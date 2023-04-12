Darkfest Announces Rider List & Reveals its New 110ft Jump

Apr 12, 2023
by Pure Darkness  
The 110
Photos by Ryan Franklin

Words: Darkfest

Just when you thought things couldn't get any bigger... Here we are with a 110ft jump! Do you think anyone will jump it? Or who will test it? Here is the riders list so far but there are a couple of spaces left... Who are you excited to see and who else should come that isn't on the list?

Sam Reynolds
Clemens Kaudela
Ike Klassen
Theo Erlangsen
Bienve Aguado
Adolf Silva
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Nicholi Rogatkin
Reed Boggs
Szymon Godziek
Thomas Lemoine
Paul Couderc
Sam Hodgson
Tom Isted
Matt Jones
Daryl Brown
Matt Macduff
Johnny Salido
Daniel Ruso
Elias Ruso
Vinnie T
Kurtis Downs

Robin Goomes
Chelsea Kimball
Casey Brown
Vero Sandler
Vinnie Armstrong
Vaea Verbeeck
Harriet Burbidge Smith




New Berm

The 110 run in

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Darkfest


7 Comments

  • 8 0
 Need to get Brage on that list
  • 6 0
 Its like the fest series...but with content we can actually see and enjoy
  • 3 0
 It's about time we got Matt Jones down there. Props to Marin for finally making a proper DH bike
  • 2 0
 Sick to hear Matt Jones is in play, lets see what he's got
  • 2 0
 matt jones! YES
  • 1 0
 Sergio Layos missing in that line up!!
  • 1 0
 Brett Rheeder... KENDA





