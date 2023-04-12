Darkfest Announces Rider List & Reveals its New 110ft Jump

Photos by Ryan Franklin

Words: Darkfest

Just when you thought things couldn't get any bigger... Here we are with a 110ft jump! Do you think anyone will jump it? Or who will test it? Here is the riders list so far but there are a couple of spaces left... Who are you excited to see and who else should come that isn't on the list?Sam ReynoldsClemens KaudelaIke KlassenTheo ErlangsenBienve AguadoAdolf SilvaKade EdwardsKaos SeagraveNicholi RogatkinReed BoggsSzymon GodziekThomas LemoinePaul CoudercSam HodgsonTom IstedMatt JonesDaryl BrownMatt MacduffJohnny SalidoDaniel RusoElias RusoVinnie TKurtis DownsRobin GoomesChelsea KimballCasey BrownVero SandlerVinnie ArmstrongVaea VerbeeckHarriet Burbidge Smith