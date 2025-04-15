Dario's Randoms Part 1 - Sea Otter 2025

I love Sea Otter. Come for the free stickers, stay for the endless yapping with friends new and old. Add in a healthy dose of bike candy, and you've got a pretty entertaining weekend on your hands. This year's energy was surprisingly positive, considering the unpredictable moment, but I think more than anything that's a testament to the fact that bikes are still a delight.
Fox unveiled their new full-face helmet, the Rampage RS.
MIPS Integra 2-layer foam, for that extra slip-plane safety.
They managed to make the new lid lighter, more aerodynamic, and safer. An impressive trifecta.
escapod.us/trailers/topo-2/mtb
But you get a $300 tool kit in what would otherwise be just a teardrop trailer that the competition sells for about $25k.
I live on the East Coast and there were very few places I could use it and not be in a campground.
Maybe out west it would make sense.
Some 2 piston XC brakes like Shimano, Hope and Formula have a native Flatmount options, but no 4-piston brakes do. Better avoir those frame altogether at the risk of quickly running out of options.
+@mosierman argument
Additionally, it's another standard that doesn't need to exist in the MTB space. It's fine on road and gravel bikes but doesn't serve any performance benefit and muddies the waters when it comes to compatibility across multiple bikes. Same reason having 30.9, 31.6, and 34.5 seat posts is a pain. Same reason people complain about super boost frames when they have existing standard boost wheels they want to carry over. Same reason people complain about new handlebars only being available in 35mm. Mountain biking doesn't need more standards that serve no purpose.
Hopy shit, how did they ever manage to put holes that in a carbon frame without completely ruining it's integrity?! They shoud be headset routing that strap, that's the future.