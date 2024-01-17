Darkfest Announces 2024 Rider List

FULL RIDER LIST

Following on from the build announcement earlier this week, we're to stoked to now share the rider list for this years Darkfest event! Stacked full of all your favourite riders, new and old, that are sure to provide endless bangers and break new ground during their week at Darkfest!There are plenty of returning faces and favourites from previous years, also joined by a few newcomers ready to get familiar with this monstrous course!The countdown is on and people will soon be arriving in South Africa, who are you most looking forward to seeing?!Sam ReynoldsClemens KaudelaMatt MacduffIke KlaassenTheo ErlangsenAdolf SilvaVincent TupinKade EdwardsKaos SeagravePaul CoudercDaniel RusoElias RusoBienve AguadoKurtis DownsSzymon GodziekDawid GodziekSam HodgsonNicholi RogatkinMatt JonesBrendan FaircloughTom IstedGraham AgassizJohny SalidoCarson StorchDan PaleyTalus TurkDylan StarkVaea VerbeeckCasey BrownChelsea KimballRobin GoomesVero SandlerHarriet Burbidge-SmithVinny ArmstrongGemma Corbera