Video: Behind The Build at Darkfest 2024

Sam's YouTube -

Darkfest IG -

[PI=26119069[/PI]

[PI=26119071[/PI]



Following on from the first build video, Sam and the Darkfest build crew take you a little further into the build and preparation process of the Darkfest course. With the event being held a little earlier this year; moving from April to February, means it is now taking place at the height of the South African summer. As a result, keeping everything well watered is a top priority, which is no mean feat considering the scale of the jumps and course.Follow along with the build vlogs and updates on Sam's YouTube channel and the Darkfest Instagram page to get an insight into how these challenges are approached and watch as the course begins to take shape, ready for riders to arrive and tyres to hit dirt in just a couple of weeks time!It also wouldn't be a true South African trip without a couple of unexpected wildlife encounters along the way...