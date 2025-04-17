Powered by Outside

Dario's Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2025

Apr 17, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
Randoms Round 2
Sea Otter 2025

The most common question in and around Sea Otter is "What's the coolest thing you've seen?" And every year I struggle to come up with a concise answer. This go around was just the same, with too many interesting conversations, people, and parts to parse through. Here's a pile of some cool stuff I saw.


photo
Hudski with the tallest flag in the game.

Ti Vampire on the floor.
Ti Vampire on the floor.

Calling Adam West.
Calling Adam West.

Little baby Swedish XC shock.
Little baby Swedish XC shock.

hlins is releasing an updated air spring for their DH38 to bring the production fork in line with what Specialized Factory has been running for the past couple years.
Öhlins is releasing an updated air spring for their DH38, to bring the production fork in line with what Specialized Factory has been running for the past couple years.

It s always interesting to get up close and personal with one of these.
It's always interesting to get up close and personal with one of these.

This little guy is a Formula 1 damper. The test version has external adjusters but the race version just gets valved to the favored settings to save weight.
This little guy is a Formula 1 damper. The test version has external adjusters, but the race version just gets valved to the favored settings to save weight.

Dingus link.
Dingus link.

Pink bike.
Pink bike.

Ready for convenient parking.
Ready for convenient parking.

photo
Bronson of Be More Bikes was at the show with this new bike design, the Mule TR. He also created a more enduro-focused version, but it was stolen out of his car in Los Angeles - keep an eye out.

photo
It revolves around the Raised Reverse stem he sells, this time in a 90mm form. The concept behind the Mules was to play with where the rider sits between the wheels.

photo
Also running on a Pinion gearbox drivetrain. The chainstays here can be adjusted from 423-438mm, where the enduro Mule can go from 503-533mm.

photo
The reach is 522mm, with a 63.5° head angle.

photo
The headtube is a teeny 100mm, where the bigger Mule sported a massive 180mm headtube. Certainly a lot of experimentation going on here, I'm curious to see where he settles in the end.

We ve come so far.
We've come so far.

Nap time.
Nap time.

Cool bikes too.
Groovy.

A very cool part.
A very cool part.

photo
I'm working on getting one of these unique beasts in for test, stay tuned.

The BB shell is forged in halves with reference pins and welded into one solid unit.
The BB shell is forged in halves with reference pins, and welded into one solid unit.

The lowered 32 is a nice touch.
The lowered 32 is a nice touch.

Zebra Renen DVO.
Zebra-lookin' limited edition DVO.

photo
Some cool new shifty bits from Box.

photo
Their new Prime 9 Gen 2 has an improved clutch, nicer shifter, and better shifting under load.

Aventon appears to be working on a real eMTB but details were scant.
Aventon appears to be working on a real eMTB, but details were scant.

It has a carbon front triangle and aluminum rear with 29 wheels on both ends.
It has a carbon front triangle, and aluminum rear, with 29" wheels on both ends.

Hopefully it s early enough in the project that they can delete the headset cable routing.
Hopefully it's early enough in the project that they can delete the headset cable routing.

Based on suspension components it seems like the bike is running around 140-160mm travel front and rear.
Based on suspension components, it seems like the bike is running around 140-160mm travel front and rear.

At the heart is their own motor and battery system.
At the heart is their own motor and battery system.

Top tube says Not For Riding. Sure.
Top tube says "Not For Riding." Sure.

Display looks done.
Display looks done.

Satisfying clearance.
Satisfying clearance.

Cascade Components new high pivot Stumpy kit in the flesh.
Cascade Components' new high pivot Stumpy kit, in the flesh.

The maximalist s approach to cable routing.
The maximalist's approach to cable routing.

The key to the system is this middle bridge where the idler lives.
The key to the system is this middle bridge, where the idler lives.

I m working on getting my hands on one of these.
I'm working on getting my hands on one of these.

As always the Sea Otter groms were one one.
As always, the Sea Otter groms were on one.

Slalom AF.
Slalom AF.

The WRP Zero Drag DT Swiss internals are impressively simple as is the mechanism that makes it work.
The WRP Zero Drag DT Swiss internals are impressively simple, as is the mechanism that makes it work.

Stumpy 15 mullet yoke.
Stumpy 15 mullet yoke.

Shiny Tempo link.
Shiny Tempo link.

Freewheel nugget.
Freewheel nugget.

Beep beep.
Beep beep.

Meet me in the Bronco Forest.
Meet me in the Bronco Forest.

First spotted at last year s show Madrone Cycles derailleur project is nearing completion.
First spotted at last year's show, Madrone Cycles' derailleur project is nearing completion.

Pink pivots.
Pink pivots.

The Madrone Jab is so very close to existence.
The Madrone Jab is so very close to existence.

There are a couple clutch variations in the works but things are close to finalized.
There are a couple clutch variations in the works, but things are close to finalized.

There are long and short cage variants plus a little tab to allow you to hold that cage down while working on the bike.
There are long and short cage variants, plus a little tab to allow you to hold that cage down while working on the bike.

Currently the project is boiling down to refining all the cam plates to make sure that all shifter gearing combinations are taken care of.
Currently the project is boiling down to refining all the cam plates, to make sure that all shifter/gearing combinations are taken care of.

Early proto with a SRAM Eagle 90 next door.
Early proto, with a SRAM Eagle 90 next door.

Madrone s T-Type hanger and stiffening plate.
Madrone's T-Type hanger and stiffening plate.

Many working protos have been out in the world over the past year.
Many working protos have been out in the world over the past year.

A Gamux DH bike in the Gates booth.
A Gamux DH bike in the Gates booth.

TIdy.
TIdy.

Footpegs have entered the chat.
Footpegs have entered the chat.

Always good to see friends in the show.
Always good to see friends in the show.

hlins has developed a hydraulic topout shaft for their TTX22 coil shock which often has issues with a clunk at the top of travel.
Öhlins has developed a hydraulic topout shaft for their TTX22 coil shock, which often has issues with a clunk at the top of travel.

The update will be retrofittable to existing TTX22 models and should be available soon.
The update will be retrofittable to existing TTX22 models, and should be available soon.

Little did I know but the Fast Forward program is essentially a skunkworks project for race development that occasionally trickles out into the consumer market.
Little did I know, but the Fast Forward program is essentially a skunkworks project for race development that occasionally trickles out into the consumer market.

What a delightful little deviation in the evolutionary timeline.
What a delightful little deviation in the evolutionary timeline.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Sea Otter 2025


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
378 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174454 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47546 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45574 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36400 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36199 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33178 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28546 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27753 views

127 Comments
  • 1191
 Sea Otter is turning into the ultimate Boutique bike build festival. It's pretty rad to see.
  • 240
 I've only been once but wish I could go every year and just talk nerd all day with everyone.
  • 851
 Needed a smoke and a cold shower after checking out that Ti Vampire. Dayum.
  • 100
 That's what I'm talking about too. If I could have one bike for the rest of my life, it would be a ti bike like this.
  • 110
 Might be the prettiest full squish I’ve ever seen.
  • 340
 It's interesting to see the BMB stem getting lower and lower... has he realised that he might have been wrong?
  • 390
 Nope, just doubling down. Imagine having an entire frame designed around a stem.
  • 61
 @n8shearer: I'm a skeptic, but also it could make sense. basically increase your reach the length of a stem and then run the bar directly above the steertube. I'd be interested to try it. Been running an 80mm bar rolled back a little on a 540 reach frame for a year or so and I really like that, but his idea does seem pretty radical....
  • 50
 You can try that same bar position out for a few hundred dollars less by getting the yoshimura endh stem base with a krypton 10mm dh stem reversed, and a bmx cruiser bar with a problem solvers shim. I haven't done it, but it would be a funny setup to try.
  • 130
 @zmums: isn’t that pretty much what Mondraker did years ago? Long reach (at the time) and a stem on top of the steerer.
  • 111
 @zmums: mondraker did this in 2012 and gave up. No idea why this guy thinks it's a new concept
  • 61
 @CustardCountry: yep. The exact same thing. And they gave up
  • 41
 @makripper6: Laurie or brook or maybe it was Fabian went out ate big shit In qualifying, with that zero stem and we never saw it again.
  • 10
 @englertracing: pretty sure one of the Kiwis has been on record to say he didn’t like it
  • 20
 @makripper6: rocky mountain did it in 2001 (could be 2003, I’m old) on the RM7.
  • 20
 @n8shearer: I believe that's known as "a nighmare".
  • 20
 The best thing about the BMB stem is the hilarious clip of the guy being so unable to control his front wheel and his weight distribution in a race run that he falls off three times in about 50 metres of trail and can't make a single corner.
  • 20
 @makripper6: just bc it wasn’t commercially successful doesn’t mean that it isn’t interesting or there isnt a way to make it work well. We spent like 10 years rocking 15mm rise 800 bars until everyone realized how dumb that was. Their general concept of long reach and short stem j would argue was successful, just not in the extreme sense. It’s cool to do different stuff and be open to change including repeats of old concepts executed in a new way with better parts.
  • 10
 @AgrAde: youtu.be/1S4sLYNhiOE?si=4pKdFsContnxuMYr 5:07
  • 273
 Foot pegs……aaaaaasnd the lie that an ebike is anything but a motorbike is laid bare.
  • 40
 The supposed owners of that eScooter company came into a shop I was working at last year. The shop almost exclusively does high end cyclocross, gravel, and MTB rigs. The owners were interesting, to say the least. Could not read a room. Nor do they understand the industry at all.
  • 190
 Keep waiting to see a picture of the prototype titanium Turner Burner which seemed like one of the raddest things at the show to me...somehow we got a photo of the historic turner instead
  • 30
 bikerumor.com/turner-burner-titanium-prototype-ti-bars-seatpost
  • 40
 I was thinking the same thing. The new Burner looks sick!
  • 30
 I just saw it on Bike Rumor — it’s a work of art. Turner had been tearing it up with the Ti.
  • 10
 Suprised the geo was so conservative. I would have thought they'd go 65/77ish HA/STA. Then again, I guess it depends who they're marketing it to. It's gorgeous either way.
  • 245
 That bat shaped link is a very nice touch
  • 52
 Wings up near the headset, too. Cool touch.
  • 111
 It's almost impossible for boutique builders to compete on value, so it's important they offer something unique, whether that's weird geometry, gearboxes, materials, or personality. The Vamborghini probably rides about the same as a dozen other bikes - most of which are cheaper - but details like this create an emotional connection that few others offer. Love to see it!
  • 50
 My ex girlfriend nicknamed my bike "The Batbike" because of how it looks to her. This bike just makes me jealous.
  • 170
 That Madrone looks great, We definitely need an alternative drivetrain field test/shootout soon…
  • 36
 I thought so too... Until they chose to have their parts made in China.
  • 50
 Would be cool to see a comparison between Madrone, Vivo, and Ingrid's derailleurs. I scored an Ingrid for a couple hundred bucks... but paid full price for the shifter. Gonna test that combo out soon myself. I also reserved the Madrone derailleur as well... for science. I think they said they will be production ready by the end of the month or around that time. So many things to waste my money on and test. Wish me luck.
  • 113
 @CycleKrieg: what’s wrong with making stuff in China, they’re quite good at manufacturing stuff,
  • 51
 @CustardCountry: Wonder if I should put the Human Rights Watch's link to Chinese labor practices here... But I suspect most people know about them, but actually care, so long as their iPhones (or derailleur parts) are cheap.

Its not a political or racial based frustration. I would have been happy as clam if they were being made in the Philippines, Japan, Korea, etc. Yeah, all they places have their issues, but at least those Madrone parts wouldn't be literally paid for in blood.
  • 10
 That Box Gen 2 reviewed here is great and cheap.
  • 10
 The final photo of the Madrone Jab shows the blue color best, just the way it looked at Sea Otter. Such a beautiful color, and the workmanship is beautiful too.
  • 10
 @CycleKrieg: I talked with the Madrone guys for a while at Sea Otter and it seems as if they actually have a close relationship with their suppliers in China and know exactly who they are working with at a personal level. No nasty slave labor sweatshop stuff.
  • 20
 @CycleKrieg: maybe you should look at the appealing human rights problems in your own country first? Where’s your statutory sick pay, statutory maternity leave, paid time off (inline with places like the EU), worker’s rights, deportation of legal citizens (just because they’re not white enough)? What about states that are lowering the legal age of child labour? The systematic eradication of critical thinking and good education? How about those veterans that you always thank for their service, your government isn’t looking after them? What about all the anti-DEI shit going on, or the blatant transphobic attitude of your government?
  • 10
 @CycleKrieg: but your country was whacking huge tariffs on those countries as well.
  • 150
 One of the few things that I wanted to buy was the WRP zero drag dt swiss freehub kit but it's way too expensive at $250 USD
  • 112
 Dude I'm set on buying it, mainly for the silent hub and zero drag features. I was looking at Onyx as another option for a silent hub, but their hubs start at $520. So, spending $250 to upgrade my current hub seems pretty reasonable in comparison.
  • 119
 @defm006: Onyx hubs are also heavy heavy & ticking time bombs...
  • 151
 Had never heard of it until now. Silent freewheel with DT reliability ? sign me up - just ordered one.
  • 40
 @defm006: Another option is Tairin hubs. The S1 is pretty similar to the WRP concept whereas it uses a star ratchet and fully disengages.
  • 41
 @defm006: I'm a huge Onyx fan and also love the zero drag and zero sound. DT hubs are also way lighter than Onyx. I want a kit for DTs, but $250 does seem excessive
  • 30
 @ridefast-dontdie: actually its $293 usd including shipping
  • 30
 The WRP stuff is all super cool but its way too expensive haha. A couple year back they wanted like 200 USD for Spesh Enduro mullet link which is a tiny peice of billet.
  • 100
 Still waiting for Shimano to resurrect the Scylence project.
  • 60
 look at P321 hubs out of Canada... magnetic pawls so no drag.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Yeah, what the hell happened there? I had one - I think it was down to LX level.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: I don't know what the deal is, but my XTR goes silent when coasting. People have commented on it.
  • 10
 @jaydawg69: need. Just finished new build, but might have to sell it to but these instead.
  • 31
 @ajax-ripper: Onyx classic still going strong for 6 years now under a 220lb pedal masher. So far has lasted much longer than the previous Mavic, Hope or DT Swiss. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 10
 @jaydawg69: ive got g2 and g3, g2 was amazingly low drag, but not sealed well.
G3 ive got half the pawls out and changed the bearings to low drag NTN llb and it's not as low friction as g2.
  • 10
 @marshallthewolf: yeah I have a enduro and wanted that link but not for that much money, I’d rather let a teenager make me one in metal shop class…
  • 30
 @iamamodel: My understanding is it didn't meet Shimano's durability criteria. It was very light for a zero drag, zero noise system, so surely they could add a few grams and make it work ... ? Here's hoping it resurfaces.

@JSTootell: Even the regular Shimano systems are pretty quiet. If you have a Scylence model, I think it should be written on the hub somewhere.

@jaydawg69: P321's driver still has drag, just less than an equivalent spring system. And noise. Good hubs, just clarifying.
  • 20
 Now they’re $379 !!?
  • 20
 @fatfalcon: Wow, the price just keeps going up.
  • 20
 @mykel: I really don't wanna bash them, when I was heavier (~280), I went through two sets of sprag clutches in like 9 months. Which sucks because I loved those hubs.
  • 20
 "zero drag" is classic marketing speak
  • 10
 @mosierman: just realized its priced in OZ dollars, oops haha
  • 20
 @marshallthewolf: What do you expect from a tiny, boutique custom manufacturer? To be fair.
  • 11
 @Deanobruce: yeah for sure I understand. Honestly they probably don’t even make much profit selling them for 215$.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: How are you measuring/assessing the drag of different hubs?
  • 10
 @k2fx: Vespers or Classics?
  • 10
 @pmhobson: That's not a measurement, it's based on the physics of the system. For a given engagement force, a magnetic system builds and dissipates less potential energy as the mechanism freewheels.

This energy dissipation is negligible in the total picture of energy dissipation while riding, so I give almost zero thought to it, I just clarify the physics when relevant.
  • 20
 @pmhobson: I found a way to measure freehub drag in relative terms, so below is my experience for you to ignore or play with.

Firstly, I know from years of wrenching that chain suck is almost always freehub drag - the more drag, the more suck. I was a very early purchaser of I9 hubs (120 POE). I noticed that when the bike was in the stand and I cranked the pedals and then let the back wheel spin fast (I was appreciating the noise), the cranks would turn by themselves. My other bike (Shimano hub) barely did this. Due to the greater leverage over the crankset, the cranks would moved more easily in when in the largest cog, and move less until they stopped moving at all at some point down the cassette. Since I'm a persistent and curious SOB, I tried different greases (and thicker ones to prove I was right) and even oils and noted the differences in drag, and then wrote to Industry Nine with my findings. They appreciated this experiment. They sent me some much lighter grease to use that they had developed with Rock N Roll (it looked to be very similar to Super Slick). Also of note was the thicker the grease, the quieter the freehub.

I doubt one could do this experiment accurately across different hubs because the cranks' friction would need to be uniform and all front rings would need to be the same e.g. 32 T. Anyway, if you have multiple bikes, go chuck 'em in the stand and see what you find. I'm going out to do that now...
  • 10
 @velodonata: Classics actually.
  • 10
 @iamamodel: I'm having a hard time imaging that those kinds of differences in the stand have a meaningful impact when you add a shifting human body to the bike and all of the accompanying momentum and forces.
  • 10
 @mykel: In the early days of onyx that had issues with the HG freehub bodies shattering (usually propagated from the lockring threads). The sprag clutch would lock, depending on severity the hub shells often split in two. I warranties close to a dozen hubs for this reason, a few of my customers suffered VERY significant injuries from these failures, a few where very close to being life altering.

The Vesper hubs are designed differently enough that this probably wont ever be an issue again, however the way these hubs failed and the response onyx had put me off forever.

Don't tell me your shit doesn't break, must be user error and there is no warranty for this when I have close to a dozen exploded versions on my work bench, and a client who's femur is being held together with titanium rods...
  • 161
 The Gamux inspires lust...it's unhealthy!
  • 140
 That new Hudksi looks dope.
  • 90
 Kore. If you didn't ride it, you missed out on the best (read worst) times. But damn, we had fun.
  • 20
 Kore components look like they may try to revive the company. I have seen some Kore products being sold online by third parties, but not sure if they are authentic or not.

Their website is still up and shows product archives.
korecomponents.com/shop
  • 101
 "We've come so far."
And I'm never going back!
  • 40
 Man bikes have become complicated.
  • 40
 @DJ-24: My alu, horst linked, coil shocked RAAW with external routing is about as complicated a bike as we had 20 years ago, just a 100 times better. The dropper is probably the newest bit of tech and it's set and forget for years. Never going back!
  • 10
 @DJ-24: That's progress, baby!

(Unironically)
  • 70
 @DJ-24: On the surface, only.

Bikes in the 90s and early 00s required constant maintenance. You couldn't even ride a trail without having to re-adjust derailleurs and true wheels. Non-stop tinkering, and still the crap barely worked. Complications on every single ride, every time. And don't even start on getting flats with tubes.
  • 30
 @nooch98: I'm horrible with maintainence. Oil chain, air up tires, hopefully have sealant, go ride. It just keeps going without problem.

(Though the dry southwest helps)
  • 20
 @JSTootell: some people can get away with a whole season with nothing more than chain maintenance and a fork service. Its so simple in many ways.
  • 70
 Easy guide to headset routing delete is to drill a hole in the side of your frame.
  • 50
 I very vividly remember Ohlins saying to me and others, "theres no top out on our shocks" "we cant hear anything, nothing wrong"
  • 40
 The BMB enduro bike can go between 503 and 533mm chainstays? With a 520mm reach and a 63.5 degree head angle? Does it have a 1500mm wheel base? Any typos?
  • 30
 No typos, wheelbase is somewhere in the mid 1400s - big dog.
  • 50
 extremely curious about what the cascade-d stumper feels like
  • 50
 Can't help but think that BMB Mule looks a lot like a Marino frame!
  • 40
 Sure is, apparently they're the only ones who would make him a frame with a 180mm headtube.
  • 20
 @Dario-DiGiulio: I like the choice to skip a top cap on the headset, and run the stem directly to the bearing
  • 10
 @Dario-DiGiulio: homie should watch out, Marino sandbagged it on a run of frames I ordered so he could copy the dropouts and small parts I sent him and make a similar bike himself. Marino even used the same name my (1/2 Peruvian) boss had given the bike for our pre-orders on our website.

So, Mr. BMB, maybe compartmentalize the front and back ends. Marino can build a bike well, but keep what you can close to your chest.
  • 10
 We have come a long way!! I had those AVID Speed Dial Ultimate Brake Levers paired with Onza HO cantilever brakes and red pads on my 91 Stumpjumper with a Marzocchi XC500. They were the best brake set up till V Brakes came out.
  • 41
 Great pictures! My favorites are the Madrone derailleur and the Gamux frame. Wonderful!
  • 30
 Random Madness! This is one of your best sightings on patrol. I adore the Vampire and want to ride it.
  • 10
 I was really digging Intend's V2 Moto Eibach red coil, but if Ohlins release a coil that is that brassy/gold color it would be a very hard choice picking a favorite. (Finances be damned)
  • 40
 That BMW looks like it could pull some serious Gs in the corners.
  • 108
 One pupper photo! What kind of bunk crap is this? I'm certain there were more than this single dog at the show!
  • 80
 I just read dogs are not allowed, and to please not bring them. So aside from Alexey Vermuelens dog, which that looks like, there probably were only a few official guide dogs or something.
  • 140
 yeah, where's brendog?
  • 50
 Laguna Seca is a race track. Dogs are banned from the whole site. Correct me if I'm wrong.
  • 20
 @TommyNunchuck: There were exceptions, buy many people heeded that guidance.
  • 122
 It's pinbike here, not pinkdog. Stop barking.
  • 20
 I can't wait for a ride report on that Be More. Love seeing wild, outside the box ideas
  • 41
 Thanks Dario the Truffle for this great overview. Happy Easter Man!
  • 40
 YOU'RE a dingus link!
  • 10
 I can only imagine that soon enough, cascade will make their own bikes.. and if its made the same as their parts Itll be pretty awesome actually
  • 10
 The clearance on that Druid + EXT is even more impressive when you consider that Cascade Components squeezed another 8mm of travel out of the bike with their new link.
  • 20
 Damn this is a curation for the sickest and least affordable tech on the floor. Good we're still actually innovating.
  • 10
 Öhlins hydraulic topout shaft? Looks the same as the "Factory Racing TTX22m.2 Upgrade" from 2023. Anyone with knowledge? Standard now on the TTX22m.2?
  • 10
 TIL:
Factory Racing: Ti-Ni shaft, and a Ti anodized top cap
New product: Chrome shaft and gold top cap
  • 30
 Stared just a little too long at that pink Forbidden with the EXT shock
  • 21
 I think that pup is named Willy! Dude and his human were next door at the hotel we were at.
  • 20
 Why is that 32 riding so dirty?
  • 31
 Hopefully it's early enough in the project that they can delete the motor
  • 20
 Do i spy a trust fork in 2025??
  • 20
 That first photo is like a chat pile album cover.
  • 10
 Is that a yellow EMX bike?
  • 10
 ummm dat derailleur tho... drool...
  • 10
 Two mules for sister Sara.
  • 10
 I didn’t know that Kavenz make the VHP in Titanium
  • 10
 @Dario-DiGiulio which frame/model is that specialized slalom rig?? 😍
  • 30
 That my bike. Its a standard Stumpjumper
  • 50
 @brightbmx: For the wall.
  • 10
 That BMW is the hottest thing on this page
  • 11
 Looks like a new Shimano rotor with that Zebra fork
  • 30
 I think that's a standard SM-RT66.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042645
Mobile Version of Website