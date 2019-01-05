Video: DarkFEST Returns for 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Jan 5, 2019
by Eric Palmer  
DarkFEST is returning to Stellenbosch in February 2019 and we get the year started off with a bang! Sam has visited the site to plan some new additions to the already amazing course and in true Fest style it's going to melt your mind!

Sam, Nico and Clemens will start the resurrection in January and spend 3 weeks freshening and tweaking the jumps, making them bigger and better. They are adding some new features to the end of the line, which will end with a big trick jump for the guys to throw down on.

[QUOTE author=Sam]We always want to make it bigger and better and it was already pretty damn big and pretty damn good last year, so it's going to be a real challenge to make something better than that. We are totally up for it and I know I've got the two guys for the job![/QUOTE]

Sam is a fan of a more natural build, especially in a place as beautiful as the Banhoek Valley, so all of the lips and landings will be sculpted from dirt. Using wooden or metal take offs in this beautiful location would be sacrilege, so they are sticking to their pure dirt course once again.

"We're inviting some of the worlds best riders again, many returning faces from last year and maybe a couple other legends as well" - Sam

Sorge, Aggy and Andreu will be getting invites, so we are hoping that they will be able to join us with the rest of the boys that were here last year.

Keep an eye out for more updates on the build progress coming early next year, everyone is fired up and ready to make this even bigger and better than before!

4 Comments

  • + 1
 FEST is the best thing to happen to mountain biking since the invention of the wheel.
  • + 1
 POV OTB hurts even if you are sitting on a couch.
  • + 0
 We all love FEST Series but someone's going to die.
  • + 3
 Talk like that is bad karma my man.

