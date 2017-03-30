Freeride Mayhem - DarkFest Highlights Video





We here at Pure Darkness and The Fest Series are stoked to finally present our masterpiece. After weeks of building, testing, crashing and shredding we are proud to show you what we got up to. So sit back, relax, hit play and turn it up!





It all starts here, 75ft above the ground. Hitting the big step-up was the fastest I've ever been on a bike for sure. To give you an idea we were braking hard for the 75ft line, but speed tucking for the step up!





Aggy knows... Jumps don't build themselves! Especially ones this massive, it's a constant mission yet pleasure to groom and improve the jumps every day.





Style is timeless and it doesn't come better than Andreu Lacondeguy, showing how the big stepdown should be hit.





And the C- Dog Kaudela showing how not to on this occasion! Certainly not a jump you want to crash, a 50 footer stepdown into a massive bombhole... Lucky, the king knows how to take a crash.





KJ the dude effortlessly hanging out the first jump.





Great to see Aggy back on a bike and boosting the big hip.





And the sickest build team there ever was, Nico Vink and C Dog.





No caption needed, we all know who this is!





The Great White shark fin claimed a few victims this week but such a fun way to start the line.





These jumps are so big Nico managed to invent a whole new type of turn up whip. Epic.





All sorts of crazy leans could go down on these jumps. Meany and leany.





Big flatspin on the beast





The tower...





The speed...





And the insanity. Adolf Silva ruled the Darkfest winning the best trick, (double flip) and the Masters of Dirt biggest slam award (at the end of the edit)





The Spank Megawhip off champ was Kurt Sorge, with awesome whips on every jump in every direction.





But the grand prize of the Dark King went to the undisputed ruler of the week, the Fest first timer Clemens Kaudela.





We brought him along for his amazing machine and building skills but he really went above and beyond in everything he did from 14 hour dig days, welding, tractor driving, even riding the 80 footer that no one else wanted to hit. All hail King C dog! Enjoy your horrible haunted trophy and $10,000.





Speaking of the 80 foot line, every time we tried to film the big line it was just too windy for mtbs, so here is Ethan whipping it on a random moto that was at the farm. Feels good when your jumps are so big they have to be tested on a motorbike!









Well that's all from DarkFest, from me and all the crew we want to say thanks to all the Fest Series and Pure Darkness fans, as long as you keep supporting us we will make sick edits! And especially thanks to Monster Energy, Polygon Bikes, Spank Ind and Masters of Dirt for helping us put this together! Cheers! Next stop... Black Sage Fest! Cant wait!





