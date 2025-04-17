Dario's Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2025

Hudski with the tallest flag in the game.

Ti Vampire on the floor.

Calling Adam West.

Little baby Swedish XC shock.

Öhlins is releasing an updated air spring for their DH38, to bring the production fork in line with what Specialized Factory has been running for the past couple years.

It's always interesting to get up close and personal with one of these.

This little guy is a Formula 1 damper. The test version has external adjusters, but the race version just gets valved to the favored settings to save weight.

Dingus link.

Pink bike.

Ready for convenient parking.

Bronson of Be More Bikes was at the show with this new bike design, the Mule TR. He also created a more enduro-focused version, but it was stolen out of his car in Los Angeles - keep an eye out.

It revolves around the Raised Reverse stem he sells, this time in a 90mm form. The concept behind the Mules was to play with where the rider sits between the wheels.

Also running on a Pinion gearbox drivetrain. The chainstays here can be adjusted from 423-438mm, where the enduro Mule can go from 503-533mm.

The reach is 522mm, with a 63.5° head angle.

The headtube is a teeny 100mm, where the bigger Mule sported a massive 180mm headtube. Certainly a lot of experimentation going on here, I'm curious to see where he settles in the end.

We've come so far.

Nap time.

A very cool part.

I'm working on getting one of these unique beasts in for test, stay tuned.

The BB shell is forged in halves with reference pins, and welded into one solid unit.

The lowered 32 is a nice touch.

Zebra-lookin' limited edition DVO.

Some cool new shifty bits from Box.

Their new Prime 9 Gen 2 has an improved clutch, nicer shifter, and better shifting under load.

Aventon appears to be working on a real eMTB, but details were scant.

It has a carbon front triangle, and aluminum rear, with 29" wheels on both ends.

Hopefully it's early enough in the project that they can delete the headset cable routing.

Based on suspension components, it seems like the bike is running around 140-160mm travel front and rear.

At the heart is their own motor and battery system.

Top tube says "Not For Riding." Sure.

Display looks done.

Satisfying clearance.

Cascade Components' new high pivot Stumpy kit, in the flesh.

The maximalist's approach to cable routing.

The key to the system is this middle bridge, where the idler lives.

I'm working on getting my hands on one of these.

As always, the Sea Otter groms were on one.

Slalom AF.

The WRP Zero Drag DT Swiss internals are impressively simple, as is the mechanism that makes it work.

Stumpy 15 mullet yoke.

Shiny Tempo link.

Freewheel nugget.

Beep beep.

Meet me in the Bronco Forest.

First spotted at last year's show, Madrone Cycles' derailleur project is nearing completion.

Pink pivots.

The Madrone Jab is so very close to existence.

There are a couple clutch variations in the works, but things are close to finalized.

There are long and short cage variants, plus a little tab to allow you to hold that cage down while working on the bike.

Currently the project is boiling down to refining all the cam plates, to make sure that all shifter/gearing combinations are taken care of.

Early proto, with a SRAM Eagle 90 next door.

Madrone's T-Type hanger and stiffening plate.

Many working protos have been out in the world over the past year.

A Gamux DH bike in the Gates booth.

Footpegs have entered the chat.

Always good to see friends in the show.

Öhlins has developed a hydraulic topout shaft for their TTX22 coil shock, which often has issues with a clunk at the top of travel.

The update will be retrofittable to existing TTX22 models, and should be available soon.

Little did I know, but the Fast Forward program is essentially a skunkworks project for race development that occasionally trickles out into the consumer market.