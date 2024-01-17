Darkfest Announces 2024 Rider List

Following on from the build announcement earlier this week, we're to stoked to now share the rider list for this years Darkfest event! Stacked full of all your favourite riders, new and old, that are sure to provide endless bangers and break new ground during their week at Darkfest!
There are plenty of returning faces and favourites from previous years, also joined by a few newcomers ready to get familiar with this monstrous course!
The countdown is on and people will soon be arriving in South Africa, who are you most looking forward to seeing?!FULL RIDER LIST
Sam Reynolds
Clemens Kaudela
Matt Macduff
Ike Klaassen
Theo Erlangsen
Adolf Silva
Vincent Tupin
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Paul Couderc
Daniel Ruso
Elias Ruso
Bienve Aguado
Kurtis Downs
Szymon Godziek
Dawid Godziek
Sam Hodgson
Nicholi Rogatkin
Matt Jones
Brendan Fairclough
Tom Isted
Graham Agassiz
Johny Salido
Carson Storch
Dan Paley
Talus Turk
Dylan Stark
Vaea Verbeeck
Casey Brown
Chelsea Kimball
Robin Goomes
Vero Sandler
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Vinny Armstrong
Gemma Corbera