they ever manage to put holes that in a carbon frame without completely ruining it's integrity?! They shoud be headset routing that strap, that's the future.
  • 32
 What's up with the short travel fork on the Enduro?
  • 50
 Probably just got serviced in the pit and hasn't had air added yet. Bike looks torn apart.
  • 11
 @schu2470: Maybe. I'm thinking it might be a short travel build for the dual slalom. It's also set up with a straight seatpost and a full chainguide.
  • 10
 @oldmanbucksaw: Naw. That's like 60mm. There's no way they're using that for dual slalom. Fork is being serviced.
  • 10
 Revel. So hot right now.
Below threshold threads are hidden







